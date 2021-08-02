Capital Insight Partners, Llc Buys ManpowerGroup Inc, PagSeguro Digital, Valvoline Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Gartner Inc, Watsco Inc

New Purchases: MAN, PAGS, VVV, BKLN, BIBL, NVDA, IJR, PAVE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ManpowerGroup Inc, PagSeguro Digital, Valvoline Inc, Truist Financial Corp, Pacira BioSciences Inc, sells ISHARES TRUST, Gartner Inc, Watsco Inc, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Insight Partners, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Capital Insight Partners, Llc owns 150 stocks with a total value of $443 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ISHARES TRUST (ISTB) - 447,473 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.50% ISHARES TRUST (IGIB) - 281,578 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.76% ISHARES TRUST (IGSB) - 215,100 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.60% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 25,269 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 91,297 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.08%

Capital Insight Partners, Llc initiated holding in ManpowerGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.9 and $123.85, with an estimated average price of $117.54. The stock is now traded at around $117.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 33,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Insight Partners, Llc initiated holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.54 and $56.43, with an estimated average price of $48.11. The stock is now traded at around $57.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 46,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Insight Partners, Llc initiated holding in Valvoline Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.07 and $34.45, with an estimated average price of $30.97. The stock is now traded at around $30.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 69,169 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Insight Partners, Llc initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.91 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $22.04. The stock is now traded at around $22.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Insight Partners, Llc initiated holding in Inspire 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.94 and $42.67, with an estimated average price of $41.17. The stock is now traded at around $43.496800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Insight Partners, Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $197.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,128 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Insight Partners, Llc added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 34.45%. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $54.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 85,982 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Insight Partners, Llc added to a holding in Pacira BioSciences Inc by 38.66%. The purchase prices were between $59.18 and $70.09, with an estimated average price of $63.46. The stock is now traded at around $59.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 30,561 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Insight Partners, Llc added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.60%. The purchase prices were between $39.37 and $40.18, with an estimated average price of $39.72. The stock is now traded at around $40.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 62,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Insight Partners, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 20.28%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3331.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 771 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Insight Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Watsco Inc. The sale prices were between $260.75 and $305.43, with an estimated average price of $285.7.