TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Buys Constellation Brands Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF, Sells Dollar Tree Inc, Diodes Inc, CME Group Inc

- New Purchases: STZ, COM, FTXR, AAP, VSTO, PWR, LPX, SUI, AVGO, ADC, CRI, MU, NUSC, DJUN, GNRC, PTC, CZR, NLOK, MRNA, OLN, STLD, AYI, DNOV, IDEV, ULTA, SHY, ANET, LULU, EMR, GS, NOC, ALL, MAA, MA, UNVR, BERY, WMT, F, MUFG, OGI,
- Added Positions: SHW, LB, AAPL, TREX, NVDA, MGC, VO, AGZ, CNC, DGRO, VB, CIBR, ROBO, ESPO, XT, MCD, BA, SCHG, SPY, ESGE, ESGD, QCLN, FINX, GOOG, VBR, TSLA, TLH, NUE, GOOGL, HD, HUM, SUSA,
- Reduced Positions: CME, ACGL, MOH, IFV, MCO, MINT, BIL, BAB, VCIT, NKE, LMBS, POST, GE, VCSH, JPST, BMY, MS, FXD, EXC, NEE, UNP, CAMP, BIV, CSX, VALE, HON, SRE, MSFT, ABC, COST, TPX, IUSG, JPM, IUSV, CL, VICI, MMM, BAC, FXR, ADM, PEP, JNJ, ABT, PFE, TJX, PG, ABBV, VUG, CHTR, SLB, YUM, CPRT, AMZN, VNLA, DOX, KO, SIRI, XLV, ORCL, T, XOM, CSCO, INTC,
- Sold Out: DLTR, DIOD, GILD, QQQ, NEAR, MKTX, HAL, PINS, CMCSA, DISCK, ERIE, ATVI, LMT, D,
These are the top 5 holdings of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 81,063 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.36%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 21,783 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.66%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 32,394 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.99%
- Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF (MGC) - 26,723 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.77%
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 75,458 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.40%
TriaGen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.25 and $243.02, with an estimated average price of $234.66. The stock is now traded at around $222.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 15,889 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM)
TriaGen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.56 and $30.67, with an estimated average price of $29.47. The stock is now traded at around $30.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 60,855 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FIRST TR ETF VI (FTXR)
TriaGen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR ETF VI. The purchase prices were between $32.45 and $35.04, with an estimated average price of $33.67. The stock is now traded at around $32.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 49,294 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)
TriaGen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.5 and $208.59, with an estimated average price of $195.71. The stock is now traded at around $212.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 7,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO)
TriaGen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vista Outdoor Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.66 and $46.28, with an estimated average price of $37.75. The stock is now traded at around $41.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 36,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)
TriaGen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.6, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $89.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 15,908 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
TriaGen Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 335.25%. The purchase prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33. The stock is now traded at around $291.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 12,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: L Brands Inc (LB)
TriaGen Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in L Brands Inc by 362.17%. The purchase prices were between $61.76 and $72.27, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $79.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 26,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Trex Co Inc (TREX)
TriaGen Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Trex Co Inc by 445.96%. The purchase prices were between $91.54 and $109.95, with an estimated average price of $100.67. The stock is now traded at around $96.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 16,772 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
TriaGen Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 299.64%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $197.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 35,184 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Agency Bond ETF (AGZ)
TriaGen Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 128.75%. The purchase prices were between $117.47 and $118.62, with an estimated average price of $118.06. The stock is now traded at around $119.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 7,352 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Centene Corp (CNC)
TriaGen Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Centene Corp by 171.28%. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44. The stock is now traded at around $70.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 10,417 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)
TriaGen Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73.Sold Out: Diodes Inc (DIOD)
TriaGen Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Diodes Inc. The sale prices were between $69.17 and $83.79, with an estimated average price of $76.96.Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
TriaGen Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
TriaGen Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.Sold Out: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)
TriaGen Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.05 and $50.15, with an estimated average price of $50.11.Sold Out: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)
TriaGen Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $432.89 and $539.68, with an estimated average price of $476.86.
