CB&T Wealth Management Buys 3M Co, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sells Danaher Corp, Torchlight Energy Resources Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Colorado Springs, CO, based Investment company CB&T Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys 3M Co, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, sells Danaher Corp, Torchlight Energy Resources Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CB&T Wealth Management. As of 2021Q2, CB&T Wealth Management owns 102 stocks with a total value of $152 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CB&T Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cb%26t+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CB&T Wealth Management
  1. 3M Co (MMM) - 112,735 shares, 14.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 139.40%
  2. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 73,157 shares, 13.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45%
  3. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 114,131 shares, 11.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.28%
  4. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 100,116 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%
  5. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 22,811 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.77%
New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

CB&T Wealth Management initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $197.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,608 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

CB&T Wealth Management initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $169.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,166 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

CB&T Wealth Management initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $240.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,848 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

CB&T Wealth Management initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $709.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)

CB&T Wealth Management initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.87. The stock is now traded at around $43.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

CB&T Wealth Management initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08. The stock is now traded at around $361.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 615 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: 3M Co (MMM)

CB&T Wealth Management added to a holding in 3M Co by 139.40%. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $197.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.55%. The holding were 112,735 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)

CB&T Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 106.81%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $69.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 22,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

CB&T Wealth Management added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 68.92%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $270.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

CB&T Wealth Management added to a holding in Boeing Co by 23.88%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $225.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (TRCH)

CB&T Wealth Management sold out a holding in Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $2.8 and $19.84, with an estimated average price of $5.42.



Here is the complete portfolio of CB&T Wealth Management. Also check out:

1. CB&T Wealth Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. CB&T Wealth Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CB&T Wealth Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CB&T Wealth Management keeps buying
