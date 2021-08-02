First Personal Financial Services Buys Sherwin-Williams Co, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Vornado Realty Trust, Sells Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Facebook Inc

- New Purchases: SHW, XLK, XLF, VHT, XLP, XLI, VCR, RSP, ITOT, CB, FNDC, EWC, VEA, EWZ, CNBS, BUG, OGN, STEM, CXP, TOWN, NEM, CMI, BIIB,
- Added Positions: KMB, IVV, MKC, VNO, PG, UL, CL, EA, CLX, CTSH, VZ, CWI, CERN, IWR, AWK, SBUX, EWL, TMO, HAE, ATVI, GOOGL, WMT, WM, IWM, VDC, VNQ, XLU, ORCL, AAPL, WTRG, CALM, DAKT, PFE, JPM, ROP, UNH, IJR, DVY, DIS, BA, MDT, AOK, SUSA, AXP, T, APD, VGT, ADBE, VO, GILD, BAC, BIV, BBDC, WFC, DUK, F, GE, RTX,
- Reduced Positions: NUE, DE, PWV, TGT, IJH, KRE, XOM, IJK, TSM, IGIB, FCX, ABEV, BX, V, FITB, INFY, LOW, TAP, FB, GOOG, BND, KO, SCHG, ABT, GWW, USB, IVW, TRV, SNY, PEP, PAYX, SDS, VDE, VPU, EMR, MMM, ADP, BDX, BLK, CHRW, CAT, CTAS, COST, LLY, EQR, ESS, NEE, MAS, LH, JNJ, JKHY, IBM, NTRS, TXN, NVS, BRK.B, QUAL, ITB, CVX, CI, CMP, ALC, KHC, SRCL, SYK, VTRS, LHX, WAT, FDX, UNP,
- Sold Out: BTI, MMP, ZM, UCO,
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 41,791 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,052 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08%
- Deere & Co (DE) - 34,609 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.71%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 28,136 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.35%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 42,294 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.95%
First Personal Financial Services initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33. The stock is now traded at around $291.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
First Personal Financial Services initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $152.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 763 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)
First Personal Financial Services initiated holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $227.3 and $247.57, with an estimated average price of $238.19. The stock is now traded at around $256.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 356 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
First Personal Financial Services initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind (FNDC)
First Personal Financial Services initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $37.26 and $40.63, with an estimated average price of $39.15. The stock is now traded at around $39.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
First Personal Financial Services initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $152.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 183 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
First Personal Financial Services added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 1175.83%. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $134.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,494 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)
First Personal Financial Services added to a holding in Vornado Realty Trust by 57.54%. The purchase prices were between $44.27 and $50.28, with an estimated average price of $46.73. The stock is now traded at around $43.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 26,718 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cerner Corp (CERN)
First Personal Financial Services added to a holding in Cerner Corp by 23.25%. The purchase prices were between $71.88 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $76.81. The stock is now traded at around $80.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,977 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)
First Personal Financial Services added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 232.96%. The purchase prices were between $73.78 and $79.61, with an estimated average price of $77.4. The stock is now traded at around $79.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Haemonetics Corp (HAE)
First Personal Financial Services added to a holding in Haemonetics Corp by 22.70%. The purchase prices were between $51.81 and $118.56, with an estimated average price of $71.78. The stock is now traded at around $61.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,861 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
First Personal Financial Services added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 327.54%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65. The stock is now traded at around $66.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)
First Personal Financial Services sold out a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $43.36 and $53.53, with an estimated average price of $48.34.Sold Out: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)
First Personal Financial Services sold out a holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The sale prices were between $37.35 and $40.51, with an estimated average price of $39.13.Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
First Personal Financial Services sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74.Sold Out: ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (UCO)
First Personal Financial Services sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil. The sale prices were between $52.85 and $79.47, with an estimated average price of $65.06.
