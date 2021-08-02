McAdam, LLC Buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Sells , Penn National Gaming Inc, Silk Road Medical Inc

- New Purchases: MDYV, SWAN, RYH, RVNU, HYZD, QUS, XYLD, REGN, AGZD, DIVO, SHYD, VWO, IWY, IWN, VTV, VO, IWM, IVW, RGI, BNDX, TTCF, BABA, WMT, PFE, LLY, PZA, VIS, FSK, XLE, GE, CRBP,
- Added Positions: SCHX, SCHG, SCHF, FNDX, SCHZ, VOT, SCHC, RSP, SCHE, VOE, TFI, MUB, VBK, SCHP, SPTL, MSFT, VBR, CORP, SCHR, VB, IWS, HYG, AGG, PGX, VGT, VONG, ABBV, CWB, AAPL, BKLN, SHM, HYMB, PIN, XBI, AMZN, AIA, NVDA, TSLA, GOOGL, IVV, GSLC, VIG, XLG, GOOG, BRK.B, PSTH, VZ, QQQ, BA, SCHD, PG, MRK, JNJ, SHYG, VOO, IWP, DIS, VTI, VUG, EFA, BSV, SPY, XLY, DKNG, KO, XLV, CSCO, VIAC, BMY, T, VTEB, BAC, V, MRNA, PYPL, LPTX, EMB, HEPA, FB, ICVT, IEMG, HD, VRTX, USB, TJX, SAVA, ORCL, MCD, INTC, SPEM,
- Reduced Positions: MDYG, FNDA, SLYV, FNDE, SCHM, BIIB, SLYG, AXP, MMM, IXUS, PHB, MNA, TLT, PCY, PSK, RPG, SCHA, MGC, GLDM, TTOO, UNP, SBUX, NKE, NEE, XOM, CMCSA, CHE,
- Sold Out: FSKR, PENN, SILK,
For the details of McAdam, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mcadam%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of McAdam, LLC
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 1,053,968 shares, 12.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.68%
- Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 1,689,513 shares, 10.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.54%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 598,244 shares, 10.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.76%
- Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 1,211,073 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.23%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,582,991 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.20%
McAdam, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $67.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 335,352 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN)
McAdam, LLC initiated holding in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.94 and $34.27, with an estimated average price of $33.36. The stock is now traded at around $35.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 141,444 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH)
McAdam, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $267.73 and $293.69, with an estimated average price of $282.49. The stock is now traded at around $309.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 15,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ET (RVNU)
McAdam, LLC initiated holding in Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $29.59, with an estimated average price of $29.2. The stock is now traded at around $29.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 142,268 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree BofA Merrill Lynch High Yield Bond Zero (HYZD)
McAdam, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree BofA Merrill Lynch High Yield Bond Zero. The purchase prices were between $21.86 and $22.27, with an estimated average price of $22.02. The stock is now traded at around $22.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 174,911 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF (QUS)
McAdam, LLC initiated holding in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.38 and $119.45, with an estimated average price of $115.94. The stock is now traded at around $122.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 23,989 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)
McAdam, LLC added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.20%. The purchase prices were between $37.3 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $39.19. The stock is now traded at around $39.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 1,582,991 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)
McAdam, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 110.35%. The purchase prices were between $210.75 and $237.31, with an estimated average price of $223.97. The stock is now traded at around $241.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 41,946 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
McAdam, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.09%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $152.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 146,521 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
McAdam, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 65.82%. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $141.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 68,223 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)
McAdam, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 104.95%. The purchase prices were between $30.87 and $33.4, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $31.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 241,136 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (TFI)
McAdam, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 29.75%. The purchase prices were between $51.36 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $51.87. The stock is now traded at around $52.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 235,196 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (FSKR)
McAdam, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.Sold Out: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)
McAdam, LLC sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66.Sold Out: Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK)
McAdam, LLC sold out a holding in Silk Road Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $44.66 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $50.91.
Here is the complete portfolio of McAdam, LLC. Also check out:
1. McAdam, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. McAdam, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. McAdam, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that McAdam, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment