Capital Insight Partners, Llc Buys ManpowerGroup Inc, PagSeguro Digital, Valvoline Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Gartner Inc, Watsco Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Capital Insight Partners, Llc Buys ManpowerGroup Inc, PagSeguro Digital, Valvoline Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Gartner Inc, Watsco Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Capital Insight Partners, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys ManpowerGroup Inc, PagSeguro Digital, Valvoline Inc, Truist Financial Corp, Pacira BioSciences Inc, sells ISHARES TRUST, Gartner Inc, Watsco Inc, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Insight Partners, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Capital Insight Partners, Llc owns 150 stocks with a total value of $443 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CAPITAL INSIGHT PARTNERS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+insight+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CAPITAL INSIGHT PARTNERS, LLC
  1. ISHARES TRUST (ISTB) - 447,473 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.50%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IGIB) - 281,578 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.76%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (IGSB) - 215,100 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.60%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 25,269 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00%
  5. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 91,297 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.08%
New Purchase: ManpowerGroup Inc (MAN)

Capital Insight Partners, Llc initiated holding in ManpowerGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.9 and $123.85, with an estimated average price of $117.54. The stock is now traded at around $117.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 33,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)

Capital Insight Partners, Llc initiated holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.54 and $56.43, with an estimated average price of $48.11. The stock is now traded at around $57.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 46,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Valvoline Inc (VVV)

Capital Insight Partners, Llc initiated holding in Valvoline Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.07 and $34.45, with an estimated average price of $30.97. The stock is now traded at around $30.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 69,169 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

Capital Insight Partners, Llc initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.91 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $22.04. The stock is now traded at around $22.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Inspire 100 ETF (BIBL)

Capital Insight Partners, Llc initiated holding in Inspire 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.94 and $42.67, with an estimated average price of $41.17. The stock is now traded at around $43.496800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Capital Insight Partners, Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $197.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,128 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Capital Insight Partners, Llc added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 34.45%. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $54.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 85,982 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX)

Capital Insight Partners, Llc added to a holding in Pacira BioSciences Inc by 38.66%. The purchase prices were between $59.18 and $70.09, with an estimated average price of $63.46. The stock is now traded at around $59.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 30,561 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)

Capital Insight Partners, Llc added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.60%. The purchase prices were between $39.37 and $40.18, with an estimated average price of $39.72. The stock is now traded at around $40.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 62,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Capital Insight Partners, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 20.28%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3331.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 771 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Watsco Inc (WSO)

Capital Insight Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Watsco Inc. The sale prices were between $260.75 and $305.43, with an estimated average price of $285.7.



Here is the complete portfolio of CAPITAL INSIGHT PARTNERS, LLC. Also check out:

1. CAPITAL INSIGHT PARTNERS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CAPITAL INSIGHT PARTNERS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CAPITAL INSIGHT PARTNERS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CAPITAL INSIGHT PARTNERS, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider