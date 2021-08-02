Logo
Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. Buys WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Growth Fund, WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund, Sells The Wendy's Co, Merck Inc, NCR Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Growth Fund, WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund, WisdomTree Emerging Market Local Debt Fund, Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund, sells The Wendy's Co, Merck Inc, NCR Corp, Vertex Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C.. As of 2021Q2, Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. owns 69 stocks with a total value of $374 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/private+wealth+strategies%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C.
  1. WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (EPS) - 1,559,363 shares, 19.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.23%
  2. WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund (USMF) - 1,016,286 shares, 10.68% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 659,226 shares, 10.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.01%
  4. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 220,113 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.47%
  5. WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) - 544,983 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.29%
New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund (USMF)

Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.74 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $38.97. The stock is now traded at around $39.937000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.68%. The holding were 1,016,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS)

Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Growth Fund. The purchase prices were between $45.13 and $48.21, with an estimated average price of $46.86. The stock is now traded at around $45.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 213,878 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund (MTGP)

Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $51, with an estimated average price of $50.78. The stock is now traded at around $51.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 178,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Market Local Debt Fund (ELD)

Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Market Local Debt Fund. The purchase prices were between $31.52 and $33.22, with an estimated average price of $32.43. The stock is now traded at around $32.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 73,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (FMO)

Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $13.97, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 126,568 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc (DMB)

Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.11 and $14.88, with an estimated average price of $14.67. The stock is now traded at around $15.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 36,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)

Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 400.45%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,161 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (JKK)

Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 500.83%. The purchase prices were between $47.38 and $52.6, with an estimated average price of $50.62. The stock is now traded at around $307.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 13,098 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (JKF)

Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 100.73%. The purchase prices were between $61.42 and $65.62, with an estimated average price of $64.08. The stock is now traded at around $122.189400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)

Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. added to a holding in Ares Capital Corp by 75.20%. The purchase prices were between $18.29 and $19.97, with an estimated average price of $19.35. The stock is now traded at around $20.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: The Wendy's Co (WEN)

Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. sold out a holding in The Wendy's Co. The sale prices were between $20.26 and $28.87, with an estimated average price of $22.89.

Sold Out: NCR Corp (NCR)

Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. sold out a holding in NCR Corp. The sale prices were between $37.94 and $49.4, with an estimated average price of $44.93.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29.

Sold Out: Vertex Energy Inc (VTNR)

Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Vertex Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $1.21 and $13.23, with an estimated average price of $4.12.



