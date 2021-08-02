Cowa, Llc Buys SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF, Sells Apple Inc, iShares Gold Trust, McDonald's Corp

New Purchases: ULST, DFAI, DFAU, SMLV, AVUV, JMST, FTCI, FUBO, BTG, KGC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF, SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, sells Apple Inc, iShares Gold Trust, McDonald's Corp, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Abbott Laboratories during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cowa, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Cowa, Llc owns 119 stocks with a total value of $160 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) - 298,174 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 360,269 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.75% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 112,899 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.15% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 106,664 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.75% SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 20,285 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88%

Cowa, Llc initiated holding in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.38 and $40.46, with an estimated average price of $40.43. The stock is now traded at around $40.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.48%. The holding were 298,174 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cowa, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.68 and $30.11, with an estimated average price of $29.1. The stock is now traded at around $29.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.31%. The holding were 236,715 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cowa, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.11 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $29.46. The stock is now traded at around $30.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 113,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cowa, Llc initiated holding in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $111.22 and $117.06, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $112.023100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 12,267 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cowa, Llc initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.98 and $79.1, with an estimated average price of $75.35. The stock is now traded at around $72.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 17,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cowa, Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.99 and $51.08, with an estimated average price of $51.03. The stock is now traded at around $51.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 24,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cowa, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.31%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $268.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 14,858 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cowa, Llc added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 27.14%. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $55.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 35,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cowa, Llc added to a holding in Marathon Oil Corp by 486.27%. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $14.07, with an estimated average price of $12.06. The stock is now traded at around $11.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 22,624 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cowa, Llc added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 20.81%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $156.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 14,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cowa, Llc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 24.72%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $200.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,938 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cowa, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 345.94%. The purchase prices were between $30.62 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.66. The stock is now traded at around $30.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,309 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cowa, Llc sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28.

Cowa, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39.

Cowa, Llc sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66.

Cowa, Llc sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.76 and $101.99, with an estimated average price of $101.89.

Cowa, Llc sold out a holding in Patrick Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $71.58 and $97.52, with an estimated average price of $85.85.

Cowa, Llc sold out a holding in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $22.32 and $27.12, with an estimated average price of $24.8.