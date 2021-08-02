Logo
HighMark Wealth Management LLC Buys Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc, Sells DraftKings Inc, Amarin Corp PLC, TCF Financial Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company HighMark Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc, Intersect ENT Inc, Insmed Inc, sells DraftKings Inc, Amarin Corp PLC, TCF Financial Corp, Aspen Aerogels Inc, Ryerson Holding Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HighMark Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, HighMark Wealth Management LLC owns 506 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HighMark Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/highmark+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HighMark Wealth Management LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 100,705 shares, 31.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.39%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 315,189 shares, 11.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.19%
  3. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) - 279,088 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.54%
  4. iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 60,363 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.41%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 81,965 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.11%
New Purchase: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $10 and $14.52, with an estimated average price of $12.78. The stock is now traded at around $13.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 47,354 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Qualigen Therapeutics Inc (QLGN)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.53 and $2.75, with an estimated average price of $2.05. The stock is now traded at around $1.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 80,094 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Relay Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.5 and $38.19, with an estimated average price of $33.02. The stock is now traded at around $33.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,396 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $235.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Itamar Medical Ltd (ITMR)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Itamar Medical Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $24.79, with an estimated average price of $22.33. The stock is now traded at around $19.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,385 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc by 25.16%. The purchase prices were between $38.84 and $51.31, with an estimated average price of $44.15. The stock is now traded at around $40.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 53,457 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intersect ENT Inc (XENT)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Intersect ENT Inc by 448.08%. The purchase prices were between $15.97 and $22.54, with an estimated average price of $18.77. The stock is now traded at around $24.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Insmed Inc (INSM)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Insmed Inc by 675.73%. The purchase prices were between $24.17 and $36.01, with an estimated average price of $29.76. The stock is now traded at around $24.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NeoGenomics Inc (NEO)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in NeoGenomics Inc by 641.82%. The purchase prices were between $36.62 and $51.69, with an estimated average price of $44.38. The stock is now traded at around $46.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,767 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Model N Inc (MODN)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Model N Inc by 499.93%. The purchase prices were between $32.95 and $42.06, with an estimated average price of $36.65. The stock is now traded at around $31.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,723 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Neuronetics Inc (STIM)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Neuronetics Inc by 1899.34%. The purchase prices were between $10.15 and $17.25, with an estimated average price of $13.77. The stock is now traded at around $13.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.

Sold Out: Ryerson Holding Corp (RYI)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Ryerson Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $13.69 and $17.45, with an estimated average price of $15.84.

Sold Out: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $5.12 and $6.82, with an estimated average price of $5.71.

Sold Out: HeadHunter Group PLC (HHR)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in HeadHunter Group PLC. The sale prices were between $33.92 and $42.58, with an estimated average price of $38.47.

Sold Out: Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $37.8 and $42.19, with an estimated average price of $39.84.

Sold Out: Antero Resources Corp (AR)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Antero Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $8.96 and $15.06, with an estimated average price of $11.72.



