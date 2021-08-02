Capital Insight Partners, Llc Buys ManpowerGroup Inc, PagSeguro Digital, Valvoline Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Gartner Inc, Watsco Inc

- New Purchases: MAN, PAGS, VVV, BKLN, BIBL, NVDA, IJR, PAVE,
- Added Positions: ISTB, IGIB, MUB, IGSB, TFC, AGG, XLRE, BSV, PCRX, AMZN, HYLB, AAPL, SCHC, FIS, CHE, VNQI, IGF, NDSN, IVV, CL, FDS, JNJ, UL, BND, BKNG, SCHA, VCSH, VO, NKE, AOR, CASY, YUMC, FCN, EW, CMCSA, CCOI, IXUS, VTEB, XLE, MCO, NVO, PEP, UNH, PFE, GDDY, RSG, HD, MDT, ORCL, SCHZ, PHG, PGR, RELX, SAP, TM, MA, FRC, HDB, AOA, BABA, TSM, VZ,
- Reduced Positions: SHY, IT, LQD, ODFL, XYL, XLK, MANH, VTI, MET, DEO, HON, SCHH, SPY, MINT, VMBS, TREX, XLF, SUB, FLOT, ICE, VWO, XBI, XLI, VDE, SPSB, XLP, SCHP, SCHO, XLV, MO, XLY, V, LLY, FDX, GNTX, MSFT, STT, TSCO, UPS, GOOG, BNDX, GOVT, GVI, IEMG, KRE, VGT, SCHG, VOO, DIS, GII, TGT, IFGL,
- Sold Out: WSO,
- ISHARES TRUST (ISTB) - 447,473 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.50%
- ISHARES TRUST (IGIB) - 281,578 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.76%
- ISHARES TRUST (IGSB) - 215,100 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.60%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 25,269 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 91,297 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.08%
Capital Insight Partners, Llc initiated holding in ManpowerGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.9 and $123.85, with an estimated average price of $117.54. The stock is now traded at around $117.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 33,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)
Capital Insight Partners, Llc initiated holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.54 and $56.43, with an estimated average price of $48.11. The stock is now traded at around $57.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 46,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Valvoline Inc (VVV)
Capital Insight Partners, Llc initiated holding in Valvoline Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.07 and $34.45, with an estimated average price of $30.97. The stock is now traded at around $30.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 69,169 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)
Capital Insight Partners, Llc initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.91 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $22.04. The stock is now traded at around $22.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Inspire 100 ETF (BIBL)
Capital Insight Partners, Llc initiated holding in Inspire 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.94 and $42.67, with an estimated average price of $41.17. The stock is now traded at around $43.496800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Capital Insight Partners, Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $197.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,128 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Capital Insight Partners, Llc added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 34.45%. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $54.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 85,982 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX)
Capital Insight Partners, Llc added to a holding in Pacira BioSciences Inc by 38.66%. The purchase prices were between $59.18 and $70.09, with an estimated average price of $63.46. The stock is now traded at around $59.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 30,561 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)
Capital Insight Partners, Llc added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.60%. The purchase prices were between $39.37 and $40.18, with an estimated average price of $39.72. The stock is now traded at around $40.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 62,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Capital Insight Partners, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 20.28%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3331.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 771 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Watsco Inc (WSO)
Capital Insight Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Watsco Inc. The sale prices were between $260.75 and $305.43, with an estimated average price of $285.7.
