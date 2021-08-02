Cowa, Llc Buys SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF, Sells Apple Inc, iShares Gold Trust, McDonald's Corp

- New Purchases: ULST, DFAI, DFAU, SMLV, AVUV, JMST, FTCI, FUBO, BTG, KGC,
- Added Positions: FLRN, IEFA, IJH, SPYD, COP, IDV, SCHD, MRO, BABA, PEP, SPTS, LTHM, QCOM, VMW, AMLP, AXP, XOM, SPEM, VB, OKE, GM, EPD, MMP, UAL, BA, AZN, SJNK, CSCO, FTV, XLU, REGN, PRU, SABR, KBE, NCLH, BP, EBAY,
- Reduced Positions: IAU, MCD, IJR, PRF, GLD, DIA, JPM, GOOG, WFC, USRT, AOR, T, WMT, SPY, WY, HDV, EMR, VNQ, MDC, MAR, ORI, PSX, EFAV, LYB, BOKF, OEC, BRK.B, XLF, BMY, CVX, CNHI, ABBV, GE, KHC,
- Sold Out: AAPL, RSP, ABT, MINT, PATK, GCP, IR, COF, KRE, DE, ITW, NSC, DVY, MDLZ, SYY, DIS, WMB, PM, AVGO, EQBK, MTUM, SPAB, VIG, VIAC, LLY, RCL, LUV, OGS, FDL, SPIB, TFI, EXPE, GILD, LNC, SNY, TEAM, SR, XLI, DD, LVS, O, VTR, BUD, AOA, IWM, RWX, CVS, F, OXY, STNE, ESGU, VOE, AAON, AMZN, AMAT, MRK, ORCL, RDS.A, TROW, EVRG, ET, MPC, AGR, HESM, DOW, AOM, IWS, XOP, AIG, BAX, C, CMCSA, ENB, EVRI, KMB, SLF, TMO, FB, SYF, HPE, IXUS, ACN, GSK, GOOGL, LMT, SO, TSN, MQY, RNP, LDOS, DAL, LPI, JD, EUFN, FNDX, FXI, GXC, ICLN, SPYG, VXUS, ALL, ATRC, CERN, DRI, DVN, DUK, GIS, HSBC, HIG, HR, ICE, MITK, PHX, PVH, SAIA, TXN, TRN, UAA, WEC, BDJ, EDU, CLR, V, GNRC, TSLA, KMI, CHUY, BLMN, TPH, PSXP, CWEN, ACA, BND, EEM, IBB, IWF, ADBE, AB, AMT, AMP, IVZ, ASH, BBVA, CMS, CCL, CNP, FIX, VALE, CMP, COST, CR, DTE, EL, FE, HAL, LHX, INTU, LH, SPGI, MU, NATI, ORLY, PPG, PH, PG, RYN, ROK, SBGI, SWKS, SBUX, TSM, SKT, UNH, NS, WM, YUM, BGCP, CDNA, GMED, ZTS, IQV, ENBL, CGC, DOCU, DELL, SILK, CARR, OTIS, BNDX, DVYE, IEMG, MBB, SLV, SPSB, TLT, VBK, VBR, VEA, VIOO, VOO, VOT, VWO, VXX, AEP, ERIC, HRB, MAS, NOK, PDCO, PXD, PII, QMCO, TTWO, TRP, HBI, SPR, AG, HOLI, PSLV, SPLK, AMC, ZEN, SQ, BATRA, VVV, BYND, YSG, FEZ, IEF, PIN, XAR,
- SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) - 298,174 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 360,269 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.75%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 112,899 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.15%
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 106,664 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.75%
- SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 20,285 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88%
Cowa, Llc initiated holding in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.38 and $40.46, with an estimated average price of $40.43. The stock is now traded at around $40.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.48%. The holding were 298,174 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI)
Cowa, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.68 and $30.11, with an estimated average price of $29.1. The stock is now traded at around $29.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.31%. The holding were 236,715 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU)
Cowa, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.11 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $29.46. The stock is now traded at around $30.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 113,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (SMLV)
Cowa, Llc initiated holding in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $111.22 and $117.06, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $112.023100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 12,267 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV)
Cowa, Llc initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.98 and $79.1, with an estimated average price of $75.35. The stock is now traded at around $72.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 17,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)
Cowa, Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.99 and $51.08, with an estimated average price of $51.03. The stock is now traded at around $51.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 24,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Cowa, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.31%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $268.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 14,858 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Cowa, Llc added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 27.14%. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $55.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 35,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Marathon Oil Corp (MRO)
Cowa, Llc added to a holding in Marathon Oil Corp by 486.27%. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $14.07, with an estimated average price of $12.06. The stock is now traded at around $11.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 22,624 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Cowa, Llc added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 20.81%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $156.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 14,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Cowa, Llc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 24.72%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $200.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,938 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)
Cowa, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 345.94%. The purchase prices were between $30.62 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.66. The stock is now traded at around $30.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,309 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Cowa, Llc sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Cowa, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39.Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Cowa, Llc sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66.Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Cowa, Llc sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.76 and $101.99, with an estimated average price of $101.89.Sold Out: Patrick Industries Inc (PATK)
Cowa, Llc sold out a holding in Patrick Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $71.58 and $97.52, with an estimated average price of $85.85.Sold Out: GCP Applied Technologies Inc (GCP)
Cowa, Llc sold out a holding in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $22.32 and $27.12, with an estimated average price of $24.8.
