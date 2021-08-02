Logo
Argent Advisors, Inc. Buys First Horizon Corp, Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF, Qualcomm Inc, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Regions Financial Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Argent Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys First Horizon Corp, Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF, Qualcomm Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Target Corp, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Regions Financial Corp, Walmart Inc, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Argent Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Argent Advisors, Inc. owns 131 stocks with a total value of $165 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Argent Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/argent+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Argent Advisors, Inc.
  1. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 232,065 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67%
  2. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 138,634 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.04%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 21,436 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1%
  4. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 31,174 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.86%
  5. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 32,751 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.24%
New Purchase: Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)

Argent Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.09 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $34.35. The stock is now traded at around $34.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 32,377 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Argent Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $39.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 15,554 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund (GNMA)

Argent Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $49.95 and $50.34, with an estimated average price of $50.15. The stock is now traded at around $50.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,851 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)

Argent Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $59.02. The stock is now traded at around $57.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Argent Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,057 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NFJ)

Argent Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund. The purchase prices were between $13.78 and $15.2, with an estimated average price of $14.54. The stock is now traded at around $15.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 13,169 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Horizon Corp (FHN)

Argent Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in First Horizon Corp by 613.17%. The purchase prices were between $16.74 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $18.14. The stock is now traded at around $15.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 98,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Argent Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 78.78%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $148.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 11,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

Argent Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Target Corp by 60.92%. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $257.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 5,378 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Argent Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.50%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $63.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,751 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (SHY)

Argent Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 26.59%. The purchase prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22. The stock is now traded at around $86.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,169 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)

Argent Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in FirstEnergy Corp by 20.34%. The purchase prices were between $34.31 and $38.88, with an estimated average price of $37.11. The stock is now traded at around $38.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 22,559 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Argent Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Sold Out: Regions Financial Corp (RF)

Argent Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Regions Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $19.33 and $23.62, with an estimated average price of $21.63.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Argent Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.

Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Argent Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (PFF)

Argent Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $37.66 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.42.

Sold Out: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND)

Argent Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The sale prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of Argent Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Argent Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Argent Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Argent Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Argent Advisors, Inc. keeps buying
