Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Buys iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF, iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund, iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF, Sells AT&T Inc, General Electric Co, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF, iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund, iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, sells AT&T Inc, General Electric Co, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Summit Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owns 756 stocks with a total value of $463 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/laurel+wealth+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC
  1. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 143,125 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 147,004 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 64,097 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 31,000 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio.
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 31 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13%
New Purchase: iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.27 and $50.3, with an estimated average price of $50.29. The stock is now traded at around $50.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 203,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund (GNMA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $49.95 and $50.34, with an estimated average price of $50.15. The stock is now traded at around $50.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 64,276 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $100.03, with an estimated average price of $100.02. The stock is now traded at around $100.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 29,624 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 110,059 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.65 and $27.04, with an estimated average price of $26.9. The stock is now traded at around $27.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 79,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (IBDN)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $25.38, with an estimated average price of $25.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 79,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 63.52%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $295.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 20,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 112.70%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $439.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,746 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 51.19%. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $152.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,314 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (IYY)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 8928.57%. The purchase prices were between $99.64 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $104.79. The stock is now traded at around $110.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,528 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 171.56%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $132.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 21.12%. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $22.75. The stock is now traded at around $22.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 60,713 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Summit Materials Inc (SUM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Summit Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $27.81 and $36.16, with an estimated average price of $31.97.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: Perpetua Resources Corp (9MIB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Perpetua Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $5.2 and $7.65, with an estimated average price of $6.39.

Sold Out: Rocket Companies Inc (RKT)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $16.58 and $23.09, with an estimated average price of $20.28.

Sold Out: Meridian Bioscience Inc (VIVO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Meridian Bioscience Inc. The sale prices were between $18.01 and $28.32, with an estimated average price of $21.39.



