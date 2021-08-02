First Personal Financial Services Buys Sherwin-Williams Co, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Vornado Realty Trust, Sells Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Facebook Inc

New Purchases: SHW, XLK, XLF, VHT, XLP, XLI, VCR, RSP, ITOT, CB, FNDC, EWC, VEA, EWZ, CNBS, BUG, OGN, STEM, CXP, TOWN, NEM, CMI, BIIB,

Charlotte, NC, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sherwin-Williams Co, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Vornado Realty Trust, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, Cerner Corp, sells Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Facebook Inc, Blackstone Group Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Personal Financial Services. As of 2021Q2, First Personal Financial Services owns 322 stocks with a total value of $392 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Accenture PLC (ACN) - 41,791 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,052 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08% Deere & Co (DE) - 34,609 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.71% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 28,136 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.35% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 42,294 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.95%

First Personal Financial Services initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33. The stock is now traded at around $291.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Personal Financial Services initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $152.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 763 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Personal Financial Services initiated holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $227.3 and $247.57, with an estimated average price of $238.19. The stock is now traded at around $256.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 356 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Personal Financial Services initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Personal Financial Services initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $37.26 and $40.63, with an estimated average price of $39.15. The stock is now traded at around $39.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Personal Financial Services initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $152.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 183 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Personal Financial Services added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 1175.83%. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $134.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,494 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Personal Financial Services added to a holding in Vornado Realty Trust by 57.54%. The purchase prices were between $44.27 and $50.28, with an estimated average price of $46.73. The stock is now traded at around $43.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 26,718 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Personal Financial Services added to a holding in Cerner Corp by 23.25%. The purchase prices were between $71.88 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $76.81. The stock is now traded at around $80.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,977 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Personal Financial Services added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 232.96%. The purchase prices were between $73.78 and $79.61, with an estimated average price of $77.4. The stock is now traded at around $79.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Personal Financial Services added to a holding in Haemonetics Corp by 22.70%. The purchase prices were between $51.81 and $118.56, with an estimated average price of $71.78. The stock is now traded at around $61.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,861 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Personal Financial Services added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 327.54%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65. The stock is now traded at around $66.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Personal Financial Services sold out a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $43.36 and $53.53, with an estimated average price of $48.34.

First Personal Financial Services sold out a holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The sale prices were between $37.35 and $40.51, with an estimated average price of $39.13.

First Personal Financial Services sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74.

First Personal Financial Services sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil. The sale prices were between $52.85 and $79.47, with an estimated average price of $65.06.