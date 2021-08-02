Rwc Asset Advisors (us) Llc Buys Bilibili Inc, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA, DiDi Global Inc, Sells Pinduoduo Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Vale SA

- New Purchases: BILI, DIDI,
- Added Positions: SQM, SCCO,
- Reduced Positions: PBR, CX, TSM, HTHT, GFI, BIDU, PAAS, AU, LAC, TUYA,
- Sold Out: PDD, EDU, VALE, JD, LTHM,
These are the top 5 holdings of RWC ASSET ADVISORS (US) LLC
- Cemex SAB de CV (CX) - 23,185,348 shares, 19.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.11%
- Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT) - 2,781,929 shares, 14.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04%
- Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) - 10,883,493 shares, 13.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.5%
- Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) - 12,046,192 shares, 10.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.06%
- Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 517,813 shares, 10.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03%
Rwc Asset Advisors (us) Llc initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.49 and $126.85, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $90.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.08%. The holding were 665,876 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DiDi Global Inc (DIDI)
Rwc Asset Advisors (us) Llc initiated holding in DiDi Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.14 and $14.14, with an estimated average price of $14.14. The stock is now traded at around $10.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 777,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA (SQM)
Rwc Asset Advisors (us) Llc added to a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA by 91.04%. The purchase prices were between $41.45 and $55.69, with an estimated average price of $49.31. The stock is now traded at around $47.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.27%. The holding were 1,897,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)
Rwc Asset Advisors (us) Llc sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $115.23 and $148.13, with an estimated average price of $130.17.Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)
Rwc Asset Advisors (us) Llc sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17.Sold Out: Vale SA (VALE)
Rwc Asset Advisors (us) Llc sold out a holding in Vale SA. The sale prices were between $17.12 and $22.81, with an estimated average price of $20.81.Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)
Rwc Asset Advisors (us) Llc sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51.Sold Out: Livent Corp (LTHM)
Rwc Asset Advisors (us) Llc sold out a holding in Livent Corp. The sale prices were between $16.4 and $21.17, with an estimated average price of $18.2.
