WESCAP Management Group, Inc. Buys WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Com

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company WESCAP Management Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF, Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E, WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund, sells iShares Gold Trust, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Inc, Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WESCAP Management Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, WESCAP Management Group, Inc. owns 87 stocks with a total value of $344 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WESCAP Management Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wescap+management+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WESCAP Management Group, Inc.
  1. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 209,253 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
  2. WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G (IHDG) - 498,833 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) - 530,725 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03%
  4. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 606,798 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.66%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 197,026 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.12%
New Purchase: WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G (IHDG)

WESCAP Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G. The purchase prices were between $40.98 and $44.34, with an estimated average price of $42.86. The stock is now traded at around $45.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.39%. The holding were 498,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

WESCAP Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.44%. The holding were 363,232 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP)

WESCAP Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.34 and $87.78, with an estimated average price of $85.44. The stock is now traded at around $90.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 113,491 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E (GSEW)

WESCAP Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E. The purchase prices were between $62.09 and $67.26, with an estimated average price of $65.25. The stock is now traded at around $68.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 121,602 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (EUSC)

WESCAP Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $35.92, with an estimated average price of $34.61. The stock is now traded at around $36.201200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 118,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI)

WESCAP Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.6 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $24.48. The stock is now traded at around $24.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 94,639 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

WESCAP Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 293.60%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 32,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund (FDM)

WESCAP Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund by 21.09%. The purchase prices were between $56.97 and $63.05, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $59.465700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 26,418 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

WESCAP Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of WESCAP Management Group, Inc.. Also check out:

1. WESCAP Management Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. WESCAP Management Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. WESCAP Management Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WESCAP Management Group, Inc. keeps buying
