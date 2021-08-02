Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys Royal Bank of Canada, Dollar Tree Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells FedEx Corp, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Nucor Corp

New Purchases: BSCN, FERG, IJH, IJR, OGN, IEMG, T, ACN, COST, THW, GAN,

BSCN, FERG, IJH, IJR, OGN, IEMG, T, ACN, COST, THW, GAN, Added Positions: RY, DLTR, DUK, TWTR, AON, VZ, MRK, AAPL, IVV, SONY, FISV, NEAR, TIP, INTC, QCOM, BABA, TJX, EDU, WFC, BMY, FLOT, CSCO, BRK.B, NVS, CVX, BAC, TMX, CMCSA, PFE, SHY, IGSB, BIDU, PM, KO, CVS, MKL, VNT, RTX, IFF, TSM, UL, ADI, JD, EEFT, JPM, V, SPY, BAM, MSFT, MET, MDT, LOW, LMT, FOXA, CHTR, IWD, IEFA, MA, VGK, APD, UNH, ABT, AMZN, KMX, DHR, DEO, GS, GOOGL, LIN, VTV, VTIP, VRSN, SNY, PG, MCO, PHYS, EMR, DINT, PSLV, JNJ, CMI, CSX, AMGN, PEP, HON, LH,

RY, DLTR, DUK, TWTR, AON, VZ, MRK, AAPL, IVV, SONY, FISV, NEAR, TIP, INTC, QCOM, BABA, TJX, EDU, WFC, BMY, FLOT, CSCO, BRK.B, NVS, CVX, BAC, TMX, CMCSA, PFE, SHY, IGSB, BIDU, PM, KO, CVS, MKL, VNT, RTX, IFF, TSM, UL, ADI, JD, EEFT, JPM, V, SPY, BAM, MSFT, MET, MDT, LOW, LMT, FOXA, CHTR, IWD, IEFA, MA, VGK, APD, UNH, ABT, AMZN, KMX, DHR, DEO, GS, GOOGL, LIN, VTV, VTIP, VRSN, SNY, PG, MCO, PHYS, EMR, DINT, PSLV, JNJ, CMI, CSX, AMGN, PEP, HON, LH, Reduced Positions: FDX, SCHW, UPS, IVZ, RSP, VB, HCA, EFA, BSCM, BSCL, AGG, VWO, LSXMK, TGT, NTR, GE, BG, ADP,

FDX, SCHW, UPS, IVZ, RSP, VB, HCA, EFA, BSCM, BSCL, AGG, VWO, LSXMK, TGT, NTR, GE, BG, ADP, Sold Out: NUE, SLV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Royal Bank of Canada, Dollar Tree Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Twitter Inc, Duke Energy Corp, sells FedEx Corp, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Nucor Corp, iShares Silver Trust, Vanguard Small Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC. As of 2021Q2, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC owns 161 stocks with a total value of $453 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/live+oak+private+wealth+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 68,134 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 336,496 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30% Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 166,270 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.47% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 66,967 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67% CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 134,992 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.94%

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.64 and $21.73, with an estimated average price of $21.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 81,981 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $120.13 and $140.48, with an estimated average price of $132.55. The stock is now traded at around $139.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 8,445 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $268.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,395 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $109.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $63.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,823 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Royal Bank of Canada by 128.53%. The purchase prices were between $92.21 and $104.67, with an estimated average price of $98.99. The stock is now traded at around $100.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 75,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 41.35%. The purchase prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73. The stock is now traded at around $98.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 100,549 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 617.41%. The purchase prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33. The stock is now traded at around $106.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 20,238 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 33.20%. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $69.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 100,395 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Aon PLC by 38.81%. The purchase prices were between $229.52 and $258.52, with an estimated average price of $244.12. The stock is now traded at around $259.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 17,511 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 200.21%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $439.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,912 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28.

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73.