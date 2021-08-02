BTC Capital Management, Inc. Buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Sells iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, First Solar Inc

- New Purchases: SQ, DEA, VFMF, GLW, MAR, VTI, BAM,
- Added Positions: BND, IWF, MUB, CMI, VLO, HD, TTE, RIO, RDS.A, VNQ, HMC, XOM, VWO, IWS, FAST, SNY, SONY, TSM, CP, PNC, SNP, IX, SMFG, MGA, CHKP,
- Reduced Positions: IWB, IVV, ING, AAPL, GOOGL, MSFT, HTA, TMO, PLD, AMZN, IWM, BLK, ALL, FB, PG, ADBE, CSGP, LRCX, TGT, T, CSCO, MS, MA, NSC, LUV, UNH, BMY, CMCSA, FDX, TDY, VZ, V, WMT, CVS, IWD, MRK, DIS, NKE, PFE, SPG, AMT, CLF, DHR, GM, GILD, INTU, JNJ, MAS, MDT, AMP, AVGO, DG, FMC, OKTA, CVX, D, ETR, JPM, NEE, NVO, PEP, SIVB, WSM, ZTS, EMR, HIW, ICE, IRM, IWR, EL, PHM, SNA, WBK, AWK, GNL, HON, IP, NVS, NVDA, ORLY, PYPL, PXD, SPGI, SHW, SNAP, SYK, TJX, URI, WPC, ARE, ANSS, OZK, TECH, FIX, CRSP, CCI, DAL, ENTG, EQIX, FOXF, FCX, HEES, IIPR, LGIH, LHCG, LAD, LYV, MNR, SNR, NICE, OSK, PNFP, PCH, RLJ, SAP, NOW, SHOP, STAG, SBUX, SYF, TMUS, UCTT, UL, WAL, AFL, BABA, CRH, DLR, IVR, IJH, PFGC, QCOM, WING,
- Sold Out: FSLR, SUB, NFLX, LW, TWO, LGND, PATK, TTC, VRNT, HOMB, KW, PRI, MC, LPLA, GOOG, BDC, EME, TRTN, PLOW, CHE, INTC, GOOD,
- VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 554,845 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.72%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 243,761 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.37%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 117,455 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.25%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 335,277 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 73,428 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.20%
BTC Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $272.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (VFMF)
BTC Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.86 and $103.49, with an estimated average price of $100.44. The stock is now traded at around $99.722000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA)
BTC Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Easterly Government Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.03 and $21.9, with an estimated average price of $21.12. The stock is now traded at around $22.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 15,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Corning Inc (GLW)
BTC Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.7 and $46.25, with an estimated average price of $43.6. The stock is now traded at around $41.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,869 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
BTC Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $226.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,002 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Marriott International Inc (MAR)
BTC Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27. The stock is now traded at around $144.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND)
BTC Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 23.72%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 554,845 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
BTC Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39.20%. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $280.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 73,428 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
BTC Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 247.18%. The purchase prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 45,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cummins Inc (CMI)
BTC Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 79.72%. The purchase prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84. The stock is now traded at around $229.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)
BTC Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 30.95%. The purchase prices were between $68.48 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $77.37. The stock is now traded at around $66.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 30,852 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: TotalEnergies SE (TTE)
BTC Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in TotalEnergies SE by 83.29%. The purchase prices were between $44.06 and $49.94, with an estimated average price of $46.77. The stock is now traded at around $43.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: First Solar Inc (FSLR)
BTC Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $69.57 and $92.71, with an estimated average price of $79.31.Sold Out: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
BTC Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.51 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $107.67.Sold Out: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)
BTC Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $84.14, with an estimated average price of $80.06.Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
BTC Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.Sold Out: Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO)
BTC Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Two Harbors Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $6.85 and $8.09, with an estimated average price of $7.44.Sold Out: Moelis & Co (MC)
BTC Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Moelis & Co. The sale prices were between $51.22 and $57.73, with an estimated average price of $54.35.
