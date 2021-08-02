Cortland Associates Inc Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Canoo Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

New Purchases: GOEV, VWO,

GOEV, VWO, Added Positions: BABA, JD, ABNB, FNV, IVV, IWM, MDY, JNJ, MSFT,

BABA, JD, ABNB, FNV, IVV, IWM, MDY, JNJ, MSFT, Reduced Positions: GOOGL, GOOG, BRK.B, CAT, CSCO,

Investment company Cortland Associates Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Canoo Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cortland Associates Inc. As of 2021Q2, Cortland Associates Inc owns 61 stocks with a total value of $949 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Facebook Inc (FB) - 264,821 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28% Visa Inc (V) - 356,189 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 32,857 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 213,767 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49% CIT Group Inc (CIT) - 1,045,073 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%

Cortland Associates Inc initiated holding in Canoo Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.09 and $11.05, with an estimated average price of $8.78. The stock is now traded at around $7.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cortland Associates Inc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $51.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,477 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cortland Associates Inc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 27.02%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $200.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 183,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cortland Associates Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.33%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $439.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cortland Associates Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.30%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $219.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,867 shares as of 2021-06-30.