McAdam, LLC Buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Sells , Penn National Gaming Inc, Silk Road Medical Inc

New Purchases: MDYV, SWAN, RYH, RVNU, HYZD, QUS, XYLD, REGN, AGZD, DIVO, SHYD, VWO, IWY, IWN, VTV, VO, IWM, IVW, RGI, BNDX, TTCF, BABA, WMT, PFE, LLY, PZA, VIS, FSK, XLE, GE, CRBP,

MDYG, FNDA, SLYV, FNDE, SCHM, BIIB, SLYG, AXP, MMM, IXUS, PHB, MNA, TLT, PCY, PSK, RPG, SCHA, MGC, GLDM, TTOO, UNP, SBUX, NKE, NEE, XOM, CMCSA, CHE, Sold Out: FSKR, PENN, SILK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF, sells , Penn National Gaming Inc, Silk Road Medical Inc, Biogen Inc, 3M Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, McAdam, LLC. As of 2021Q2, McAdam, LLC owns 177 stocks with a total value of $881 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 1,053,968 shares, 12.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.68% Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 1,689,513 shares, 10.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.54% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 598,244 shares, 10.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.76% Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 1,211,073 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.23% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,582,991 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.20%

McAdam, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $67.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 335,352 shares as of 2021-06-30.

McAdam, LLC initiated holding in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.94 and $34.27, with an estimated average price of $33.36. The stock is now traded at around $35.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 141,444 shares as of 2021-06-30.

McAdam, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $267.73 and $293.69, with an estimated average price of $282.49. The stock is now traded at around $309.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 15,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.

McAdam, LLC initiated holding in Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $29.59, with an estimated average price of $29.2. The stock is now traded at around $29.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 142,268 shares as of 2021-06-30.

McAdam, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree BofA Merrill Lynch High Yield Bond Zero. The purchase prices were between $21.86 and $22.27, with an estimated average price of $22.02. The stock is now traded at around $22.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 174,911 shares as of 2021-06-30.

McAdam, LLC initiated holding in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.38 and $119.45, with an estimated average price of $115.94. The stock is now traded at around $122.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 23,989 shares as of 2021-06-30.

McAdam, LLC added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.20%. The purchase prices were between $37.3 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $39.19. The stock is now traded at around $39.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 1,582,991 shares as of 2021-06-30.

McAdam, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 110.35%. The purchase prices were between $210.75 and $237.31, with an estimated average price of $223.97. The stock is now traded at around $241.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 41,946 shares as of 2021-06-30.

McAdam, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.09%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $152.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 146,521 shares as of 2021-06-30.

McAdam, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 65.82%. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $141.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 68,223 shares as of 2021-06-30.

McAdam, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 104.95%. The purchase prices were between $30.87 and $33.4, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $31.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 241,136 shares as of 2021-06-30.

McAdam, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 29.75%. The purchase prices were between $51.36 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $51.87. The stock is now traded at around $52.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 235,196 shares as of 2021-06-30.

McAdam, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

McAdam, LLC sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66.

McAdam, LLC sold out a holding in Silk Road Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $44.66 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $50.91.