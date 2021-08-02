Eos Management, L.P. Buys AT&T Inc, Organon

New Purchases: OGN,

OGN, Added Positions: T,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AT&T Inc, Organon during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eos Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, Eos Management, L.P. owns 29 stocks with a total value of $188 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Eos Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eos+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

PetIQ Inc (PETQ) - 1,972,687 shares, 40.54% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 93,931 shares, 21.41% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 113,540 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 33,250 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 21,620 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio.

Eos Management, L.P. initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,316 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eos Management, L.P. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 155.75%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 88,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.