Shaker Investments Llc Buys Euronet Worldwide Inc, FormFactor Inc, LCI Industries Inc, Sells Argan Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Globant SA

- New Purchases: FORM, PGTI, SPSC, LOTZ, SCHX,
- Added Positions: EEFT, LCII, LMBS, IGSB, VOO, EOG, SCHM,
- Reduced Positions: FIS, GLOB, SNX, IBP, TBIO, QLYS, VEEV, CFG, XBI, EPAM, SPY, IWO, MDY,
- Sold Out: AGX, SEDG, HQY, IMKTA,
For the details of SHAKER INVESTMENTS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shaker+investments+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SHAKER INVESTMENTS LLC
- Axos Financial Inc (AX) - 532,619 shares, 11.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
- WESCO International Inc (WCC) - 90,214 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 25,150 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio.
- Insulet Corp (PODD) - 23,307 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
- Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) - 11,680 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
Shaker Investments Llc initiated holding in FormFactor Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.07 and $51.12, with an estimated average price of $39.6. The stock is now traded at around $37.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 27,382 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI)
Shaker Investments Llc initiated holding in PGT Innovations Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.95 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $24.81. The stock is now traded at around $22.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 19,864 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPS Commerce Inc (SPSC)
Shaker Investments Llc initiated holding in SPS Commerce Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.43 and $105.86, with an estimated average price of $98.84. The stock is now traded at around $110.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,659 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CarLotz Inc (LOTZ)
Shaker Investments Llc initiated holding in CarLotz Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.38 and $8.08, with an estimated average price of $6.31. The stock is now traded at around $4.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 37,683 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Shaker Investments Llc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $106.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,963 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT)
Shaker Investments Llc added to a holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc by 304.29%. The purchase prices were between $135.35 and $156.96, with an estimated average price of $145.61. The stock is now traded at around $136.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 13,467 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: LCI Industries Inc (LCII)
Shaker Investments Llc added to a holding in LCI Industries Inc by 67.70%. The purchase prices were between $125.92 and $152.72, with an estimated average price of $140.31. The stock is now traded at around $145.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 13,679 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)
Shaker Investments Llc added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 51.07%. The purchase prices were between $50.7 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $50.83. The stock is now traded at around $50.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 22,706 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Argan Inc (AGX)
Shaker Investments Llc sold out a holding in Argan Inc. The sale prices were between $45.96 and $54.63, with an estimated average price of $49.94.Sold Out: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)
Shaker Investments Llc sold out a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $204.01 and $290.14, with an estimated average price of $252.98.Sold Out: HealthEquity Inc (HQY)
Shaker Investments Llc sold out a holding in HealthEquity Inc. The sale prices were between $66.24 and $84.6, with an estimated average price of $76.04.Sold Out: Ingles Markets Inc (IMKTA)
Shaker Investments Llc sold out a holding in Ingles Markets Inc. The sale prices were between $57.11 and $65.96, with an estimated average price of $62.05.
Here is the complete portfolio of SHAKER INVESTMENTS LLC.
1. SHAKER INVESTMENTS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SHAKER INVESTMENTS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SHAKER INVESTMENTS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SHAKER INVESTMENTS LLC keeps buying
