SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. Buys iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, ISHARES TRUST

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, iShares Global Energy ETF, ISHARES TRUST, sells iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SRS Capital Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. owns 933 stocks with a total value of $731 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SRS Capital Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/srs+capital+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SRS Capital Advisors, Inc.
  1. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 274,699 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.80%
  2. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 145,239 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.51%
  3. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 334,568 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.22%
  4. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 239,920 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.61%
  5. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) - 447,189 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51657.99%
New Purchase: IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)

SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.59 and $133.42, with an estimated average price of $130.03. The stock is now traded at around $131.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.87%. The holding were 268,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX)

SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.48 and $128.38, with an estimated average price of $121.89. The stock is now traded at around $126.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 51,756 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $141.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 44,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $98.9 and $110.19, with an estimated average price of $104.29. The stock is now traded at around $100.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 37,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON)

SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $40.14 and $43.48, with an estimated average price of $42.06. The stock is now traded at around $41.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 81,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sterling Capital Focus Equity ETF (LCG)

SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Sterling Capital Focus Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.75. The stock is now traded at around $30.230400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 105,779 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 51657.99%. The purchase prices were between $76.97 and $83.27, with an estimated average price of $80.17. The stock is now traded at around $81.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.94%. The holding were 447,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 323.09%. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $169.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 80,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC)

SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Global Energy ETF by 7728.36%. The purchase prices were between $23.59 and $27.69, with an estimated average price of $25.65. The stock is now traded at around $24.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 262,798 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (MBB)

SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 37.40%. The purchase prices were between $107.81 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $108.18. The stock is now traded at around $108.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 225,636 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.44%. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $129.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 199,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 515.71%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 47,508 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS)

SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $308.59 and $347.1, with an estimated average price of $327.08.

Sold Out: iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA)

SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $55.07 and $56.76, with an estimated average price of $55.86.

Sold Out: Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)

SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The sale prices were between $45.95 and $49.64, with an estimated average price of $47.63.

Sold Out: Pros Holdings Inc (PRO)

SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Pros Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $37 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $44.2.

Sold Out: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $180.83 and $194.82, with an estimated average price of $188.37.

Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2.



Here is the complete portfolio of SRS Capital Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:

1. SRS Capital Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. SRS Capital Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. SRS Capital Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. keeps buying
