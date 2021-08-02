Renowned Female Entrepreneurs Bobbi Brown and Rebecca Minkoff Join TriNet PeopleForce Roster of Distinguished Speakers

PR Newswire

DUBLIN, Calif., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet , a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the addition of Bobbi Brown, makeup artist, entrepreneur and best-selling author, and Rebecca Minkoff, leading fashion designer and best-selling author, to its roster of well-known business leaders, thought leaders and influencers at the 2nd annual, award-winning, TriNet PeopleForce 2021. The four-day conference will be held in-person from The Times Center in New York City (built by renowned architect Renzo Piano) and virtually from anywhere. It kicks off on September 13 with an impressive roster of distinguished speakers sharing timely and insightful content vital to business success and the future of work.

Brown is a world-renowned makeup artist, best-selling author, sought-after speaker, and serial entrepreneur who notably created 10 simple lipsticks that evolved into a global beauty empire. Since leaving Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, she has launched two brands that include her recently announced makeup line, Jones Road Beauty, and Evolution_18, a wellness line that promotes beauty from the inside out. Brown has received numerous awards, including Glamour's Woman of the Year, The Fashion Group International's Night of Stars beauty award, The Jackie Robinson Foundation's ROBIE Humanitarian Award, and more. President Obama appointed her to the Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiation, and she has also been inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

Minkoff, in addition to being an industry leader in accessible luxury handbags, accessories, footwear and apparel, is an entrepreneur and founder of the Female Founder Collective. She recently authored Fearless: The New Rules for Unlocking Creativity, Courage, and Success.

Through their individual sessions, both Brown and Minkoff will share inspiring stories of entrepreneurship, resilience and perseverance with business leaders attending TriNet PeopleForce.

On September 14 at 11 a.m. EST, Brown's session will display the art of reinventing oneself, while also developing the necessary leadership skills to manage a brand. Her session will help SMBs learn how to pivot both personally and professionally to achieve their entrepreneurial dreams. The discussion will include such topics as:

Following your entrepreneurial dreams

Reinventing yourself to become the best "you"

Overcoming the obstacles that female entrepreneurs often face

Leading by example

How to be a woman entrepreneur

Minkoff's discussion September 15 at 11 a.m. EST will provide insight into channeling the hunger and perseverance necessary to build a company. She will focus on the rules to unlocking creativity, courage and success and more, including:

Breaking free from circumstances and design your own path forward

Harnessing intuition and adopt a Love It and Leave It mentality

Effectively communicating as a leader

Creating two-way networking systems, strong partnerships, and winning collaborations to scale faster

Choosing optimization over balance and making hard work a form of self-care

Fortifying internal grit to push through any fear and achieve your goals

"We are honored to have two inspirational women entrepreneurs in Bobbi and Rebecca on our roster of distinguished speakers for TriNet PeopleForce 2021," said TriNet Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer, Michael Mendenhall . "In today's business environment, it is essential to innovate, prepare for the unexpected and build resiliency. Both these amazing leaders bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to offer attendees of the conference."

In 2018, Minkoff launched her podcast, Superwomen with Rebecca Minkoff, which is consistently in the podcast category's top 100, and focuses on incredible stories of resilience, failure, and success. In September 2018, she established the Female Founder Collective, a network of businesses led by women who invest in women's financial power, while enabling and empowering female-owned businesses. The organization has grown to over 9,000 members. Today she continues her success as a global brand with a wide range of apparel, handbags, footwear, jewelry, timepieces, eyewear and fragrance.

Brown revolutionized the beauty industry when she introduced Bobbi Brown Essentials in 1991, which were cosmetics designed to highlight a woman's natural look. The Estée Lauder Companies acquired Bobbi Brown Cosmetics in 1995, where Brown served as Chief Creative Officer until she departed in 2016.

Twenty years later, Brown reignited her entrepreneurial spirit and launched her new ventures: Jones Road Beauty and Evolution_18. She has authored nine best-selling books, serves as the Beauty & Lifestyle Editor of Elvis Duran and The Morning Show, and hosts the iHeartRadio podcast Beyond the Beauty with Bobbi Brown.

Occurring September 13-16, TriNet PeopleForce is a one-of-a-kind event taking place both virtually and in-person from New York City. The conference brings together a roster of high-profile leaders to help SMBs reimagine, rebuild and move forward as they come out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees will hear from renowned speakers and experts on topics such as SMB agility, calculated risk-taking, the future of work, business resiliency, DEI, healthcare, the state of the economy for SMBs and much more. TriNet PeopleForce also fosters networking opportunities for its participants with business leaders from across the country.

To register for the virtual conference, click here:

Those wishing to attend the live SMB event in New York City can request a ticket by emailing

