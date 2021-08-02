Logo
Private Ocean, LLC Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, Sells Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Macy's Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Rafael, CA, based Investment company Private Ocean, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Inde, sells Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Macy's Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Ocean, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Private Ocean, LLC owns 537 stocks with a total value of $763 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Private Ocean, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/private+ocean%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Private Ocean, LLC
  1. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 5,569,777 shares, 19.70% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa (HYMB) - 1,369,856 shares, 10.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.68%
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 1,003,207 shares, 10.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.30%
  4. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 626,266 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70%
  5. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) - 1,507,825 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.85%
New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Private Ocean, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.7%. The holding were 5,569,777 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)

Private Ocean, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $55.28, with an estimated average price of $54.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 429,363 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS)

Private Ocean, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.29 and $58.87, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $57.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 71,278 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Inde (TILT)

Private Ocean, LLC initiated holding in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Inde. The purchase prices were between $159.02 and $170.63, with an estimated average price of $166.63. The stock is now traded at around $171.145100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 9,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL)

Private Ocean, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.1 and $75.09, with an estimated average price of $72.74. The stock is now traded at around $77.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,664 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI)

Private Ocean, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.68 and $30.11, with an estimated average price of $29.1. The stock is now traded at around $29.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 22,697 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)

Private Ocean, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 22.18%. The purchase prices were between $42.11 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $42.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 460,130 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)

Private Ocean, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 37.85%. The purchase prices were between $61.32 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $62.45. The stock is now traded at around $63.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 54,814 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Private Ocean, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 403.13%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $402.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Private Ocean, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 378.52%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $75.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American Express Co (AXP)

Private Ocean, LLC added to a holding in American Express Co by 63.54%. The purchase prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26. The stock is now traded at around $169.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Private Ocean, LLC added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 499.31%. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $145.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 863 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Private Ocean, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $56.3 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $59.84.

Sold Out: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)

Private Ocean, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $118.03 and $127.47, with an estimated average price of $123.5.

Sold Out: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (ARI)

Private Ocean, LLC sold out a holding in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. The sale prices were between $13.97 and $16.78, with an estimated average price of $15.4.

Sold Out: Agree Realty Corp (ADC)

Private Ocean, LLC sold out a holding in Agree Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $67.31 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $70.05.

Sold Out: Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC)

Private Ocean, LLC sold out a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. The sale prices were between $31.81 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $35.08.

Sold Out: iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (WOOD)

Private Ocean, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund. The sale prices were between $84.15 and $96.45, with an estimated average price of $89.96.



Here is the complete portfolio of Private Ocean, LLC. Also check out:

1. Private Ocean, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Private Ocean, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Private Ocean, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Private Ocean, LLC keeps buying
