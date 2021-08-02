Logo
TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Buys Constellation Brands Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF, Sells Dollar Tree Inc, Diodes Inc, CME Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company TriaGen Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Constellation Brands Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF, L Brands Inc, FIRST TR ETF VI, sells Dollar Tree Inc, Diodes Inc, CME Group Inc, Arch Capital Group, Molina Healthcare Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC owns 186 stocks with a total value of $194 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/triagen+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 81,063 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.36%
  2. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 21,783 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.66%
  3. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 32,394 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.99%
  4. Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF (MGC) - 26,723 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.77%
  5. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 75,458 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.40%
New Purchase: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.25 and $243.02, with an estimated average price of $234.66. The stock is now traded at around $222.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 15,889 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.56 and $30.67, with an estimated average price of $29.47. The stock is now traded at around $30.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 60,855 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FIRST TR ETF VI (FTXR)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR ETF VI. The purchase prices were between $32.45 and $35.04, with an estimated average price of $33.67. The stock is now traded at around $32.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 49,294 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.5 and $208.59, with an estimated average price of $195.71. The stock is now traded at around $212.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 7,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vista Outdoor Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.66 and $46.28, with an estimated average price of $37.75. The stock is now traded at around $41.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 36,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.6, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $89.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 15,908 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 335.25%. The purchase prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33. The stock is now traded at around $291.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 12,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: L Brands Inc (LB)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in L Brands Inc by 362.17%. The purchase prices were between $61.76 and $72.27, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $79.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 26,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Trex Co Inc (TREX)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Trex Co Inc by 445.96%. The purchase prices were between $91.54 and $109.95, with an estimated average price of $100.67. The stock is now traded at around $96.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 16,772 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 299.64%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $197.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 35,184 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Agency Bond ETF (AGZ)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 128.75%. The purchase prices were between $117.47 and $118.62, with an estimated average price of $118.06. The stock is now traded at around $119.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 7,352 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Centene Corp (CNC)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Centene Corp by 171.28%. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44. The stock is now traded at around $70.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 10,417 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73.

Sold Out: Diodes Inc (DIOD)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Diodes Inc. The sale prices were between $69.17 and $83.79, with an estimated average price of $76.96.

Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.

Sold Out: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.05 and $50.15, with an estimated average price of $50.11.

Sold Out: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $432.89 and $539.68, with an estimated average price of $476.86.



Here is the complete portfolio of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:

1. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TriaGen Wealth Management LLC keeps buying
