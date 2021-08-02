Madrona Financial Services, LLC Buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund, TrimTabs US Free Cash Flow Quality ETF, AbbVie Inc, Sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

New Purchases: VTWG, TTAC, ABBV, USB,

Everett, WA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund, TrimTabs US Free Cash Flow Quality ETF, AbbVie Inc, U.S. Bancorp, sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Madrona Financial Services, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Madrona Financial Services, LLC owns 58 stocks with a total value of $195 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 470,638 shares, 24.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 93,189 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13% Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 64,444 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 33,300 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 18,632 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93%

Madrona Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $203.2 and $227.98, with an estimated average price of $218.96. The stock is now traded at around $217.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 12,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Madrona Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in TrimTabs US Free Cash Flow Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.42 and $53.45, with an estimated average price of $51.86. The stock is now traded at around $55.036800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,994 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Madrona Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $115.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Madrona Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61. The stock is now traded at around $55.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,577 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Madrona Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31.