Eos Management, L.P. Buys AT&T Inc, Organon

For the details of Eos Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eos+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Eos Management, L.P.
- PetIQ Inc (PETQ) - 1,972,687 shares, 40.54% of the total portfolio.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 93,931 shares, 21.41% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 113,540 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio.
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 33,250 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 21,620 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio.
Eos Management, L.P. initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,316 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Eos Management, L.P. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 155.75%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 88,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Eos Management, L.P.. Also check out:
1. Eos Management, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Eos Management, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Eos Management, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Eos Management, L.P. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment