BTC Capital Management, Inc. Buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Sells iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, First Solar Inc

Des Moines, IA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Cummins Inc, Valero Energy Corp, sells iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, First Solar Inc, ING Groep NV, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BTC Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, BTC Capital Management, Inc. owns 215 stocks with a total value of $878 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 554,845 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.72% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 243,761 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.37% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 117,455 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.25% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 335,277 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 73,428 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.20%

BTC Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $272.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BTC Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.86 and $103.49, with an estimated average price of $100.44. The stock is now traded at around $99.722000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BTC Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Easterly Government Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.03 and $21.9, with an estimated average price of $21.12. The stock is now traded at around $22.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 15,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BTC Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.7 and $46.25, with an estimated average price of $43.6. The stock is now traded at around $41.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,869 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BTC Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $226.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,002 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BTC Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27. The stock is now traded at around $144.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BTC Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 23.72%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 554,845 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BTC Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39.20%. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $280.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 73,428 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BTC Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 247.18%. The purchase prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 45,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BTC Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 79.72%. The purchase prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84. The stock is now traded at around $229.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BTC Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 30.95%. The purchase prices were between $68.48 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $77.37. The stock is now traded at around $66.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 30,852 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BTC Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in TotalEnergies SE by 83.29%. The purchase prices were between $44.06 and $49.94, with an estimated average price of $46.77. The stock is now traded at around $43.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BTC Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $69.57 and $92.71, with an estimated average price of $79.31.

BTC Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.51 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $107.67.

BTC Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $84.14, with an estimated average price of $80.06.

BTC Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.

BTC Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Two Harbors Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $6.85 and $8.09, with an estimated average price of $7.44.

BTC Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Moelis & Co. The sale prices were between $51.22 and $57.73, with an estimated average price of $54.35.