Toews Corp Buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

New Purchases: BND, AGG, TIP,

BND, AGG, TIP, Reduced Positions: JNK, HYG, HYS, SJNK, HYLB, VEA, VTV, VUG, VB, VWO,

JNK, HYG, HYS, SJNK, HYLB, VEA, VTV, VUG, VB, VWO, Sold Out: BSV, USHY, SHYG, ANGL, PHB, GOOGL, GOOG, MMM, AOS, T, ABT, ACN, ATVI, A, AKAM, LNT, MO, AMZN, AEP, AMGN, APH, AON, AJG, BLL, BAX, BDX, BRK.B, BMY, CHRW, CMS, CVS, CPB, CERN, CHD, CSCO, CLX, KO, CL, CMCSA, CAG, COST, DHR, DPZ, EA, EFX, EXPD, FFIV, FAST, GRMN, GD, GIS, GILD, MNST, HRL, IEX, ICE, JBHT, SJM, JKHY, JNJ, JNPR, K, KMB, MDLZ, KR, MMC, MCD, MRK, MTD, NOC, ORCL, PCAR, PEP, PKI, PFE, LIN, PG, PGR, PEG, RSG, ROL, ROP, STE, NLOK, TMO, TSCO, TYL, UNP, UPS, VZ, WMT, WM, WAT, WST, XEL, EBAY, BR, TMUS, VRSK, DG, CHTR, ABBV, ZTS, OTIS, BNDX,

Investment company Toews Corp Current Portfolio ) buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Toews Corp . As of 2021Q2, Toews Corp owns 13 stocks with a total value of $666 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TOEWS CORP 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/toews+corp+/current-portfolio/portfolio

VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 2,230,810 shares, 28.79% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,654,027 shares, 28.66% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 1,467,600 shares, 19.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 65.66% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 1,046,800 shares, 17.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 68.25% iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 131,112 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. New Position

Toews Corp initiated holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 28.79%. The holding were 2,230,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Toews Corp initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 28.66%. The holding were 1,654,027 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Toews Corp initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $129.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 131,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Toews Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1.

Toews Corp sold out a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $40.49 and $41.55, with an estimated average price of $40.95.

Toews Corp sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $45.07 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $45.47.

Toews Corp sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.49 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.03.

Toews Corp sold out a holding in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $19.14 and $19.49, with an estimated average price of $19.29.

Toews Corp sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56.