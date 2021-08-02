RWC Asset Management LLP Buys Bilibili Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Sells Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Lazard, Lennar Corp

New Purchases: BILI, FRT, DIDI, KC, SBSW, OGN, JMIA,

London, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Bilibili Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Infosys, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA, sells Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Lazard, Lennar Corp, Kansas City Southern, Pinduoduo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RWC Asset Management LLP. As of 2021Q2, RWC Asset Management LLP owns 88 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RWC Asset Management LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rwc+asset+management+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

HP Inc (HPQ) - 5,134,273 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 42,116 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.71% Newmont Corp (NEM) - 2,212,855 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.65% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 1,075,943 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.05% Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 178,162 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78%

RWC Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.49 and $126.85, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $90.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 207,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

RWC Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The purchase prices were between $101.45 and $123.61, with an estimated average price of $113.2. The stock is now traded at around $116.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 119,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.

RWC Asset Management LLP initiated holding in DiDi Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.14 and $14.14, with an estimated average price of $14.14. The stock is now traded at around $10.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 235,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.

RWC Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $33.14 and $48.74, with an estimated average price of $40.04. The stock is now traded at around $31.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 25,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.

RWC Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,859 shares as of 2021-06-30.

RWC Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $20.56, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $17.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 28,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

RWC Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 121.08%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $148.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 290,153 shares as of 2021-06-30.

RWC Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 81.27%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $55.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 904,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.

RWC Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Infosys Ltd by 97.54%. The purchase prices were between $17.31 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $19.1. The stock is now traded at around $22.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,454,821 shares as of 2021-06-30.

RWC Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA by 136.34%. The purchase prices were between $41.45 and $55.69, with an estimated average price of $49.31. The stock is now traded at around $47.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 551,252 shares as of 2021-06-30.

RWC Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Hanesbrands Inc by 154.40%. The purchase prices were between $18.26 and $22.37, with an estimated average price of $19.79. The stock is now traded at around $18.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,222,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.

RWC Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Tapestry Inc by 74.52%. The purchase prices were between $41.03 and $49.12, with an estimated average price of $44.53. The stock is now traded at around $42.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 684,827 shares as of 2021-06-30.

RWC Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.

RWC Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17.

RWC Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Vale SA. The sale prices were between $17.12 and $22.81, with an estimated average price of $20.81.

RWC Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51.

RWC Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The sale prices were between $20.07 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $22.69.

RWC Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92.