ATTENTION NORTHSTAR FINANCIAL SERVICES (BERMUDA) INVESTORS: The Securities Arbitration Law Firm of KlaymanToskes Commences Investigation of Potential Claims on Behalf of UNIONBANC INVESTMENT SERVICES CUSTOMERS

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

ATTENTION NORTHSTAR FINANCIAL SERVICES (BERMUDA) INVESTORS: The Securities Arbitration Law Firm of KlaymanToskes Commences Investigation of Potential Claims on Behalf of UNIONBANC INVESTMENT SERVICES CUSTOMERS

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National investor fraud law firm, KlaymanToskes (“KT”), has commenced an investigation of potential FINRA arbitration claims on behalf of investors who sustained losses exceeding $250,000 in Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda) (“Northstar”) purchased through Unionbanc Investment Services, which is a subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.’s (: MUFG) American holding company. Northstar was a Segregated Accounts Company regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority, and touted its fixed and variable annuity products as offering segregated account protection, generous liquidity terms and a variety of commitment periods, as well as benefits of a Bermuda trust structure.

Investors are suing their investment firms after Northstar’s bankruptcy and liquidation in which investors allege that their financial advisors misrepresented the investment as a safe, low risk product like a CD that had guaranteed monthly income with principal protection. According to securities attorney, Lawrence L. Klayman, “broker-dealers not only have a duty to conduct proper due diligence on their recommended investments, but also must not misrepresent or fail to disclose materials facts during the course of a sale or recommendation.”

In 2019, Northstar owner Greg Lindberg was indicted on federal wire fraud and bribery charges, and he is currently serving in prison after his conviction last year. On October 1, 2020, the Bermuda Monetary Authority issued proceedings against Northstar, and, on March 26, 2021, the Supreme Court of Bermuda issued a winding up order against the company.

The sole purpose of this release is to investigate potential FINRA arbitration claims relating to Unionbanc Investment Services’s sales practices concerning Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda). Current and former clients of Unionbanc Investment Services who suffered losses exceeding $250,000 from Northstar investments, and who have information related to the handling of their investments, are encouraged to contact Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq., at (561) 542-5131.

About KlaymanToskes

KT is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. KT has recovered more than $220 million for investors in FINRA arbitrations. KT has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.

Destination: https://klaymantoskes.com/northstar-financial-services-bermuda-ltd-klaymantoskes-investigates-investor-losses/

Contact:
KlaymanToskes
Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq.
(561) 542-5131
[email protected]
www.klaymantoskes.com

ti?nf=ODMwMTI2NyM0MzM3MTcyIzIwMjA4OTY=
16f3ce98-1266-4acd-8dfa-019c243e7a00
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment