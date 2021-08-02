Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. Buys Teledyne Technologies Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, TransDigm Group Inc, Sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, Baxter International Inc, Teleflex Inc

- New Purchases: TDY, 4LRA, VMEO, UPST,
- Added Positions: TDG, JD, ASH, GOOGL,
- Reduced Positions: BAX, TFX, INTC, BKNG, LFUS, DHR, TEL, NVRO,
- Sold Out: IAC, VIAC, DISCA,
- Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) - 42,420 shares, 10.42% of the total portfolio.
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 34,026 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.36%
- Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) - 17,372 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Waters Corp (WAT) - 19,628 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio.
- MGM Resorts International (MGM) - 130,514 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio.
Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. initiated holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $402.58 and $452.22, with an estimated average price of $424.37. The stock is now traded at around $452.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.22%. The holding were 17,372 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)
Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $116.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 26,334 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)
Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $44.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 42,753 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)
Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.05 and $170, with an estimated average price of $123.86. The stock is now traded at around $133.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 14,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)
Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 139.59%. The purchase prices were between $578.24 and $682.63, with an estimated average price of $626.69. The stock is now traded at around $635.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 5,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JD.com Inc (JD)
Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 37.16%. The purchase prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $71.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 33,837 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42.Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91.Reduced: Baxter International Inc (BAX)
Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 53.71%. The sale prices were between $80.5 and $88.01, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $77.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.37%. Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. still held 37,729 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Teleflex Inc (TFX)
Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in Teleflex Inc by 59.42%. The sale prices were between $385.96 and $443.85, with an estimated average price of $409.82. The stock is now traded at around $391.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.87%. Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. still held 3,377 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Intel Corp (INTC)
Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 38.43%. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.77%. Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. still held 48,516 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Littelfuse Inc (LFUS)
Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in Littelfuse Inc by 20.48%. The sale prices were between $239.01 and $278.77, with an estimated average price of $260.84. The stock is now traded at around $262.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. still held 10,729 shares as of 2021-06-30.
