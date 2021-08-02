Radnor Financial Advisors, LLC Buys Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock

- New Purchases: DFAT, VXUS, ESGV,
- Added Positions: VTI, VBK, SCHE, VOO, VUG, SCZ,
- Reduced Positions: VSS, GSBD, IWF, VV,
For the details of Radnor Financial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/radnor+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Radnor Financial Advisors, LLC
- Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 143,926 shares, 15.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11%
- Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC) - 849,346 shares, 12.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 92,993 shares, 9.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 95,554 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 208.98%
- Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) - 419,111 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. New Position
Radnor Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.87. The stock is now traded at around $43.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.76%. The holding were 419,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Radnor Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $65.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 95,568 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)
Radnor Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $81.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 16,417 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Radnor Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 208.98%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $226.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.19%. The holding were 95,554 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Radnor Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.30%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $402.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,318 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Radnor Financial Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Radnor Financial Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Radnor Financial Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Radnor Financial Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Radnor Financial Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment