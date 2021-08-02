Logo
Rwc Asset Advisors (us) Llc Buys Bilibili Inc, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA, DiDi Global Inc, Sells Pinduoduo Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Vale SA

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Rwc Asset Advisors (us) Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Bilibili Inc, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA, DiDi Global Inc, sells Pinduoduo Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Vale SA, JD.com Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rwc Asset Advisors (us) Llc. As of 2021Q2, Rwc Asset Advisors (us) Llc owns 16 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RWC ASSET ADVISORS (US) LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rwc+asset+advisors+%28us%29+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RWC ASSET ADVISORS (US) LLC
  1. Cemex SAB de CV (CX) - 23,185,348 shares, 19.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.11%
  2. Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT) - 2,781,929 shares, 14.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04%
  3. Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) - 10,883,493 shares, 13.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.5%
  4. Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) - 12,046,192 shares, 10.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.06%
  5. Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 517,813 shares, 10.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03%
New Purchase: Bilibili Inc (BILI)

Rwc Asset Advisors (us) Llc initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.49 and $126.85, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $90.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.08%. The holding were 665,876 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DiDi Global Inc (DIDI)

Rwc Asset Advisors (us) Llc initiated holding in DiDi Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.14 and $14.14, with an estimated average price of $14.14. The stock is now traded at around $10.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 777,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA (SQM)

Rwc Asset Advisors (us) Llc added to a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA by 91.04%. The purchase prices were between $41.45 and $55.69, with an estimated average price of $49.31. The stock is now traded at around $47.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.27%. The holding were 1,897,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

Rwc Asset Advisors (us) Llc sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $115.23 and $148.13, with an estimated average price of $130.17.

Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

Rwc Asset Advisors (us) Llc sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17.

Sold Out: Vale SA (VALE)

Rwc Asset Advisors (us) Llc sold out a holding in Vale SA. The sale prices were between $17.12 and $22.81, with an estimated average price of $20.81.

Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)

Rwc Asset Advisors (us) Llc sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51.

Sold Out: Livent Corp (LTHM)

Rwc Asset Advisors (us) Llc sold out a holding in Livent Corp. The sale prices were between $16.4 and $21.17, with an estimated average price of $18.2.



Here is the complete portfolio of RWC ASSET ADVISORS (US) LLC. Also check out:

1. RWC ASSET ADVISORS (US) LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. RWC ASSET ADVISORS (US) LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RWC ASSET ADVISORS (US) LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RWC ASSET ADVISORS (US) LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
