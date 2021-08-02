Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. Buys WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Growth Fund, WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund, Sells The Wendy's Co, Merck Inc, NCR Corp

- New Purchases: USMF, DGRS, MTGP, ELD, FMO, DMB, GOOGL, MDT, RVP,
- Added Positions: EPS, DGRW, QQQ, AGGY, SCHG, JKE, JKK, JKF, DON, ARCC, BIV, IEF, JPM, VOO, DMF, MMD, IIM, NYMT, USFR,
- Reduced Positions: GLD, AAPL, LB, MSFT,
- Sold Out: WEN, MRK, NCR, VTNR,
These are the top 5 holdings of Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C.
- WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (EPS) - 1,559,363 shares, 19.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.23%
- WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund (USMF) - 1,016,286 shares, 10.68% of the total portfolio. New Position
- WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 659,226 shares, 10.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.01%
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 220,113 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.47%
- WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) - 544,983 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.29%
Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.74 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $38.97. The stock is now traded at around $39.937000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.68%. The holding were 1,016,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS)
Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Growth Fund. The purchase prices were between $45.13 and $48.21, with an estimated average price of $46.86. The stock is now traded at around $45.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 213,878 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund (MTGP)
Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $51, with an estimated average price of $50.78. The stock is now traded at around $51.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 178,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Market Local Debt Fund (ELD)
Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Market Local Debt Fund. The purchase prices were between $31.52 and $33.22, with an estimated average price of $32.43. The stock is now traded at around $32.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 73,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (FMO)
Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $13.97, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 126,568 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc (DMB)
Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.11 and $14.88, with an estimated average price of $14.67. The stock is now traded at around $15.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 36,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)
Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 400.45%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,161 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (JKK)
Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 500.83%. The purchase prices were between $47.38 and $52.6, with an estimated average price of $50.62. The stock is now traded at around $307.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 13,098 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (JKF)
Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 100.73%. The purchase prices were between $61.42 and $65.62, with an estimated average price of $64.08. The stock is now traded at around $122.189400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)
Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. added to a holding in Ares Capital Corp by 75.20%. The purchase prices were between $18.29 and $19.97, with an estimated average price of $19.35. The stock is now traded at around $20.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: The Wendy's Co (WEN)
Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. sold out a holding in The Wendy's Co. The sale prices were between $20.26 and $28.87, with an estimated average price of $22.89.Sold Out: NCR Corp (NCR)
Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. sold out a holding in NCR Corp. The sale prices were between $37.94 and $49.4, with an estimated average price of $44.93.Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29.Sold Out: Vertex Energy Inc (VTNR)
Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Vertex Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $1.21 and $13.23, with an estimated average price of $4.12.
