Disciplined Investments, LLC Buys Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ,

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Disciplined Investments, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , , Invesco Preferred ETF, Tyson Foods Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Disciplined Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Disciplined Investments, LLC owns 427 stocks with a total value of $193 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Disciplined Investments, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/disciplined+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Disciplined Investments, LLC
  1. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 67,820 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
  2. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 37,560 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00%
  3. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 69,252 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 72,068 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.76%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 91,134 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.42%
New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)

Disciplined Investments, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.87. The stock is now traded at around $43.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 67,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)

Disciplined Investments, LLC initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $34.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,547 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree EnhancedContinuous Commodity Index Fund (GCC)

Disciplined Investments, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree EnhancedContinuous Commodity Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $20.06 and $22.71, with an estimated average price of $21.7. The stock is now traded at around $22.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Disciplined Investments, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,109 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)

Disciplined Investments, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.03 and $43.42, with an estimated average price of $42.09. The stock is now traded at around $42.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (AZBO)

Disciplined Investments, LLC initiated holding in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.41 and $26.8, with an estimated average price of $26.64. The stock is now traded at around $26.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,929 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Disciplined Investments, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.76%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 72,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

Disciplined Investments, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 90.78%. The purchase prices were between $53.16 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $53.38. The stock is now traded at around $53.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 28,404 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Disciplined Investments, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 23.62%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $437.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 6,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Disciplined Investments, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 27.58%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 47,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Disciplined Investments, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 35.00%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $63.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 29,097 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Disciplined Investments, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.92%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $295.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 7,818 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

Disciplined Investments, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sold Out: BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV)

Disciplined Investments, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $31.08 and $33.59, with an estimated average price of $32.62.

Sold Out: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)

Disciplined Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Wix.com Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $324.25, with an estimated average price of $280.32.

Sold Out: Invitae Corp (NVTA)

Disciplined Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Invitae Corp. The sale prices were between $26.09 and $40.4, with an estimated average price of $32.65.

Sold Out: Lemonade Inc (LMND)

Disciplined Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Lemonade Inc. The sale prices were between $60.17 and $111.9, with an estimated average price of $90.9.

Sold Out: NIO Inc (NIO)

Disciplined Investments, LLC sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $31.22 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $40.01.



Here is the complete portfolio of Disciplined Investments, LLC. Also check out:

1. Disciplined Investments, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Disciplined Investments, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Disciplined Investments, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Disciplined Investments, LLC keeps buying
