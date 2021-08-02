Arcadia Investment Management Corp Buys WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth F, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Sells JPMorgan Chase, Fortive Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

New Purchases: IQDG, XSOE, IBDO, IBDP, IBDN, IBDQ, IBDR, MDU, ARCH, OKTA, NDAQ, IBTE, NEE, COIN, MDYV, TSLA, ROK, TAN, OGN, KARS, PSX, DFS, UNH, TXN, INTC, AMSC, AMP, ADI, TFC, BSX, FIS, DEO, EOG, HON, TTI, MMC, MDT, NVS, PH, LIN, RSG, AEP, SHW,

IQDG, XSOE, IBDO, IBDP, IBDN, IBDQ, IBDR, MDU, ARCH, OKTA, NDAQ, IBTE, NEE, COIN, MDYV, TSLA, ROK, TAN, OGN, KARS, PSX, DFS, UNH, TXN, INTC, AMSC, AMP, ADI, TFC, BSX, FIS, DEO, EOG, HON, TTI, MMC, MDT, NVS, PH, LIN, RSG, AEP, SHW, Added Positions: VCSH, ZS, WTRG, BMY, GNRC, EEMA, IWM, AMGN, IWO, SJNK, ATVI, ABT, ZBRA, IWB, WMT, VZ, TRMB, PG, RBA, EFA, WBA, SYY, SWK, EMR, CVX, NFLX, CMCSA, CHGG, CTXS, MED, VMI, URI, VB, ORCL, PLUG, VTWO, BLK, LMT, MJ, CSCO, AMT, ILMN, IR, CRM, DG, LOW, DIS, NKE, UPS, UNP, SU,

VCSH, ZS, WTRG, BMY, GNRC, EEMA, IWM, AMGN, IWO, SJNK, ATVI, ABT, ZBRA, IWB, WMT, VZ, TRMB, PG, RBA, EFA, WBA, SYY, SWK, EMR, CVX, NFLX, CMCSA, CHGG, CTXS, MED, VMI, URI, VB, ORCL, PLUG, VTWO, BLK, LMT, MJ, CSCO, AMT, ILMN, IR, CRM, DG, LOW, DIS, NKE, UPS, UNP, SU, Reduced Positions: ADBE, AAPL, TMO, AVGO, ICE, MPWR, JPM, ACN, BDX, FTV, ORLY, V, KMX, PANW, FAST, SPY, BSV, EL, CBRE, SBUX, MCD, ITW, MDY, MINT, VFC, MDLZ, TT, COST, VNT, DHR, COO, ECL, MSFT, TSCO, CME, BWXT, EXPD, GOOG, FISV, HD, ADP, NOW, AXP, APD, ABBV, AWK, WEC, RTX, VOO, QDEL, PFE, NEOG, NVDA, XOM, GS, VTRS, HAL, MKTX, JNJ, KTB, CB, KO, CHD, BRK.B, AMG, T, TJX, CLB, FB, MFC, MIDD, GDL, RDS.B, BKNG,

ADBE, AAPL, TMO, AVGO, ICE, MPWR, JPM, ACN, BDX, FTV, ORLY, V, KMX, PANW, FAST, SPY, BSV, EL, CBRE, SBUX, MCD, ITW, MDY, MINT, VFC, MDLZ, TT, COST, VNT, DHR, COO, ECL, MSFT, TSCO, CME, BWXT, EXPD, GOOG, FISV, HD, ADP, NOW, AXP, APD, ABBV, AWK, WEC, RTX, VOO, QDEL, PFE, NEOG, NVDA, XOM, GS, VTRS, HAL, MKTX, JNJ, KTB, CB, KO, CHD, BRK.B, AMG, T, TJX, CLB, FB, MFC, MIDD, GDL, RDS.B, BKNG, Sold Out: PSLV, GWW, PHYS, WCN, DIA, GLD, UBER, BAND, IAGG, QQQ, JCI, GSK, GE, HPE, GVI, VSS, EUM, OTIS, PLAN, BP, TEF, DUK,

Investment company Arcadia Investment Management Corp Current Portfolio ) buys WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth F, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF, sells JPMorgan Chase, Fortive Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, McDonald's Corp, S&P MidCap 400 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arcadia Investment Management Corp. As of 2021Q2, Arcadia Investment Management Corp owns 293 stocks with a total value of $532 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ARCADIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arcadia+investment+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 152,453 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.61% Stryker Corp (SYK) - 79,461 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 36,366 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.32% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 57,116 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.98% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 59,845 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16%

Arcadia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth F. The purchase prices were between $36.9 and $40.65, with an estimated average price of $39.27. The stock is now traded at around $41.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 49,487 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 28,757 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.97 and $26.07, with an estimated average price of $26.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 42,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $26.4, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $26.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 38,825 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.65 and $27.04, with an estimated average price of $26.9. The stock is now traded at around $27.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 27,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $25.38, with an estimated average price of $25.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 29,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 139.03%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 39,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Zscaler Inc by 30.96%. The purchase prices were between $160.92 and $221.44, with an estimated average price of $189.7. The stock is now traded at around $239.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,340 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Essential Utilities Inc by 22.82%. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $49.09, with an estimated average price of $46.87. The stock is now traded at around $49.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 50,035 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 30.94%. The purchase prices were between $278.62 and $313.17, with an estimated average price of $300.77. The stock is now traded at around $299.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,617 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 30.66%. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $239.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp by 192.31%. The purchase prices were between $464.39 and $536.06, with an estimated average price of $498.05. The stock is now traded at around $550.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 570 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $8.78 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.55.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The sale prices were between $397.91 and $474.22, with an estimated average price of $440.39.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $13.41 and $15.21, with an estimated average price of $14.37.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The sale prices were between $59.67 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.4.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.