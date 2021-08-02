Madrona Financial Services, LLC Buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund, TrimTabs US Free Cash Flow Quality ETF, AbbVie Inc, Sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

- New Purchases: VTWG, TTAC, ABBV, USB,
- Added Positions: MSFT, VRP, MTUM, SPY, VOX, VXF, QCLN, QQQ, AOM, AOR, FTEC, VWO, IBB, XBI, PSI, ISTB, AMZN, TSLA, TDIV,
- Reduced Positions: BRK.B, COST, IVV, AOK, VTI, VOO,
- Sold Out: IJR,
For the details of Madrona Financial Services, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/madrona+financial+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Madrona Financial Services, LLC
- iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 470,638 shares, 24.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 93,189 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13%
- Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 64,444 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 33,300 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 18,632 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93%
Madrona Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $203.2 and $227.98, with an estimated average price of $218.96. The stock is now traded at around $217.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 12,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: TrimTabs US Free Cash Flow Quality ETF (TTAC)
Madrona Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in TrimTabs US Free Cash Flow Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.42 and $53.45, with an estimated average price of $51.86. The stock is now traded at around $55.036800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,994 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Madrona Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $115.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Madrona Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61. The stock is now traded at around $55.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,577 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Madrona Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Madrona Financial Services, LLC. Also check out:
1. Madrona Financial Services, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Madrona Financial Services, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Madrona Financial Services, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Madrona Financial Services, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment