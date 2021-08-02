Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. Buys Teledyne Technologies Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, TransDigm Group Inc, Sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, Baxter International Inc, Teleflex Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. Buys Teledyne Technologies Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, TransDigm Group Inc, Sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, Baxter International Inc, Teleflex Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Teledyne Technologies Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, TransDigm Group Inc, Vimeo Inc, Upstart Holdings Inc, sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, Baxter International Inc, Teleflex Inc, Intel Corp, ViacomCBS Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. owns 31 stocks with a total value of $117 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eos+focused+equity+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P.
  1. Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) - 42,420 shares, 10.42% of the total portfolio.
  2. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 34,026 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.36%
  3. Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) - 17,372 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Waters Corp (WAT) - 19,628 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio.
  5. MGM Resorts International (MGM) - 130,514 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY)

Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. initiated holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $402.58 and $452.22, with an estimated average price of $424.37. The stock is now traded at around $452.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.22%. The holding were 17,372 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)

Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $116.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 26,334 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)

Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $44.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 42,753 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)

Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.05 and $170, with an estimated average price of $123.86. The stock is now traded at around $133.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 14,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)

Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 139.59%. The purchase prices were between $578.24 and $682.63, with an estimated average price of $626.69. The stock is now traded at around $635.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 5,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JD.com Inc (JD)

Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 37.16%. The purchase prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $71.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 33,837 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91.

Reduced: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 53.71%. The sale prices were between $80.5 and $88.01, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $77.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.37%. Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. still held 37,729 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Teleflex Inc (TFX)

Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in Teleflex Inc by 59.42%. The sale prices were between $385.96 and $443.85, with an estimated average price of $409.82. The stock is now traded at around $391.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.87%. Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. still held 3,377 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Intel Corp (INTC)

Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 38.43%. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.77%. Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. still held 48,516 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Littelfuse Inc (LFUS)

Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in Littelfuse Inc by 20.48%. The sale prices were between $239.01 and $278.77, with an estimated average price of $260.84. The stock is now traded at around $262.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. still held 10,729 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P.. Also check out:

1. Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider