BTC Capital Management, Inc. Buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Sells iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, First Solar Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Des Moines, IA, based Investment company BTC Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Cummins Inc, Valero Energy Corp, sells iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, First Solar Inc, ING Groep NV, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BTC Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, BTC Capital Management, Inc. owns 215 stocks with a total value of $878 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BTC Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/btc+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BTC Capital Management, Inc.
  1. VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 554,845 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.72%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 243,761 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.37%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 117,455 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.25%
  4. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 335,277 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
  5. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 73,428 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.20%
New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)

BTC Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $272.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (VFMF)

BTC Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.86 and $103.49, with an estimated average price of $100.44. The stock is now traded at around $99.722000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA)

BTC Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Easterly Government Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.03 and $21.9, with an estimated average price of $21.12. The stock is now traded at around $22.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 15,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Corning Inc (GLW)

BTC Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.7 and $46.25, with an estimated average price of $43.6. The stock is now traded at around $41.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,869 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

BTC Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $226.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,002 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

BTC Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27. The stock is now traded at around $144.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND)

BTC Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 23.72%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 554,845 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

BTC Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39.20%. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $280.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 73,428 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

BTC Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 247.18%. The purchase prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 45,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cummins Inc (CMI)

BTC Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 79.72%. The purchase prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84. The stock is now traded at around $229.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

BTC Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 30.95%. The purchase prices were between $68.48 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $77.37. The stock is now traded at around $66.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 30,852 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TotalEnergies SE (TTE)

BTC Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in TotalEnergies SE by 83.29%. The purchase prices were between $44.06 and $49.94, with an estimated average price of $46.77. The stock is now traded at around $43.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: First Solar Inc (FSLR)

BTC Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $69.57 and $92.71, with an estimated average price of $79.31.

Sold Out: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

BTC Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.51 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $107.67.

Sold Out: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)

BTC Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $84.14, with an estimated average price of $80.06.

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

BTC Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.

Sold Out: Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO)

BTC Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Two Harbors Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $6.85 and $8.09, with an estimated average price of $7.44.

Sold Out: Moelis & Co (MC)

BTC Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Moelis & Co. The sale prices were between $51.22 and $57.73, with an estimated average price of $54.35.



Here is the complete portfolio of BTC Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. BTC Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. BTC Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. BTC Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BTC Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying
