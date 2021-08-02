Logo
Cedar Capital, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, ProShares Ultra MidCap400

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cedar Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, ProShares Ultra S&P500, BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF, sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, ProShares Ultra MidCap400, ISHARES TRUST, ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cedar Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Cedar Capital, LLC owns 53 stocks with a total value of $58 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cedar Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cedar+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cedar Capital, LLC
  1. ISHARES TRUST (IEF) - 53,303 shares, 10.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) - 113,762 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.24%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 7,880 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 465.28%
  4. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 27,341 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.01%
  5. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 30,855 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.35%
New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IEF)

Cedar Capital, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $112.63 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $114.26. The stock is now traded at around $118.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.64%. The holding were 53,303 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT)

Cedar Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.27 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $84.67. The stock is now traded at around $91.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.88%. The holding were 32,239 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO)

Cedar Capital, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Ultra S&P500. The purchase prices were between $102.27 and $119.34, with an estimated average price of $112.99. The stock is now traded at around $124.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 11,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF (EZU)

Cedar Capital, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.99 and $51.16, with an estimated average price of $49.14. The stock is now traded at around $50.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 23,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU)

Cedar Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.79 and $33.83, with an estimated average price of $32.7. The stock is now traded at around $32.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 31,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI France ETF (EWQ)

Cedar Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI France ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.45 and $39.32, with an estimated average price of $37.47. The stock is now traded at around $38.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 11,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Cedar Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 465.28%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $439.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.82%. The holding were 7,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (EWL)

Cedar Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 155.70%. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $46.99. The stock is now traded at around $50.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 12,110 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Cedar Capital, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.96%. The purchase prices were between $34.87 and $37.81, with an estimated average price of $36.62. The stock is now traded at around $37.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 33,184 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA)

Cedar Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 27.30%. The purchase prices were between $24.45 and $27.05, with an estimated average price of $26.03. The stock is now traded at around $25.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 32,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG)

Cedar Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 27.85%. The purchase prices were between $32.88 and $35.87, with an estimated average price of $34.67. The stock is now traded at around $34.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 24,794 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (EFO)

Cedar Capital, LLC added to a holding in ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE by 20.50%. The purchase prices were between $46.73 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.37. The stock is now traded at around $53.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 16,669 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Cedar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24.

Sold Out: ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (MVV)

Cedar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra MidCap400. The sale prices were between $60.14 and $67.93, with an estimated average price of $64.72.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (SHV)

Cedar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $110.48 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.51.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IEI)

Cedar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $129.55 and $131.21, with an estimated average price of $130.37.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (SHY)

Cedar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22.

Sold Out: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Cedar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cedar Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. Cedar Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cedar Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cedar Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cedar Capital, LLC keeps buying
