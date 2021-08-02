Cedar Capital, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, ProShares Ultra MidCap400

- New Purchases: IEF, VGLT, SSO, EZU, EWU, EWQ, EET, BDEC, CROX, GWX,
- Added Positions: IVV, SPLG, EWL, SPAB, SPDW, EWA, EWG, EFO, SPEM, SPMD, SPSB, XLP, XLU, SPIP, SPSM, SRLN, GLD, EBND, XLI, XLF, XLB, SPHY, XLV, XLK, VNQ, XLE,
- Reduced Positions: IWM, UWM, PTLC, EWC, AGG, BIL, EPP, MBB, ITOT, ANGL, DBEF, EFA, HYG, TIP, VWO,
- Sold Out: IJH, MVV, SHV, IEI, SHY, XLY, EWJ, CMBS, SCHO, VMBS,
For the details of Cedar Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cedar+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Cedar Capital, LLC
- ISHARES TRUST (IEF) - 53,303 shares, 10.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) - 113,762 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.24%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 7,880 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 465.28%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 27,341 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.01%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 30,855 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.35%
Cedar Capital, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $112.63 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $114.26. The stock is now traded at around $118.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.64%. The holding were 53,303 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT)
Cedar Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.27 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $84.67. The stock is now traded at around $91.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.88%. The holding were 32,239 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO)
Cedar Capital, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Ultra S&P500. The purchase prices were between $102.27 and $119.34, with an estimated average price of $112.99. The stock is now traded at around $124.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 11,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF (EZU)
Cedar Capital, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.99 and $51.16, with an estimated average price of $49.14. The stock is now traded at around $50.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 23,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU)
Cedar Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.79 and $33.83, with an estimated average price of $32.7. The stock is now traded at around $32.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 31,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI France ETF (EWQ)
Cedar Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI France ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.45 and $39.32, with an estimated average price of $37.47. The stock is now traded at around $38.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 11,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Cedar Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 465.28%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $439.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.82%. The holding were 7,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (EWL)
Cedar Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 155.70%. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $46.99. The stock is now traded at around $50.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 12,110 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)
Cedar Capital, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.96%. The purchase prices were between $34.87 and $37.81, with an estimated average price of $36.62. The stock is now traded at around $37.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 33,184 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA)
Cedar Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 27.30%. The purchase prices were between $24.45 and $27.05, with an estimated average price of $26.03. The stock is now traded at around $25.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 32,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG)
Cedar Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 27.85%. The purchase prices were between $32.88 and $35.87, with an estimated average price of $34.67. The stock is now traded at around $34.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 24,794 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (EFO)
Cedar Capital, LLC added to a holding in ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE by 20.50%. The purchase prices were between $46.73 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.37. The stock is now traded at around $53.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 16,669 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Cedar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24.Sold Out: ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (MVV)
Cedar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra MidCap400. The sale prices were between $60.14 and $67.93, with an estimated average price of $64.72.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (SHV)
Cedar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $110.48 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.51.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IEI)
Cedar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $129.55 and $131.21, with an estimated average price of $130.37.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (SHY)
Cedar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22.Sold Out: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Cedar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85.
Here is the complete portfolio of Cedar Capital, LLC. Also check out:
1. Cedar Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cedar Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cedar Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cedar Capital, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment