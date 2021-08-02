Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Buys iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF, iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund, iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF, Sells AT&T Inc, General Electric Co, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund

New Purchases: TFLO, GNMA, SGOV, BSCO, IBDQ, IBDN, IBDM, BSCP, IBDO, IBDR, PAVE, IBDP, BSCQ, BSCN, IBMJ, IBDS, BNDX, QDEF, VIAC, WHR, WFCF, COIN, BIV, BSV, EPP, FYLD, IAI, IBCE, IDRV, ITOT, IYT, KBE, KIE, PYZ, SCHO, SDY, XSW, HRTX, ACU, ADS, AEO, AEP, ABG, ELY, NEE, AJRD, GILD, WELL, IDCC, VIAV, KFRC, MTB, MGA, TGTX, MTW, CNR, JWN, OGE, OMI, PRK, PBCT, RCII, RCKY, SCHN, TTEC, TTC, WEN, UFPI, WAB, INTT, SMTS, JPS, BDJ, DAC, AUPH, SRNE, WLMS, ERII, GMBL, HEAR, PSLV, PPTA, FATE, DNOW, VRTV, NEP, ACB, UNIT, TDOC, CC, PJT, EDIT, AMR, ASIX, NTNX, BHF, SPRO, FIXX, ZUO, 6S3, TLRY, TLRY, DAVA, LOGC, UTZ, GOSS, KLDO, HOOK, WORK, ADPT, CHPT, CHPT, BNTX, AMYT, GLEO, BDTX, ARQT, PASG, SONN, PLRX, EQOS, CDAK, AONE, LAZR, EPHYU, PRSRU, SVFAU, CLOV, SPFR, NDACU, RTPYU, RAMMU, APP, GTX, CPARU, OGN, CMLT, SOFI, SOFI, FNDF, IAT, IQLT, JETS, MSOS, ONLN, PFFA, PIO, QYLD, SBIO, SCZ, SIVR, SLVO, SMOG, SPHD, TDTF, TLTE,

Added Positions: VUG, IVV, VTIP, DIS, XLK, NVDA, ABBV, CIBR, IYY, AMGN, ENB, SO, VZ, ICLN, XLP, XLV, KO, PFF, TIP, XLY, BA, CSCO, CL, WFC, DOW, IEFA, JKE, MUB, AMZN, BLK, DUK, JPM, PG, TJX, UPS, RTX, IGSB, IJR, JKK, MBB, XLU, MMM, CVX, IBM, MKC, MCD, CRM, SYY, GTLS, DG, ENPH, BEAM, GLD, IHF, IJK, IYH, JKL, RYT, XLB, XLC, XLF, XLI, ABR, ATO, BK, GOLD, CMCSA, ENLC, DEO, DOV, F, GD, GPC, ITW, INTU, KMB, LMT, MNKD, MRK, MU, BKNG, SBUX, TGT, TXN, TMO, WBA, WM, XEL, UTG, HTGC, BX, MAIN, BUD, STWD, GM, PSX, IQV, ARCT, AAL, CYBR, SQ, MGP, PRT, DTIL, PD, ORCC, NET, DM, AMZA, ARKK, BOTZ, EWA, HYG, IAU, ICF, IXUS, JKD, KRE, SLQD, SPYG, SPYV, USD, VDC, VNQ, XLE, XLRE,

Reduced Positions: T, BRK.A, USFR, SSB, RGA, FLRN, SPY, BDX, IWM, SCHX, BSCM, LLY, ORCL, FLOT, LOW, CARR, MAR, BND, AGG, IVE, HSIC, LQD, RWR, EPD, OTIS, BZUN, LMND, ZM, VNT, CVET, HEXO, BR, DBA, DBC, EES, IJH, IYW, SCHA, SCHF, SCHG, SCHV, SPLG, VGT, VTRS, AMD, ALK, AMP, BF.B, CRUS, CLF, DXCM, EW, EA, FITB, LHX, OTRK, IIVI, ILMN, ISRG, QRVO, NOK, PAYX, PETS, SWKS, SNA, STT, UNH, GRA, XLNX, HQL, FSLR, TSLA, NXPI, ZTS,

Sold Out: GE, SUM, VAR, MIK, IPO, BLOK, RKT, PLL, TWLO, ATHM, 9MIB, WKHS, MELI, VIVO, LVS, BPYU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF, iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund, iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, sells AT&T Inc, General Electric Co, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Summit Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owns 756 stocks with a total value of $463 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/laurel+wealth+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 143,125 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 147,004 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 64,097 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 31,000 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 31 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13%

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.27 and $50.3, with an estimated average price of $50.29. The stock is now traded at around $50.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 203,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $49.95 and $50.34, with an estimated average price of $50.15. The stock is now traded at around $50.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 64,276 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $100.03, with an estimated average price of $100.02. The stock is now traded at around $100.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 29,624 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 110,059 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.65 and $27.04, with an estimated average price of $26.9. The stock is now traded at around $27.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 79,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $25.38, with an estimated average price of $25.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 79,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 63.52%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $295.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 20,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 112.70%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $439.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,746 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 51.19%. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $152.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,314 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 8928.57%. The purchase prices were between $99.64 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $104.79. The stock is now traded at around $110.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,528 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 171.56%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $132.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 21.12%. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $22.75. The stock is now traded at around $22.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 60,713 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Summit Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $27.81 and $36.16, with an estimated average price of $31.97.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Perpetua Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $5.2 and $7.65, with an estimated average price of $6.39.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $16.58 and $23.09, with an estimated average price of $20.28.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Meridian Bioscience Inc. The sale prices were between $18.01 and $28.32, with an estimated average price of $21.39.