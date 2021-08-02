RWC Asset Management LLP Buys Bilibili Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Sells Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Lazard, Lennar Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

RWC Asset Management LLP Buys Bilibili Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Sells Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Lazard, Lennar Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
London, X0, based Investment company RWC Asset Management LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Bilibili Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Infosys, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA, sells Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Lazard, Lennar Corp, Kansas City Southern, Pinduoduo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RWC Asset Management LLP. As of 2021Q2, RWC Asset Management LLP owns 88 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RWC Asset Management LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rwc+asset+management+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RWC Asset Management LLP
  1. HP Inc (HPQ) - 5,134,273 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 42,116 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.71%
  3. Newmont Corp (NEM) - 2,212,855 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.65%
  4. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 1,075,943 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.05%
  5. Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 178,162 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78%
New Purchase: Bilibili Inc (BILI)

RWC Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.49 and $126.85, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $90.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 207,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

RWC Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The purchase prices were between $101.45 and $123.61, with an estimated average price of $113.2. The stock is now traded at around $116.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 119,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DiDi Global Inc (DIDI)

RWC Asset Management LLP initiated holding in DiDi Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.14 and $14.14, with an estimated average price of $14.14. The stock is now traded at around $10.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 235,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd (KC)

RWC Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $33.14 and $48.74, with an estimated average price of $40.04. The stock is now traded at around $31.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 25,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

RWC Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,859 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sibanye Stillwater Ltd (SBSW)

RWC Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $20.56, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $17.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 28,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

RWC Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 121.08%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $148.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 290,153 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

RWC Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 81.27%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $55.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 904,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Infosys Ltd (INFY)

RWC Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Infosys Ltd by 97.54%. The purchase prices were between $17.31 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $19.1. The stock is now traded at around $22.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,454,821 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA (SQM)

RWC Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA by 136.34%. The purchase prices were between $41.45 and $55.69, with an estimated average price of $49.31. The stock is now traded at around $47.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 551,252 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)

RWC Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Hanesbrands Inc by 154.40%. The purchase prices were between $18.26 and $22.37, with an estimated average price of $19.79. The stock is now traded at around $18.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,222,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tapestry Inc (TPR)

RWC Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Tapestry Inc by 74.52%. The purchase prices were between $41.03 and $49.12, with an estimated average price of $44.53. The stock is now traded at around $42.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 684,827 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

RWC Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.

Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

RWC Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17.

Sold Out: Vale SA (VALE)

RWC Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Vale SA. The sale prices were between $17.12 and $22.81, with an estimated average price of $20.81.

Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)

RWC Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51.

Sold Out: American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)

RWC Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The sale prices were between $20.07 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $22.69.

Sold Out: TAL Education Group (TAL)

RWC Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92.



Here is the complete portfolio of RWC Asset Management LLP. Also check out:

1. RWC Asset Management LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. RWC Asset Management LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RWC Asset Management LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RWC Asset Management LLP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider