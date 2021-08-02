Logo
Arcadia Investment Management Corp Buys WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth F, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Sells JPMorgan Chase, Fortive Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Arcadia Investment Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth F, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF, sells JPMorgan Chase, Fortive Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, McDonald's Corp, S&P MidCap 400 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arcadia Investment Management Corp. As of 2021Q2, Arcadia Investment Management Corp owns 293 stocks with a total value of $532 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ARCADIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arcadia+investment+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ARCADIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 152,453 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.61%
  2. Stryker Corp (SYK) - 79,461 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%
  3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 36,366 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.32%
  4. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 57,116 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.98%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 59,845 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16%
New Purchase: WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth F (IQDG)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth F. The purchase prices were between $36.9 and $40.65, with an estimated average price of $39.27. The stock is now traded at around $41.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 49,487 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 28,757 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.97 and $26.07, with an estimated average price of $26.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 42,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $26.4, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $26.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 38,825 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.65 and $27.04, with an estimated average price of $26.9. The stock is now traded at around $27.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 27,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (IBDN)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $25.38, with an estimated average price of $25.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 29,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 139.03%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 39,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Zscaler Inc (ZS)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Zscaler Inc by 30.96%. The purchase prices were between $160.92 and $221.44, with an estimated average price of $189.7. The stock is now traded at around $239.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,340 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Essential Utilities Inc by 22.82%. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $49.09, with an estimated average price of $46.87. The stock is now traded at around $49.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 50,035 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 30.94%. The purchase prices were between $278.62 and $313.17, with an estimated average price of $300.77. The stock is now traded at around $299.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,617 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 30.66%. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $239.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp by 192.31%. The purchase prices were between $464.39 and $536.06, with an estimated average price of $498.05. The stock is now traded at around $550.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 570 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $8.78 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.55.

Sold Out: W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The sale prices were between $397.91 and $474.22, with an estimated average price of $440.39.

Sold Out: Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $13.41 and $15.21, with an estimated average price of $14.37.

Sold Out: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The sale prices were between $59.67 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.4.

Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.



Here is the complete portfolio of ARCADIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP. Also check out:

1. ARCADIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. ARCADIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ARCADIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ARCADIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP keeps buying
