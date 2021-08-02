Madrona Financial Services, LLC Buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund, TrimTabs US Free Cash Flow Quality ETF, AbbVie Inc, Sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Madrona Financial Services, LLC Buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund, TrimTabs US Free Cash Flow Quality ETF, AbbVie Inc, Sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Everett, WA, based Investment company Madrona Financial Services, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund, TrimTabs US Free Cash Flow Quality ETF, AbbVie Inc, U.S. Bancorp, sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Madrona Financial Services, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Madrona Financial Services, LLC owns 58 stocks with a total value of $195 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Madrona Financial Services, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/madrona+financial+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Madrona Financial Services, LLC
  1. iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 470,638 shares, 24.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 93,189 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13%
  3. Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 64,444 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07%
  4. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 33,300 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 18,632 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93%
New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (VTWG)

Madrona Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $203.2 and $227.98, with an estimated average price of $218.96. The stock is now traded at around $217.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 12,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: TrimTabs US Free Cash Flow Quality ETF (TTAC)

Madrona Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in TrimTabs US Free Cash Flow Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.42 and $53.45, with an estimated average price of $51.86. The stock is now traded at around $55.036800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,994 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Madrona Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $115.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Madrona Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61. The stock is now traded at around $55.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,577 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Madrona Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Madrona Financial Services, LLC. Also check out:

1. Madrona Financial Services, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Madrona Financial Services, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Madrona Financial Services, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Madrona Financial Services, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider