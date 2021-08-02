Valley National Advisers Inc Buys SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactic, BTC iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor, GLOBAL X FDS, Sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Fortis Inc, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

New Purchases: STOT, FIBR, BFIT, ARKF, SIMS, HAIL, HERO, IBHC, BTEC, ERTH, IBDN, IBDO, IBHB, STZ, BETZ, IHDG, BFLY, BSCN, IBHA, FNDB, IBDM, IBHD, DRIV, IBHE, JUST, AAP, YOLO, BSCO, BSCP, EVX, PAVE, SBIO, IBDP, IBDQ, ARKQ, FCEF, FNCL, FNDC, IFRA, RYH, DMTK, PATH, OGN, BSJN, BUG, ENFR, FDVV, HEZU, IQDG, NFRA, PCY, QCLN, RCD, SLX, SPHQ, SUSA, TPYP, VSGX, XRLV, AB, GIL, NWL, ALTO, NTR, SPH, TTC, RIG, ZBRA, IFN, GAB, GF, BKT, JPC, PTY, TNL, AQN, IOVA, VRSK, ZGNX, VSTO, RA, INMB, SLGG, SNDL, ADTX, GOED, LESL, TPGY, GOEV, RBLX, PDO, APPH, HUGS.U, COMP, COIN, GTX, ANGL, BLCN, BLOK, BSCQ, BSCR, BUZZ, COMT, DGS, EDOC, FUTY, ICSH, IEFA, IEMG, IJH, IYE, IYF, LQD, LRNZ, LVHD, ONLN, PIO, PRNT, RALS, RDIV, SMLV, SPYG, SRVR, THCX, TIP, TOKE, TOLZ, URE, UYG, VFH, VSS, XLE, YYY,

SCHX, SCHD, TOTL, SCHF, GILD, HBAN, SCHM, SCHE, CMA, SCHC, NEAR, LMT, TFC, BABA, MO, IUSB, REGN, ARKG, ARKW, EMQQ, IBUY, PBW, SCHA, EMN, KLAC, MSFT, FIVG, HACK, IGV, IHI, LNGR, MOO, PHO, ROBO, BK, HUBB, BRK.B, CMCSA, PNC, ARKK, BAC, F, FULT, PPL, SNPS, TSM, VZ, WKHS, NOW, GOOG, ABNB, BNDX, LIT, MBB, VGT, VTI, ASML, ABMD, AMD, ALGN, APH, ANSS, AZO, BP, BDSI, BIIB, BMRN, SAM, VIAC, C, TPR, COP, CREE, DE, DXCM, EOG, EL, EXAS, FDX, FCX, MNST, MTCH, TT, INO, INTC, ISRG, MKTX, MCK, MET, MS, NVDA, NFLX, NKE, NOK, NSC, NVAX, OSUR, ORCL, PENN, BKNG, PRU, ROK, RCL, SIVB, SGEN, SHW, TMO, VOD, WMB, CMG, UTF, MA, MSCI, BIP, BEP, VFF, SSNC, GM, HCA, WDAY, TWTR, W, HUBS, ETSY, PYPL, KHC, Z, SQ, TWLO, SNAP, CVNA, BHF, ROKU, MRNA, PINS, UBER, PLTR, BIL, CAPE, DIA, EFG, ESGD, ESGE, HYLB, IBB, IJR, PGX, QUAL, SCHV, TLT, VB, VCIT, VCSH, VTV, VUG, XLB, XLC, XLI, XLP, XLV, XLY, XT, Reduced Positions: SCHO, BOND, FTS, BSCL, JPST, ISTB, VMBS, VIG, SRPT, PFS, LOW, UNP, MDB, SPY, HD, BSCM, MCD, YUM, MSM, KO, LRCX, JNJ, COF, GOOGL, BLK, BIV, AMAT, D, BSV, MJ, AJG, NIO, SPCE, FNDA, IAU, ADBE, KRE, T, REGL, ACN, SHY, VBK, VBR, ABT, CTSH, OXY, CMI, DISCA, DUK, ENB, EPR, GS, IDN, MXIM, MU, MSI, ES, ICHR, PAYX, CERN, SNY, TSCO, UPS, AVGO, KMI, APO, ENPH, TTD,

Bethlehem, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactic, BTC iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor, GLOBAL X FDS, ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Fortis Inc, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Oshkosh Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Valley National Advisers Inc. As of 2021Q2, Valley National Advisers Inc owns 939 stocks with a total value of $548 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 714,570 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.12% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 297,248 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.11% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 597,460 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.49% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 172,957 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 60,284 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28%

Valley National Advisers Inc initiated holding in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactic. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $49.7, with an estimated average price of $49.55. The stock is now traded at around $49.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 136,199 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Valley National Advisers Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor. The purchase prices were between $99.1 and $100.48, with an estimated average price of $99.89. The stock is now traded at around $101.261900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 53,043 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Valley National Advisers Inc initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $30.62, with an estimated average price of $28.43. The stock is now traded at around $29.931200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 79,803 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Valley National Advisers Inc initiated holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.87 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $51.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 41,578 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Valley National Advisers Inc initiated holding in SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.04 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46.61. The stock is now traded at around $46.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 47,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Valley National Advisers Inc initiated holding in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.71 and $64.36, with an estimated average price of $60.84. The stock is now traded at around $58.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 34,699 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Valley National Advisers Inc added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.27%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 106,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Valley National Advisers Inc added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 37.56%. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $68.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 53,862 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Valley National Advisers Inc added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 246.72%. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 85,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Valley National Advisers Inc added to a holding in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 24.02%. The purchase prices were between $39.22 and $42.82, with an estimated average price of $41.51. The stock is now traded at around $42.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 74,867 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Valley National Advisers Inc added to a holding in Comerica Inc by 46.71%. The purchase prices were between $67.3 and $79.65, with an estimated average price of $74.11. The stock is now traded at around $67.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 25,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Valley National Advisers Inc added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 20.54%. The purchase prices were between $50.05 and $50.15, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $50.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 54,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Valley National Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Oshkosh Corp. The sale prices were between $116.92 and $136.92, with an estimated average price of $126.28.

Valley National Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Camden National Corp. The sale prices were between $46.02 and $49.2, with an estimated average price of $47.53.

Valley National Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Reaves Utility Income Fund. The sale prices were between $33.34 and $35.42, with an estimated average price of $34.63.

Valley National Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74.

Valley National Advisers Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $58.2 and $58.5, with an estimated average price of $58.38.

Valley National Advisers Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bo. The sale prices were between $35.79 and $37.26, with an estimated average price of $36.74.