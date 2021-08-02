St. James Investment Company, LLC Buys Absolute Core Strategy ETF, Viatris Inc, Unilever PLC, Sells Diageo PLC, Expeditors International of Washington Inc

New Purchases: ABEQ,

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Absolute Core Strategy ETF, Viatris Inc, Unilever PLC, Guidewire Software Inc, sells Diageo PLC, Expeditors International of Washington Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, St. James Investment Company, LLC. As of 2021Q2, St. James Investment Company, LLC owns 37 stocks with a total value of $841 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) - 416,905 shares, 14.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.33% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 265,300 shares, 8.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.46% Loews Corp (L) - 778,182 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.47% Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 1,007,869 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.59% DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) - 516,042 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.05%

St. James Investment Company, LLC initiated holding in Absolute Core Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $28.39, with an estimated average price of $27.6. The stock is now traded at around $27.585300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 441,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

St. James Investment Company, LLC added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 585.26%. The purchase prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46. The stock is now traded at around $14.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 654,372 shares as of 2021-06-30.

St. James Investment Company, LLC added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 28.14%. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $59.02. The stock is now traded at around $57.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 559,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.

St. James Investment Company, LLC added to a holding in Guidewire Software Inc by 32.21%. The purchase prices were between $92.05 and $116, with an estimated average price of $103.8. The stock is now traded at around $114.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 134,906 shares as of 2021-06-30.