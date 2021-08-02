Cortland Associates Inc Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Canoo Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

- New Purchases: GOEV, VWO,
- Added Positions: BABA, JD, ABNB, FNV, IVV, IWM, MDY, JNJ, MSFT,
- Reduced Positions: GOOGL, GOOG, BRK.B, CAT, CSCO,
These are the top 5 holdings of CORTLAND ASSOCIATES INC
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 264,821 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
- Visa Inc (V) - 356,189 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 32,857 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 213,767 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%
- CIT Group Inc (CIT) - 1,045,073 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%
Cortland Associates Inc initiated holding in Canoo Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.09 and $11.05, with an estimated average price of $8.78. The stock is now traded at around $7.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Cortland Associates Inc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $51.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,477 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Cortland Associates Inc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 27.02%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $200.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 183,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Cortland Associates Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.33%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $439.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Cortland Associates Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.30%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $219.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,867 shares as of 2021-06-30.
