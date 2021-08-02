Logo
Gradient Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Gradient Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gradient Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Gradient Capital Advisors, LLC owns 117 stocks with a total value of $213 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Gradient Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gradient+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Gradient Capital Advisors, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 53,410 shares, 10.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.01%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 99,497 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90%
  3. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 260,788 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72%
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 210,181 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.99%
  5. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 254,246 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68%
New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)

Gradient Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.87. The stock is now traded at around $43.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 94,906 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE)

Gradient Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.79 and $30.01, with an estimated average price of $28.94. The stock is now traded at around $28.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 57,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV)

Gradient Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.98 and $79.1, with an estimated average price of $75.35. The stock is now traded at around $72.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 14,603 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV)

Gradient Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.61 and $67.17, with an estimated average price of $65.07. The stock is now traded at around $65.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 14,502 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK)

Gradient Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond. The purchase prices were between $26.97 and $27.48, with an estimated average price of $27.2. The stock is now traded at around $27.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 29,965 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

Gradient Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.99 and $51.08, with an estimated average price of $51.03. The stock is now traded at around $51.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 13,756 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Gradient Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.27%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 14,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)

Gradient Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.77%. The purchase prices were between $64.94 and $69.39, with an estimated average price of $67.7. The stock is now traded at around $69.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 19,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Gradient Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 27.20%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $159.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN)

Gradient Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating . The sale prices were between $30.58 and $30.66, with an estimated average price of $30.62.



Here is the complete portfolio of Gradient Capital Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Gradient Capital Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Gradient Capital Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Gradient Capital Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Gradient Capital Advisors, LLC keeps buying
