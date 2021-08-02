Logo
Toews Corp Buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Toews Corp (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Toews Corp . As of 2021Q2, Toews Corp owns 13 stocks with a total value of $666 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TOEWS CORP 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/toews+corp+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TOEWS CORP
  1. VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 2,230,810 shares, 28.79% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,654,027 shares, 28.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 1,467,600 shares, 19.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 65.66%
  4. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 1,046,800 shares, 17.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 68.25%
  5. iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 131,112 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND)

Toews Corp initiated holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 28.79%. The holding were 2,230,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Toews Corp initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 28.66%. The holding were 1,654,027 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Toews Corp initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $129.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 131,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Toews Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1.

Sold Out: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)

Toews Corp sold out a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $40.49 and $41.55, with an estimated average price of $40.95.

Sold Out: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

Toews Corp sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $45.07 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $45.47.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)

Toews Corp sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.49 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.03.

Sold Out: Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB)

Toews Corp sold out a holding in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $19.14 and $19.49, with an estimated average price of $19.29.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Toews Corp sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56.



Here is the complete portfolio of TOEWS CORP . Also check out:

1. TOEWS CORP 's Undervalued Stocks
2. TOEWS CORP 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TOEWS CORP 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TOEWS CORP keeps buying

