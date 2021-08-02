Sadoff Investment Management Llc Buys Adobe Inc, Sells Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

New Purchases: ADBE,

ADBE, Added Positions: CSCO, AMZN, NFLX, ROK, V, VTI,

CSCO, AMZN, NFLX, ROK, V, VTI, Reduced Positions: MS, BX, XLNX, ADI, IEFA, BSV, MTG, PG, XEL, AAPL, SPTM, BIV, WEC, MRK, DUK, CLX, GOOG, XOM, IVV, TFI,

MS, BX, XLNX, ADI, IEFA, BSV, MTG, PG, XEL, AAPL, SPTM, BIV, WEC, MRK, DUK, CLX, GOOG, XOM, IVV, TFI, Sold Out: BBBY, EBND, VWO, BFC,

Milwaukee, WI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Adobe Inc, sells Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sadoff Investment Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Sadoff Investment Management Llc owns 92 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SADOFF INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sadoff+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Morgan Stanley (MS) - 1,011,795 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21% T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 550,832 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 243,925 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) - 337,520 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85% D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) - 714,994 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74%

Sadoff Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $618.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 407 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The sale prices were between $23.32 and $44.19, with an estimated average price of $27.85.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon. The sale prices were between $25.72 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $26.42.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Bank First Corp. The sale prices were between $69.35 and $74.99, with an estimated average price of $71.47.