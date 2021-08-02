Logo
Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys Royal Bank of Canada, Dollar Tree Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells FedEx Corp, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Nucor Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Live Oak Private Wealth LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Royal Bank of Canada, Dollar Tree Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Twitter Inc, Duke Energy Corp, sells FedEx Corp, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Nucor Corp, iShares Silver Trust, Vanguard Small Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC. As of 2021Q2, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC owns 161 stocks with a total value of $453 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/live+oak+private+wealth+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 68,134 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74%
  2. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 336,496 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30%
  3. Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 166,270 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.47%
  4. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 66,967 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67%
  5. CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 134,992 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.94%
New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.64 and $21.73, with an estimated average price of $21.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 81,981 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ferguson PLC (FERG)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $120.13 and $140.48, with an estimated average price of $132.55. The stock is now traded at around $139.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 8,445 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $268.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,395 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $109.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $63.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,823 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Royal Bank of Canada by 128.53%. The purchase prices were between $92.21 and $104.67, with an estimated average price of $98.99. The stock is now traded at around $100.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 75,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 41.35%. The purchase prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73. The stock is now traded at around $98.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 100,549 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 617.41%. The purchase prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33. The stock is now traded at around $106.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 20,238 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 33.20%. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $69.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 100,395 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Aon PLC (AON)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Aon PLC by 38.81%. The purchase prices were between $229.52 and $258.52, with an estimated average price of $244.12. The stock is now traded at around $259.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 17,511 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 200.21%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $439.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,912 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28.

Sold Out: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC. Also check out:

1. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Live Oak Private Wealth LLC keeps buying
