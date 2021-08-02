Toews Corp Buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: BND, AGG, TIP,
- Reduced Positions: JNK, HYG, HYS, SJNK, HYLB, VEA, VTV, VUG, VB, VWO,
- Sold Out: BSV, USHY, SHYG, ANGL, PHB, GOOGL, GOOG, MMM, AOS, T, ABT, ACN, ATVI, A, AKAM, LNT, MO, AMZN, AEP, AMGN, APH, AON, AJG, BLL, BAX, BDX, BRK.B, BMY, CHRW, CMS, CVS, CPB, CERN, CHD, CSCO, CLX, KO, CL, CMCSA, CAG, COST, DHR, DPZ, EA, EFX, EXPD, FFIV, FAST, GRMN, GD, GIS, GILD, MNST, HRL, IEX, ICE, JBHT, SJM, JKHY, JNJ, JNPR, K, KMB, MDLZ, KR, MMC, MCD, MRK, MTD, NOC, ORCL, PCAR, PEP, PKI, PFE, LIN, PG, PGR, PEG, RSG, ROL, ROP, STE, NLOK, TMO, TSCO, TYL, UNP, UPS, VZ, WMT, WM, WAT, WST, XEL, EBAY, BR, TMUS, VRSK, DG, CHTR, ABBV, ZTS, OTIS, BNDX,
- VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 2,230,810 shares, 28.79% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,654,027 shares, 28.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 1,467,600 shares, 19.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 65.66%
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 1,046,800 shares, 17.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 68.25%
- iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 131,112 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. New Position
Toews Corp initiated holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 28.79%. The holding were 2,230,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Toews Corp initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 28.66%. The holding were 1,654,027 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Toews Corp initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $129.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 131,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Toews Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1.Sold Out: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)
Toews Corp sold out a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $40.49 and $41.55, with an estimated average price of $40.95.Sold Out: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)
Toews Corp sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $45.07 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $45.47.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
Toews Corp sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.49 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.03.Sold Out: Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB)
Toews Corp sold out a holding in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $19.14 and $19.49, with an estimated average price of $19.29.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Toews Corp sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56.
