Shaker Investments Llc Buys Euronet Worldwide Inc, FormFactor Inc, LCI Industries Inc, Sells Argan Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Globant SA

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Shaker Investments Llc Buys Euronet Worldwide Inc, FormFactor Inc, LCI Industries Inc, Sells Argan Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Globant SA

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Shaker Investments Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Euronet Worldwide Inc, FormFactor Inc, LCI Industries Inc, PGT Innovations Inc, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, sells Argan Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Globant SA, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Installed Building Products Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shaker Investments Llc. As of 2021Q2, Shaker Investments Llc owns 92 stocks with a total value of $216 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SHAKER INVESTMENTS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shaker+investments+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SHAKER INVESTMENTS LLC
  1. Axos Financial Inc (AX) - 532,619 shares, 11.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
  2. WESCO International Inc (WCC) - 90,214 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
  3. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 25,150 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio.
  4. Insulet Corp (PODD) - 23,307 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
  5. Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) - 11,680 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
New Purchase: FormFactor Inc (FORM)

Shaker Investments Llc initiated holding in FormFactor Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.07 and $51.12, with an estimated average price of $39.6. The stock is now traded at around $37.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 27,382 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI)

Shaker Investments Llc initiated holding in PGT Innovations Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.95 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $24.81. The stock is now traded at around $22.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 19,864 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPS Commerce Inc (SPSC)

Shaker Investments Llc initiated holding in SPS Commerce Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.43 and $105.86, with an estimated average price of $98.84. The stock is now traded at around $110.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,659 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CarLotz Inc (LOTZ)

Shaker Investments Llc initiated holding in CarLotz Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.38 and $8.08, with an estimated average price of $6.31. The stock is now traded at around $4.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 37,683 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Shaker Investments Llc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $106.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,963 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT)

Shaker Investments Llc added to a holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc by 304.29%. The purchase prices were between $135.35 and $156.96, with an estimated average price of $145.61. The stock is now traded at around $136.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 13,467 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: LCI Industries Inc (LCII)

Shaker Investments Llc added to a holding in LCI Industries Inc by 67.70%. The purchase prices were between $125.92 and $152.72, with an estimated average price of $140.31. The stock is now traded at around $145.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 13,679 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)

Shaker Investments Llc added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 51.07%. The purchase prices were between $50.7 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $50.83. The stock is now traded at around $50.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 22,706 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Argan Inc (AGX)

Shaker Investments Llc sold out a holding in Argan Inc. The sale prices were between $45.96 and $54.63, with an estimated average price of $49.94.

Sold Out: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

Shaker Investments Llc sold out a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $204.01 and $290.14, with an estimated average price of $252.98.

Sold Out: HealthEquity Inc (HQY)

Shaker Investments Llc sold out a holding in HealthEquity Inc. The sale prices were between $66.24 and $84.6, with an estimated average price of $76.04.

Sold Out: Ingles Markets Inc (IMKTA)

Shaker Investments Llc sold out a holding in Ingles Markets Inc. The sale prices were between $57.11 and $65.96, with an estimated average price of $62.05.



Here is the complete portfolio of SHAKER INVESTMENTS LLC. Also check out:

1. SHAKER INVESTMENTS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SHAKER INVESTMENTS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SHAKER INVESTMENTS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SHAKER INVESTMENTS LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider