Valley National Advisers Inc Buys SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactic, BTC iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor, GLOBAL X FDS, Sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Fortis Inc, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

- New Purchases: STOT, FIBR, BFIT, ARKF, SIMS, HAIL, HERO, IBHC, BTEC, ERTH, IBDN, IBDO, IBHB, STZ, BETZ, IHDG, BFLY, BSCN, IBHA, FNDB, IBDM, IBHD, DRIV, IBHE, JUST, AAP, YOLO, BSCO, BSCP, EVX, PAVE, SBIO, IBDP, IBDQ, ARKQ, FCEF, FNCL, FNDC, IFRA, RYH, DMTK, PATH, OGN, BSJN, BUG, ENFR, FDVV, HEZU, IQDG, NFRA, PCY, QCLN, RCD, SLX, SPHQ, SUSA, TPYP, VSGX, XRLV, AB, GIL, NWL, ALTO, NTR, SPH, TTC, RIG, ZBRA, IFN, GAB, GF, BKT, JPC, PTY, TNL, AQN, IOVA, VRSK, ZGNX, VSTO, RA, INMB, SLGG, SNDL, ADTX, GOED, LESL, TPGY, GOEV, RBLX, PDO, APPH, HUGS.U, COMP, COIN, GTX, ANGL, BLCN, BLOK, BSCQ, BSCR, BUZZ, COMT, DGS, EDOC, FUTY, ICSH, IEFA, IEMG, IJH, IYE, IYF, LQD, LRNZ, LVHD, ONLN, PIO, PRNT, RALS, RDIV, SMLV, SPYG, SRVR, THCX, TIP, TOKE, TOLZ, URE, UYG, VFH, VSS, XLE, YYY,
- Added Positions: SCHX, SCHD, TOTL, SCHF, GILD, HBAN, SCHM, SCHE, CMA, SCHC, NEAR, LMT, TFC, BABA, MO, IUSB, REGN, ARKG, ARKW, EMQQ, IBUY, PBW, SCHA, EMN, KLAC, MSFT, FIVG, HACK, IGV, IHI, LNGR, MOO, PHO, ROBO, BK, HUBB, BRK.B, CMCSA, PNC, ARKK, BAC, F, FULT, PPL, SNPS, TSM, VZ, WKHS, NOW, GOOG, ABNB, BNDX, LIT, MBB, VGT, VTI, ASML, ABMD, AMD, ALGN, APH, ANSS, AZO, BP, BDSI, BIIB, BMRN, SAM, VIAC, C, TPR, COP, CREE, DE, DXCM, EOG, EL, EXAS, FDX, FCX, MNST, MTCH, TT, INO, INTC, ISRG, MKTX, MCK, MET, MS, NVDA, NFLX, NKE, NOK, NSC, NVAX, OSUR, ORCL, PENN, BKNG, PRU, ROK, RCL, SIVB, SGEN, SHW, TMO, VOD, WMB, CMG, UTF, MA, MSCI, BIP, BEP, VFF, SSNC, GM, HCA, WDAY, TWTR, W, HUBS, ETSY, PYPL, KHC, Z, SQ, TWLO, SNAP, CVNA, BHF, ROKU, MRNA, PINS, UBER, PLTR, BIL, CAPE, DIA, EFG, ESGD, ESGE, HYLB, IBB, IJR, PGX, QUAL, SCHV, TLT, VB, VCIT, VCSH, VTV, VUG, XLB, XLC, XLI, XLP, XLV, XLY, XT,
- Reduced Positions: SCHO, BOND, FTS, BSCL, JPST, ISTB, VMBS, VIG, SRPT, PFS, LOW, UNP, MDB, SPY, HD, BSCM, MCD, YUM, MSM, KO, LRCX, JNJ, COF, GOOGL, BLK, BIV, AMAT, D, BSV, MJ, AJG, NIO, SPCE, FNDA, IAU, ADBE, KRE, T, REGL, ACN, SHY, VBK, VBR, ABT, CTSH, OXY, CMI, DISCA, DUK, ENB, EPR, GS, IDN, MXIM, MU, MSI, ES, ICHR, PAYX, CERN, SNY, TSCO, UPS, AVGO, KMI, APO, ENPH, TTD,
- Sold Out: OSK, CAC, UTG, GWPH, IBND, GSLC, AOUT, CRWD, ZM, UPWK, NAKD, PRSP, DOCU, 1HB, CMS, FPR, WD5A, LULU, SWBI, MTSC, COG,
For the details of VALLEY NATIONAL ADVISERS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/valley+national+advisers+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of VALLEY NATIONAL ADVISERS INC
- SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 714,570 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.12%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 297,248 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.11%
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 597,460 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.49%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 172,957 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 60,284 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28%
Valley National Advisers Inc initiated holding in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactic. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $49.7, with an estimated average price of $49.55. The stock is now traded at around $49.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 136,199 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor (FIBR)
Valley National Advisers Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor. The purchase prices were between $99.1 and $100.48, with an estimated average price of $99.89. The stock is now traded at around $101.261900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 53,043 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (BFIT)
Valley National Advisers Inc initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $30.62, with an estimated average price of $28.43. The stock is now traded at around $29.931200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 79,803 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF)
Valley National Advisers Inc initiated holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.87 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $51.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 41,578 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (SIMS)
Valley National Advisers Inc initiated holding in SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.04 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46.61. The stock is now traded at around $46.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 47,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (HAIL)
Valley National Advisers Inc initiated holding in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.71 and $64.36, with an estimated average price of $60.84. The stock is now traded at around $58.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 34,699 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Valley National Advisers Inc added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.27%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 106,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Valley National Advisers Inc added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 37.56%. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $68.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 53,862 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)
Valley National Advisers Inc added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 246.72%. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 85,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC)
Valley National Advisers Inc added to a holding in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 24.02%. The purchase prices were between $39.22 and $42.82, with an estimated average price of $41.51. The stock is now traded at around $42.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 74,867 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Comerica Inc (CMA)
Valley National Advisers Inc added to a holding in Comerica Inc by 46.71%. The purchase prices were between $67.3 and $79.65, with an estimated average price of $74.11. The stock is now traded at around $67.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 25,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)
Valley National Advisers Inc added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 20.54%. The purchase prices were between $50.05 and $50.15, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $50.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 54,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Oshkosh Corp (OSK)
Valley National Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Oshkosh Corp. The sale prices were between $116.92 and $136.92, with an estimated average price of $126.28.Sold Out: Camden National Corp (CAC)
Valley National Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Camden National Corp. The sale prices were between $46.02 and $49.2, with an estimated average price of $47.53.Sold Out: Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG)
Valley National Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Reaves Utility Income Fund. The sale prices were between $33.34 and $35.42, with an estimated average price of $34.63.Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Valley National Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74.Sold Out: (MTSC)
Valley National Advisers Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $58.2 and $58.5, with an estimated average price of $58.38.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bo (IBND)
Valley National Advisers Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bo. The sale prices were between $35.79 and $37.26, with an estimated average price of $36.74.
Here is the complete portfolio of VALLEY NATIONAL ADVISERS INC. Also check out:
1. VALLEY NATIONAL ADVISERS INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. VALLEY NATIONAL ADVISERS INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VALLEY NATIONAL ADVISERS INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VALLEY NATIONAL ADVISERS INC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment