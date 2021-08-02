Valley National Advisers Inc Buys SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactic, BTC iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor, GLOBAL X FDS, Sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Fortis Inc, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Valley National Advisers Inc Buys SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactic, BTC iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor, GLOBAL X FDS, Sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Fortis Inc, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Bethlehem, PA, based Investment company Valley National Advisers Inc (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactic, BTC iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor, GLOBAL X FDS, ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Fortis Inc, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Oshkosh Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Valley National Advisers Inc. As of 2021Q2, Valley National Advisers Inc owns 939 stocks with a total value of $548 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VALLEY NATIONAL ADVISERS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/valley+national+advisers+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VALLEY NATIONAL ADVISERS INC
  1. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 714,570 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.12%
  2. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 297,248 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.11%
  3. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 597,460 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.49%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 172,957 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 60,284 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28%
New Purchase: SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactic (STOT)

Valley National Advisers Inc initiated holding in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactic. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $49.7, with an estimated average price of $49.55. The stock is now traded at around $49.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 136,199 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor (FIBR)

Valley National Advisers Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor. The purchase prices were between $99.1 and $100.48, with an estimated average price of $99.89. The stock is now traded at around $101.261900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 53,043 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (BFIT)

Valley National Advisers Inc initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $30.62, with an estimated average price of $28.43. The stock is now traded at around $29.931200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 79,803 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF)

Valley National Advisers Inc initiated holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.87 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $51.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 41,578 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (SIMS)

Valley National Advisers Inc initiated holding in SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.04 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46.61. The stock is now traded at around $46.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 47,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (HAIL)

Valley National Advisers Inc initiated holding in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.71 and $64.36, with an estimated average price of $60.84. The stock is now traded at around $58.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 34,699 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Valley National Advisers Inc added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.27%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 106,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Valley National Advisers Inc added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 37.56%. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $68.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 53,862 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)

Valley National Advisers Inc added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 246.72%. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 85,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC)

Valley National Advisers Inc added to a holding in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 24.02%. The purchase prices were between $39.22 and $42.82, with an estimated average price of $41.51. The stock is now traded at around $42.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 74,867 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Comerica Inc (CMA)

Valley National Advisers Inc added to a holding in Comerica Inc by 46.71%. The purchase prices were between $67.3 and $79.65, with an estimated average price of $74.11. The stock is now traded at around $67.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 25,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

Valley National Advisers Inc added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 20.54%. The purchase prices were between $50.05 and $50.15, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $50.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 54,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Oshkosh Corp (OSK)

Valley National Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Oshkosh Corp. The sale prices were between $116.92 and $136.92, with an estimated average price of $126.28.

Sold Out: Camden National Corp (CAC)

Valley National Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Camden National Corp. The sale prices were between $46.02 and $49.2, with an estimated average price of $47.53.

Sold Out: Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG)

Valley National Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Reaves Utility Income Fund. The sale prices were between $33.34 and $35.42, with an estimated average price of $34.63.

Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Valley National Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74.

Sold Out: (MTSC)

Valley National Advisers Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $58.2 and $58.5, with an estimated average price of $58.38.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bo (IBND)

Valley National Advisers Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bo. The sale prices were between $35.79 and $37.26, with an estimated average price of $36.74.



Here is the complete portfolio of VALLEY NATIONAL ADVISERS INC. Also check out:

1. VALLEY NATIONAL ADVISERS INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. VALLEY NATIONAL ADVISERS INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VALLEY NATIONAL ADVISERS INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VALLEY NATIONAL ADVISERS INC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider