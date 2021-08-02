Disciplined Investments, LLC Buys Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ,

- New Purchases: DFAT, COMT, GCC, DFAC, AZBO, TAN, PWC, FUTY, IVLU, KRE, IXUS, FSK, IDEV, XHB, RHP, PAYX, REET, FM, ADP, PEAK, VOX, LDSF, ELD, AES, VOT, TNA, PNC, TIPZ, PSXP, TECL, KMI, UNP, ICLN, DOW, ETN, EEMV, MOO, CSX, BMY, WM, IGIB, AMT, IUSV, EPD, ETR, TPLC, TYG, JPME, ULTA, TPHD, SYY, FLTR, SKLZ, FNDC, RBLX, RICE, RICE, PAA, OGN, LRMR, KSU, DFAU, LIT, GME, RFEM, RFDI, FSTA, DFAE, DFAI,
- Added Positions: VCSH, VGSH, CWB, VMBS, STIP, SPY, VTIP, IEMG, VUG, PFF, SCZ, SJNK, VWO, VBK, VWOB, XLK, FREL, VONG, IWN, OKE, IWF, COP, IWO, VBR, EMB, PSX, IVW, TWO, IWM, WMB, VNQI, REZ, IJH, SLQD, VTEB, EFG, IWB, NSC, VZ, XLF, XLY, BNDX, VYMI, TIP, SUB, SHYG, IEFA, RTX, QCOM, SDY, XLB, VEA, JNJ, FLOT, IVV, RSP, XLI, HD, VONV, COST, CAT, BIV, VGK, VSS, ABBV, IBB, MMM, ARKK, T, BRK.B, KO, CCI, DIS, ET, XLE, IVE, MMP, MCD, MET, NEE, PG, MTUM, PGF, VDE, PINS, XEC, CVX, CARR, FNDF, SQ, FLRN,
- Reduced Positions: AGG, LQD, IJS, AJG, WMT, VYM, PGX, EFA, EEM, AMLP, AAPL, XLU, TSN, IJJ, MDY, INTC, VB, MGC, VV, BND, GLD, SCHH, D, HPQ, SHY, IGSB, HYG, KMF, CRWD, EWX, TSCO, KNSL, IFGL, IJR, HPE, ITOT, MGV, SCHE, MRK,
- Sold Out: FSKR, IDV, ZS, ATCO, WIX, WD, UPST, TTD, IPOD, SDGR, RDS.A, ROKU, PLL, PRSP, OM, NIO, LOB, LMND, NVTA, HUBS, FLGT, FVRR, DXC, DMTK, DNMR, CURI, CURI, CLX, TEAM, AKBA,
These are the top 5 holdings of Disciplined Investments, LLC
- iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 67,820 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 37,560 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00%
- Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 69,252 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 72,068 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.76%
- Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 91,134 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.42%
Disciplined Investments, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.87. The stock is now traded at around $43.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 67,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)
Disciplined Investments, LLC initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $34.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,547 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree EnhancedContinuous Commodity Index Fund (GCC)
Disciplined Investments, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree EnhancedContinuous Commodity Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $20.06 and $22.71, with an estimated average price of $21.7. The stock is now traded at around $22.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
Disciplined Investments, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,109 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)
Disciplined Investments, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.03 and $43.42, with an estimated average price of $42.09. The stock is now traded at around $42.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (AZBO)
Disciplined Investments, LLC initiated holding in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.41 and $26.8, with an estimated average price of $26.64. The stock is now traded at around $26.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,929 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Disciplined Investments, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.76%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 72,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)
Disciplined Investments, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 90.78%. The purchase prices were between $53.16 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $53.38. The stock is now traded at around $53.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 28,404 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Disciplined Investments, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 23.62%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $437.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 6,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Disciplined Investments, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 27.58%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 47,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Disciplined Investments, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 35.00%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $63.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 29,097 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Disciplined Investments, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.92%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $295.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 7,818 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (FSKR)
Disciplined Investments, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.Sold Out: BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV)
Disciplined Investments, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $31.08 and $33.59, with an estimated average price of $32.62.Sold Out: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)
Disciplined Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Wix.com Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $324.25, with an estimated average price of $280.32.Sold Out: Invitae Corp (NVTA)
Disciplined Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Invitae Corp. The sale prices were between $26.09 and $40.4, with an estimated average price of $32.65.Sold Out: Lemonade Inc (LMND)
Disciplined Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Lemonade Inc. The sale prices were between $60.17 and $111.9, with an estimated average price of $90.9.Sold Out: NIO Inc (NIO)
Disciplined Investments, LLC sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $31.22 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $40.01.
