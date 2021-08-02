Argent Advisors, Inc. Buys First Horizon Corp, Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF, Qualcomm Inc, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Regions Financial Corp

New Purchases: MLPX, SPYV, GNMA, UL, USMV, GIS, NFJ, DLR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Horizon Corp, Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF, Qualcomm Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Target Corp, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Regions Financial Corp, Walmart Inc, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Argent Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Argent Advisors, Inc. owns 131 stocks with a total value of $165 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 232,065 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 138,634 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.04% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 21,436 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 31,174 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.86% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 32,751 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.24%

Argent Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.09 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $34.35. The stock is now traded at around $34.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 32,377 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Argent Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $39.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 15,554 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Argent Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $49.95 and $50.34, with an estimated average price of $50.15. The stock is now traded at around $50.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,851 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Argent Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $59.02. The stock is now traded at around $57.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Argent Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,057 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Argent Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund. The purchase prices were between $13.78 and $15.2, with an estimated average price of $14.54. The stock is now traded at around $15.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 13,169 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Argent Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in First Horizon Corp by 613.17%. The purchase prices were between $16.74 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $18.14. The stock is now traded at around $15.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 98,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Argent Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 78.78%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $148.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 11,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Argent Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Target Corp by 60.92%. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $257.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 5,378 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Argent Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.50%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $63.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,751 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Argent Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 26.59%. The purchase prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22. The stock is now traded at around $86.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,169 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Argent Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in FirstEnergy Corp by 20.34%. The purchase prices were between $34.31 and $38.88, with an estimated average price of $37.11. The stock is now traded at around $38.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 22,559 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Argent Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Argent Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Regions Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $19.33 and $23.62, with an estimated average price of $21.63.

Argent Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.

Argent Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39.

Argent Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $37.66 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.42.

Argent Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The sale prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02.