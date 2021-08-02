Key Financial Inc Buys WisdomTree International Equity Fund, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells ProShares Ultra Dow30, Franco-Nevada Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

- New Purchases: PXF, BSMN, BSMM, BSCN, BSML, BSMO, BSMP, DFAT, IVOV, BSMQ, BSMR, BSJM, SPHQ, ARTNA, HZNP, FXE, FXF, ROST, BLCN, BSJN, BSJO, CEW, AGO, FMC, FBC, GPN, HRC, MEI, SIVB, SNV, GWW, WDC, VG, OC, BSCO, BSCP, BSJP, FLQG, PFM, ABR, BC, VLY, WOR, MWA, VOYA, QTS, OGN, EBLU, NULV, DY, RE, FDP, LULU, HTA, FXY, FYC, ADBE, CF, LNDC, BLMN, BSCQ, BSJQ, BSJR, JMST, NUMG, RZG, AOS, ALB, BF.B, SCHW, CGNX, DOV, EA, FICO, BEN, GRMN, GPC, GGG, IEX, INTU, ISRG, KLAC, LRCX, LEG, MKTX, MTD, NUE, RMD, XLNX, AUY, YUM, VMW, AWK, FTNT, PDM, NCLH, ANET, CHPT, CHPT, FYBR, BSCR, BSCS, ESML, FNDE, FNDX, GTO, ITEQ, IUSB, PFXF, PSCI, PTIN, SCHA, SCHP, TAN, USHY, VICE, VMBS, XSOE, HAL, INO, KEY, ROP, SU, TTE, RIG, TYG, SRNE, AMCR, ARNC, DKNG, COIN, GTX, ARKF, ARKG, BCI, BSMS, EWMC, FNDA, FNDC, FTSD, GCOW, HAUZ, ICLN, KBWY, MFMS, NANR, NFRA, PSCC, PSCD, RFG, SCHC, SCHR, SPIB, SPVM, TDTF, TMFC, VXUS,
- Added Positions: DWM, IWF, SLYV, SPYV, SPYG, DOL, DNL, SLYG, PSK, AZN, CWB, ONEQ, ANSS, MUB, SPEM, MDYG, EEM, KO, PFF, XLE, XOM, LH, LOW, MSFT, EFG, WELL, USB, UNH, DLN, IWN, IXN, ADP, CVS, LLY, FL, MMC, MDT, STT, DG, TSLA, GM, VVV, IJR, QDF, ABC, AMGN, AJG, CVX, DLTR, KR, MCHP, MU, PPL, SYY, URI, FB, DES, DVY, GOVT, IJK, IWR, IWV, LQD, AFL, HES, CCK, GOOGL, HOLX, SJM, JPM, LNC, MRK, NVDA, PG, SWK, WGO, BKR, IEFA, SPDW, VB, VTV, ASML, EXC, FULT, HD, INTC, KSU, LMT, SBUX, SYK, TXN, QQQ, SPLG, SPSM, VCR, VWO, CB, ACN, BP, BAC, BRK.B, BLK, CSX, CAH, CAT, CSCO, C, EMR, EXPD, FDS, MNST, HON, ITW, MXIM, MCD, SPGI, MCO, MS, PNC, PPG, PAYX, LIN, SHW, TROW, TGT, UPS, WSFS, MA, V, PM, VRSK, PNR, ABBV, ZTS, VEEV, GOOG, SHOP, AGG, FNDF, ITOT, JKE, JKL, TIP, VCIT, VCSH, VNQ, VOE, VOO, MMM, APD, MO, ADM, CTAS, CL, COP, COST, ECL, FNLC, GD, GE, MDLZ, MKC, O, LUV, TEF, RTX, DAL, BABA, LBRDK, CARR, OTIS, ARKK, GSLC, HYLB, IEMG, IHI, IVW, JKH, PDBC, SCHE, SCHF, SCHH, VEA, VGK, VIG, VO,
- Reduced Positions: FNV, PFE, NEE, JNJ, BMY, XYL, ICVT, AVGO, GSBD, ILMN, SNY, ZBH, IJH, DOW, SLY, PTLC, IWS, IJT, IJS, GLD, DTD, BSCM, CTVA, LDP, EPD, IBM, VAC, DTN, ATVI, CMCSA, ET, WAB, NOK, VTRS,
- Sold Out: DDM, WPM, IDXX, GDX, SLV, MRVL, NID, MPLX, PRSP, FSKR, IAU, A, PAA, SAND, FOX, WORK,
For the details of Key Financial Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/key+financial+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Key Financial Inc
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 83,889 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 47,252 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
- SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 87,109 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.42%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,694 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.86%
- WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (DOL) - 127,122 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.10%
Key Financial Inc initiated holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.95 and $50.08, with an estimated average price of $48.19. The stock is now traded at around $47.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 13,793 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN)
Key Financial Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.59 and $25.7, with an estimated average price of $25.64. The stock is now traded at around $25.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 18,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMM)
Key Financial Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.38 and $25.46, with an estimated average price of $25.42. The stock is now traded at around $25.400500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 16,842 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)
Key Financial Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.64 and $21.73, with an estimated average price of $21.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP)
Key Financial Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.75 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $26.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO)
Key Financial Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.68 and $25.81, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $25.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,402 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM)
Key Financial Inc added to a holding in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 253.91%. The purchase prices were between $51.91 and $55.93, with an estimated average price of $54.29. The stock is now traded at around $55.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 35,646 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Key Financial Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 80.86%. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $280.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 9,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
Key Financial Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.38%. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $39.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 74,357 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)
Key Financial Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 84.05%. The purchase prices were between $56.3 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $59.84. The stock is now traded at around $65.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 28,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth (DNL)
Key Financial Inc added to a holding in WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth by 164.22%. The purchase prices were between $38.63 and $42.46, with an estimated average price of $40.72. The stock is now traded at around $42.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 26,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG)
Key Financial Inc added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 86.34%. The purchase prices were between $82.13 and $89.34, with an estimated average price of $87. The stock is now traded at around $88.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 12,807 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM)
Key Financial Inc sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra Dow30. The sale prices were between $65.89 and $73.21, with an estimated average price of $70.37.Sold Out: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)
Key Financial Inc sold out a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The sale prices were between $38.21 and $48.92, with an estimated average price of $44.38.Sold Out: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)
Key Financial Inc sold out a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $486.36 and $637.08, with an estimated average price of $550.32.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Key Financial Inc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47.Sold Out: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
Key Financial Inc sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73.Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Key Financial Inc sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88.
