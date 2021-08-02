Logo
First Personal Financial Services Buys Sherwin-Williams Co, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Vornado Realty Trust, Sells Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Facebook Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Charlotte, NC, based Investment company First Personal Financial Services (Current Portfolio) buys Sherwin-Williams Co, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Vornado Realty Trust, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, Cerner Corp, sells Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Facebook Inc, Blackstone Group Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Personal Financial Services. As of 2021Q2, First Personal Financial Services owns 322 stocks with a total value of $392 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First Personal Financial Services's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+personal+financial+services/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of First Personal Financial Services
  1. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 41,791 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,052 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08%
  3. Deere & Co (DE) - 34,609 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.71%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 28,136 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.35%
  5. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 42,294 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.95%
New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

First Personal Financial Services initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33. The stock is now traded at around $291.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

First Personal Financial Services initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $152.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 763 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

First Personal Financial Services initiated holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $227.3 and $247.57, with an estimated average price of $238.19. The stock is now traded at around $256.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 356 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

First Personal Financial Services initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind (FNDC)

First Personal Financial Services initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $37.26 and $40.63, with an estimated average price of $39.15. The stock is now traded at around $39.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

First Personal Financial Services initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $152.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 183 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

First Personal Financial Services added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 1175.83%. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $134.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,494 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

First Personal Financial Services added to a holding in Vornado Realty Trust by 57.54%. The purchase prices were between $44.27 and $50.28, with an estimated average price of $46.73. The stock is now traded at around $43.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 26,718 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cerner Corp (CERN)

First Personal Financial Services added to a holding in Cerner Corp by 23.25%. The purchase prices were between $71.88 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $76.81. The stock is now traded at around $80.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,977 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

First Personal Financial Services added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 232.96%. The purchase prices were between $73.78 and $79.61, with an estimated average price of $77.4. The stock is now traded at around $79.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Haemonetics Corp (HAE)

First Personal Financial Services added to a holding in Haemonetics Corp by 22.70%. The purchase prices were between $51.81 and $118.56, with an estimated average price of $71.78. The stock is now traded at around $61.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,861 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

First Personal Financial Services added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 327.54%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65. The stock is now traded at around $66.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)

First Personal Financial Services sold out a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $43.36 and $53.53, with an estimated average price of $48.34.

Sold Out: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

First Personal Financial Services sold out a holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The sale prices were between $37.35 and $40.51, with an estimated average price of $39.13.

Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

First Personal Financial Services sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74.

Sold Out: ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (UCO)

First Personal Financial Services sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil. The sale prices were between $52.85 and $79.47, with an estimated average price of $65.06.



Here is the complete portfolio of First Personal Financial Services. Also check out:

1. First Personal Financial Services's Undervalued Stocks
2. First Personal Financial Services's Top Growth Companies, and
3. First Personal Financial Services's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that First Personal Financial Services keeps buying
