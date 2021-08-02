CB&T Wealth Management Buys 3M Co, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sells Danaher Corp, Torchlight Energy Resources Inc

New Purchases: NVDA, GLD, CRM, TSLA, DFAT, NOC, EL, ROP, USB, SHOP, ISRG, PEP, MYMD,

Colorado Springs, CO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys 3M Co, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, sells Danaher Corp, Torchlight Energy Resources Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CB&T Wealth Management. As of 2021Q2, CB&T Wealth Management owns 102 stocks with a total value of $152 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

3M Co (MMM) - 112,735 shares, 14.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 139.40% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 73,157 shares, 13.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 114,131 shares, 11.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.28% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 100,116 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27% iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 22,811 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.77%

CB&T Wealth Management initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $197.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,608 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CB&T Wealth Management initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $169.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,166 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CB&T Wealth Management initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $240.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,848 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CB&T Wealth Management initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $709.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CB&T Wealth Management initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.87. The stock is now traded at around $43.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CB&T Wealth Management initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08. The stock is now traded at around $361.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 615 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CB&T Wealth Management added to a holding in 3M Co by 139.40%. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $197.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.55%. The holding were 112,735 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CB&T Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 106.81%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $69.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 22,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CB&T Wealth Management added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 68.92%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $270.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CB&T Wealth Management added to a holding in Boeing Co by 23.88%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $225.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CB&T Wealth Management sold out a holding in Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $2.8 and $19.84, with an estimated average price of $5.42.