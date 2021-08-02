Shaker Investments Llc Buys Euronet Worldwide Inc, FormFactor Inc, LCI Industries Inc, Sells Argan Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Globant SA

New Purchases: FORM, PGTI, SPSC, LOTZ, SCHX,

Investment company Shaker Investments Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Euronet Worldwide Inc, FormFactor Inc, LCI Industries Inc, PGT Innovations Inc, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, sells Argan Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Globant SA, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Installed Building Products Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shaker Investments Llc. As of 2021Q2, Shaker Investments Llc owns 92 stocks with a total value of $216 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Axos Financial Inc (AX) - 532,619 shares, 11.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77% WESCO International Inc (WCC) - 90,214 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 25,150 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Insulet Corp (PODD) - 23,307 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) - 11,680 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%

Shaker Investments Llc initiated holding in FormFactor Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.07 and $51.12, with an estimated average price of $39.6. The stock is now traded at around $37.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 27,382 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shaker Investments Llc initiated holding in PGT Innovations Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.95 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $24.81. The stock is now traded at around $22.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 19,864 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shaker Investments Llc initiated holding in SPS Commerce Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.43 and $105.86, with an estimated average price of $98.84. The stock is now traded at around $110.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,659 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shaker Investments Llc initiated holding in CarLotz Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.38 and $8.08, with an estimated average price of $6.31. The stock is now traded at around $4.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 37,683 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shaker Investments Llc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $106.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,963 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shaker Investments Llc added to a holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc by 304.29%. The purchase prices were between $135.35 and $156.96, with an estimated average price of $145.61. The stock is now traded at around $136.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 13,467 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shaker Investments Llc added to a holding in LCI Industries Inc by 67.70%. The purchase prices were between $125.92 and $152.72, with an estimated average price of $140.31. The stock is now traded at around $145.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 13,679 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shaker Investments Llc added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 51.07%. The purchase prices were between $50.7 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $50.83. The stock is now traded at around $50.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 22,706 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shaker Investments Llc sold out a holding in Argan Inc. The sale prices were between $45.96 and $54.63, with an estimated average price of $49.94.

Shaker Investments Llc sold out a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $204.01 and $290.14, with an estimated average price of $252.98.

Shaker Investments Llc sold out a holding in HealthEquity Inc. The sale prices were between $66.24 and $84.6, with an estimated average price of $76.04.

Shaker Investments Llc sold out a holding in Ingles Markets Inc. The sale prices were between $57.11 and $65.96, with an estimated average price of $62.05.