Roble, Belko & Company, Inc Buys Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Sells AT&T Inc, Plug Power Inc, ServiceNow Inc

New Purchases: ICSH, VSS, MEAR, IBDT, IBDS, IBDR, IBDQ, IBDP, IBDO, IBDN, IBDM, VTEB, DFAC, VSGX, KRP, QQQJ, ESGV, FHI, FE, QQQM, POTX, HBAN, TYG, NFJ, NVCR, QS, COIN, OGN, ARKF,

ICSH, VSS, MEAR, IBDT, IBDS, IBDR, IBDQ, IBDP, IBDO, IBDN, IBDM, VTEB, DFAC, VSGX, KRP, QQQJ, ESGV, FHI, FE, QQQM, POTX, HBAN, TYG, NFJ, NVCR, QS, COIN, OGN, ARKF, Added Positions: VIGI, SDY, VYM, VXF, JPST, VTWO, AMZN, IJT, TSLA, NUE, CLF, IGE, SCHD, SCHV, BRK.B, BAC, MO, XLF,

VIGI, SDY, VYM, VXF, JPST, VTWO, AMZN, IJT, TSLA, NUE, CLF, IGE, SCHD, SCHV, BRK.B, BAC, MO, XLF, Reduced Positions: SCHB, VEU, SCHF, SPY, VOO, VEA, FLOT, OEF, IVV, VXUS, IWF, VWO, ITOT, IWB, SCHE, MINT, IXUS, AAPL, PLUG, ACWX, T, IJR, IAU, NOW, ADP, PPG, V, VZ, SPTM, SCHK, IGD, IGA, FLRN, EEM,

SCHB, VEU, SCHF, SPY, VOO, VEA, FLOT, OEF, IVV, VXUS, IWF, VWO, ITOT, IWB, SCHE, MINT, IXUS, AAPL, PLUG, ACWX, T, IJR, IAU, NOW, ADP, PPG, V, VZ, SPTM, SCHK, IGD, IGA, FLRN, EEM, Sold Out: CPB, FITB, FHN, VVV, PRSP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, sells AT&T Inc, Plug Power Inc, ServiceNow Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Campbell Soup Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Roble, Belko & Company, Inc. As of 2021Q2, Roble, Belko & Company, Inc owns 348 stocks with a total value of $441 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Roble, Belko & Company, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/roble%2C+belko+%26+company%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 281,231 shares, 14.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 491,933 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.75% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 362,066 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 221,498 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.78% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 390,019 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 23,367 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index . The purchase prices were between $127.84 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $134.75. The stock is now traded at around $138.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,755 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.74 and $24.78, with an estimated average price of $24.75. The stock is now traded at around $24.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,119 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.97 and $26.07, with an estimated average price of $26.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,898 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.65 and $27.04, with an estimated average price of $26.9. The stock is now traded at around $27.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,584 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.51 and $27.1, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $27.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,779 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 45.19%. The purchase prices were between $82.43 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $85.94. The stock is now traded at around $88.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 121,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 23.55%. The purchase prices were between $171.38 and $189.99, with an estimated average price of $182.31. The stock is now traded at around $186.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 16,873 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $88.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,188 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 69.49%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $709.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc added to a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc by 3554.29%. The purchase prices were between $16.6 and $24.44, with an estimated average price of $19.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,558 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc added to a holding in Nucor Corp by 40.20%. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $102.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 715 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc sold out a holding in Campbell Soup Co. The sale prices were between $45.2 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $48.22.

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc sold out a holding in First Horizon Corp. The sale prices were between $16.74 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $18.14.

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc sold out a holding in Valvoline Inc. The sale prices were between $26.07 and $34.45, with an estimated average price of $30.97.

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc sold out a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The sale prices were between $36.44 and $42.9, with an estimated average price of $39.96.

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 54.22%. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Roble, Belko & Company, Inc still held 835 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc reduced to a holding in Plug Power Inc by 83.83%. The sale prices were between $20.07 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $29.24. The stock is now traded at around $26.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Roble, Belko & Company, Inc still held 135 shares as of 2021-06-30.