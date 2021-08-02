Logo
Key Financial Inc Buys WisdomTree International Equity Fund, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells ProShares Ultra Dow30, Franco-Nevada Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Key Financial Inc (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree International Equity Fund, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth , sells ProShares Ultra Dow30, Franco-Nevada Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, IDEXX Laboratories Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Key Financial Inc. As of 2021Q2, Key Financial Inc owns 887 stocks with a total value of $179 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Key Financial Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/key+financial+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Key Financial Inc
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 83,889 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00%
  2. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 47,252 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
  3. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 87,109 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.42%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,694 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.86%
  5. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (DOL) - 127,122 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.10%
New Purchase: Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF)

Key Financial Inc initiated holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.95 and $50.08, with an estimated average price of $48.19. The stock is now traded at around $47.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 13,793 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN)

Key Financial Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.59 and $25.7, with an estimated average price of $25.64. The stock is now traded at around $25.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 18,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMM)

Key Financial Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.38 and $25.46, with an estimated average price of $25.42. The stock is now traded at around $25.400500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 16,842 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)

Key Financial Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.64 and $21.73, with an estimated average price of $21.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP)

Key Financial Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.75 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $26.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO)

Key Financial Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.68 and $25.81, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $25.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,402 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM)

Key Financial Inc added to a holding in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 253.91%. The purchase prices were between $51.91 and $55.93, with an estimated average price of $54.29. The stock is now traded at around $55.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 35,646 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Key Financial Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 80.86%. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $280.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 9,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Key Financial Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.38%. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $39.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 74,357 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Key Financial Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 84.05%. The purchase prices were between $56.3 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $59.84. The stock is now traded at around $65.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 28,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth (DNL)

Key Financial Inc added to a holding in WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth by 164.22%. The purchase prices were between $38.63 and $42.46, with an estimated average price of $40.72. The stock is now traded at around $42.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 26,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG)

Key Financial Inc added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 86.34%. The purchase prices were between $82.13 and $89.34, with an estimated average price of $87. The stock is now traded at around $88.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 12,807 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM)

Key Financial Inc sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra Dow30. The sale prices were between $65.89 and $73.21, with an estimated average price of $70.37.

Sold Out: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)

Key Financial Inc sold out a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The sale prices were between $38.21 and $48.92, with an estimated average price of $44.38.

Sold Out: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)

Key Financial Inc sold out a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $486.36 and $637.08, with an estimated average price of $550.32.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Key Financial Inc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47.

Sold Out: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Key Financial Inc sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73.

Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Key Financial Inc sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88.



Here is the complete portfolio of Key Financial Inc. Also check out:

1. Key Financial Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Key Financial Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Key Financial Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Key Financial Inc keeps buying
