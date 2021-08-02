Radnor Financial Advisors, LLC Buys Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock

New Purchases: DFAT, VXUS, ESGV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Radnor Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Radnor Financial Advisors, LLC owns 26 stocks with a total value of $278 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 143,926 shares, 15.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11% Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC) - 849,346 shares, 12.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 92,993 shares, 9.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 95,554 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 208.98% Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) - 419,111 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. New Position

Radnor Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.87. The stock is now traded at around $43.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.76%. The holding were 419,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Radnor Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $65.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 95,568 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Radnor Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $81.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 16,417 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Radnor Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 208.98%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $226.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.19%. The holding were 95,554 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Radnor Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.30%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $402.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,318 shares as of 2021-06-30.