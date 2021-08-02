Rwc Asset Advisors (us) Llc Buys Bilibili Inc, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA, DiDi Global Inc, Sells Pinduoduo Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Vale SA

New Purchases: BILI, DIDI,

Added Positions: SQM, SCCO,

Reduced Positions: PBR, CX, TSM, HTHT, GFI, BIDU, PAAS, AU, LAC, TUYA,

Sold Out: PDD, EDU, VALE, JD, LTHM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Bilibili Inc, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA, DiDi Global Inc, sells Pinduoduo Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Vale SA, JD.com Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rwc Asset Advisors (us) Llc. As of 2021Q2, Rwc Asset Advisors (us) Llc owns 16 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Cemex SAB de CV (CX) - 23,185,348 shares, 19.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.11% Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT) - 2,781,929 shares, 14.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04% Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) - 10,883,493 shares, 13.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.5% Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) - 12,046,192 shares, 10.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.06% Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 517,813 shares, 10.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03%

Rwc Asset Advisors (us) Llc initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.49 and $126.85, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $90.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.08%. The holding were 665,876 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rwc Asset Advisors (us) Llc initiated holding in DiDi Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.14 and $14.14, with an estimated average price of $14.14. The stock is now traded at around $10.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 777,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rwc Asset Advisors (us) Llc added to a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA by 91.04%. The purchase prices were between $41.45 and $55.69, with an estimated average price of $49.31. The stock is now traded at around $47.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.27%. The holding were 1,897,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rwc Asset Advisors (us) Llc sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $115.23 and $148.13, with an estimated average price of $130.17.

Rwc Asset Advisors (us) Llc sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17.

Rwc Asset Advisors (us) Llc sold out a holding in Vale SA. The sale prices were between $17.12 and $22.81, with an estimated average price of $20.81.

Rwc Asset Advisors (us) Llc sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51.

Rwc Asset Advisors (us) Llc sold out a holding in Livent Corp. The sale prices were between $16.4 and $21.17, with an estimated average price of $18.2.