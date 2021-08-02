RWC Asset Management LLP Buys Bilibili Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Sells Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Lazard, Lennar Corp

- New Purchases: BILI, FRT, DIDI, KC, SBSW, OGN, JMIA,
- Added Positions: QCOM, CSCO, MSFT, INFY, SQM, HBI, TPR, PEP, PINS, OMC, HOG, LMT, EXC, WU, MRK, ABEV, PM, ANTM, EMR, PAYX, HTHT, PG, BIDU, ES, GFI, CMS, BRX, PBR, NEM, LTHM, CX, GOLD, AU, PAAS, BAC, LBTYK, TUYA, LAC, GTE,
- Reduced Positions: LYV, LAZ, LEN, PDD, SCHW, SYF, KR, SMG, TSM, AMZN, HBAN, CVCO, CHTR, HPQ, CSX, PCAR, PYPL, LEN.B, LRCX, EXP, IT, IPG, AIG, EXPD, BABA, COST, HL, KL, AGI, KMI, QRTEA, TRP, BKR, WMB,
- Sold Out: KSU, EDU, VALE, JD, AAL, TAL, PVG, MP,
These are the top 5 holdings of RWC Asset Management LLP
- HP Inc (HPQ) - 5,134,273 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 42,116 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.71%
- Newmont Corp (NEM) - 2,212,855 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.65%
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 1,075,943 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.05%
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 178,162 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78%
RWC Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.49 and $126.85, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $90.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 207,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)
RWC Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The purchase prices were between $101.45 and $123.61, with an estimated average price of $113.2. The stock is now traded at around $116.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 119,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DiDi Global Inc (DIDI)
RWC Asset Management LLP initiated holding in DiDi Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.14 and $14.14, with an estimated average price of $14.14. The stock is now traded at around $10.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 235,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd (KC)
RWC Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $33.14 and $48.74, with an estimated average price of $40.04. The stock is now traded at around $31.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 25,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
RWC Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,859 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sibanye Stillwater Ltd (SBSW)
RWC Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $20.56, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $17.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 28,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
RWC Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 121.08%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $148.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 290,153 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
RWC Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 81.27%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $55.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 904,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Infosys Ltd (INFY)
RWC Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Infosys Ltd by 97.54%. The purchase prices were between $17.31 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $19.1. The stock is now traded at around $22.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,454,821 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA (SQM)
RWC Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA by 136.34%. The purchase prices were between $41.45 and $55.69, with an estimated average price of $49.31. The stock is now traded at around $47.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 551,252 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)
RWC Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Hanesbrands Inc by 154.40%. The purchase prices were between $18.26 and $22.37, with an estimated average price of $19.79. The stock is now traded at around $18.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,222,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tapestry Inc (TPR)
RWC Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Tapestry Inc by 74.52%. The purchase prices were between $41.03 and $49.12, with an estimated average price of $44.53. The stock is now traded at around $42.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 684,827 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
RWC Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)
RWC Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17.Sold Out: Vale SA (VALE)
RWC Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Vale SA. The sale prices were between $17.12 and $22.81, with an estimated average price of $20.81.Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)
RWC Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51.Sold Out: American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)
RWC Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The sale prices were between $20.07 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $22.69.Sold Out: TAL Education Group (TAL)
RWC Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92.
Here is the complete portfolio of RWC Asset Management LLP.
