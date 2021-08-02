WESCAP Management Group, Inc. Buys WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Com

- New Purchases: IHDG, XSOE, SPGP, GSEW, EUSC, HFXI, CI, TPR, EUSA, C, FNDF, DDWM, JLS,
- Added Positions: VONG, VEA, DLS, SCZ, FDM, VB, PFE, DGS, VIGI, EWX, VO, USMV, MCHP,
- Reduced Positions: VCSH, GSY, MINT, FLRN, VOO, DBEF, VCIT, VHT, LH, MTZ, SCHM, IEMG, HEFA, BMY, GLD, VWO, SPYX, MUC, FCT, CRL, IIM, SLV, JQC, MSD, VIG, TEI, RODM, FDX, KSU, AAPL, FISV, LKQ, SPY, NSC, MCA, GIM, EFR,
- Sold Out: IAU,
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 209,253 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
- WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G (IHDG) - 498,833 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) - 530,725 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03%
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 606,798 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.66%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 197,026 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.12%
WESCAP Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G. The purchase prices were between $40.98 and $44.34, with an estimated average price of $42.86. The stock is now traded at around $45.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.39%. The holding were 498,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)
WESCAP Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.44%. The holding were 363,232 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP)
WESCAP Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.34 and $87.78, with an estimated average price of $85.44. The stock is now traded at around $90.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 113,491 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E (GSEW)
WESCAP Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E. The purchase prices were between $62.09 and $67.26, with an estimated average price of $65.25. The stock is now traded at around $68.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 121,602 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (EUSC)
WESCAP Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $35.92, with an estimated average price of $34.61. The stock is now traded at around $36.201200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 118,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI)
WESCAP Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.6 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $24.48. The stock is now traded at around $24.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 94,639 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)
WESCAP Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 293.60%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 32,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund (FDM)
WESCAP Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund by 21.09%. The purchase prices were between $56.97 and $63.05, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $59.465700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 26,418 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
WESCAP Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.
