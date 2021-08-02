SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. Buys iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, ISHARES TRUST

New Purchases: IJT, FPX, VOE, IJS, DON, LCG, STIP, CLNN, CLNN, PSEP, BAPR, BAR, BJAN, BJUL, BJUN, BMAR, BOCT, PAPR, PJUN, BAUG, BDEC, PJUL, PMAR, PSI, REML, RYLD, UAUG, UJAN, XYLD, MPW, FINX, FTLS, PBP, UOCT, XTL, FISV, LRCX, SNAP, MRNA, FDN, FDVV, MINT, UYG, ITUB, SAN, PACW, FMS, IFF, JKHY, LYV, OLN, RIO, RY, SIFY, SIRI, TD, MSCI, PMT, EPAM, DOC, APPF, CLDR, CNNE, SMAR, ELAN, REYN, 4LRA, XPEV, HYLN, S, S, FDL, FDLO, FIW, FLLV, IJH, JQUA, LVHD, PHO, PSCH, SNSR, TIPX, VFMV, XLC, XSOE, ABM, SRPT, AEG, AIN, LNT, AEO, AIG, ADI, WTRG, AJG, AUDC, ADSK, BMI, BOH, OZK, BGFV, BIO, BRC, BC, MTRN, VIAC, CRAI, CCMP, CVGW, CCJ, CWST, CASY, CX, CHE, CPK, CIEN, CLF, KOF, CCOI, CNS, ABEV, CORE, CS, DEO, D, E, ERJ, AUD, AUD, FICO, AGM, FFIN, BEN, GME, GRMN, IT, GPC, GTY, GS, GGG, PEAK, EHC, HMC, ICON, INTU, JBLU, KBH, KLIC, LKFN, LSTR, LGF.B, LFUS, MGPI, MANT, MKTX, MMS, MU, MUFG, MPWR, MNRO, MMAC, FIZZ, NXST, NOK, NVS, OGE, PAYX, PKX, POWI, KWR, ROLL, RLI, POWW, SMG, SCVL, SXI, SF, TJX, TTEK, THO, TM, RIG, USPH, UBS, UMH, OLED, UFPI, WDFC, WSO, WST, WSM, WYNN, SHG, HQH, HOMB, KALU, NHF, EVR, LMAT, GSAT, TMUS, CHW, MASI, ENSG, KW, AQN, SRNE, NOG, KNDI, JBT, PBR.A, BLNK, AYTU, BUD, FTNT, PRI, BWXT, GRFS, VIPS, SSTK, FANG, EVTC, CHGG, CARA, FSK, DNOW, TMX, ACB, WK, NXRT, WING, ENIC, MGP, SITE, FTV, ADNT, IIPR, CNDT, HLNE, AYX, CVNA, LBRT, MFGP, VICI, COLD, ZUO, NVT, ROAD, TLRY, TLRY, DT, UGRO, DDOG, EDR, EDR, BILL, MMQ, LI, CMPS, CRSR, JUPW, TTCF, ROOT, LESL, MRVI, MP, OAS, AAN, QS, RBLX, GHVI, BFLY, POW, NVVE, COIN, FYBR, BLDE, OGN, VMEO, DBGI, FIGS, SOFI, SOFI, ACWI, BBAX, BBCA, BBEU, BBJP, BLOK, BSEP, CIBR, CNBS, CQQQ, DRIV, EFA, EMB, ESPO, ETHO, FCG, FXN, GEM, GSG, GSIE, GUSH, IAI, IDEV, IHAK, IVOL, IWX, IWY, JKK, LOUP, MDYV, MJ, MUB, NERD, NGE, ONLN, PAUG, PJAN, POCT, PSJ, QCLN, QQQM, RDIV, RTH, RYU, SCHK, TMFC, TTAC, UJUL, UNG, VONV, VTWO, XLRE, YOLO,

IJK, VBR, IXC, MBB, TIP, IGSB, AGG, IWN, IJJ, VO, TFI, IWD, IWS, VTI, QLD, VTIP, BSV, BIV, SCHP, AAPL, VYM, FPE, AMZN, TSLA, SCZ, BRK.B, DHI, CARR, VNQ, VCIT, VHT, CVX, THG, LMT, CRM, SCCO, UPS, VZ, WPC, V, ABBV, SHOP, BKI, LIT, VGSH, VOO, AMD, AMT, ABC, BMO, BA, BMY, CSCO, ENB, EPD, IBM, ILMN, JPM, MKL, MRVL, MRK, MSFT, MCO, VTRS, NFLX, INSG, QCOM, SBAC, SPG, MA, KDP, CHTR, SSNC, KKR, NCLH, BABA, VIRT, CABO, RACE, NIO, CRWD, PLTR, BND, DGRO, IEMG, JETS, JKF, JKL, MTUM, ROBO, SCHB, SCHV, VGIT, VPU, VTEB, MMM, ABT, ATVI, ADBE, APD, ALGN, Y, AB, ALL, MO, AEP, AMKR, APH, NLY, ANSS, AON, AZN, ATRI, AZO, AVB, TFC, BCE, BBY, BLK, BRKS, CSX, CNI, CAH, CHD, CHDN, CINF, C, CTXS, CSGP, CMA, COP, CCI, DHR, DECK, DUK, DRRX, ECL, EIX, ENTG, EQIX, EXPO, XOM, NEE, FAST, FR, FULT, GE, GIS, HOG, HAS, WELL, HON, IDXX, ISRG, JCI, KMB, MBI, MGM, MSM, SPGI, MTD, MS, NRG, NVDA, NEU, NKE, NSC, NUE, ORCL, PPL, PBCT, PEP, PRGO, PAA, PLUG, LIN, PFG, PG, PGR, O, RMD, SAP, SWKS, TRV, SWK, SBUX, STE, SNPS, TFX, TTE, TSN, USB, UNF, MTN, VMC, WBA, DIS, WCN, WTM, XLNX, HEI.A, ET, TDG, AWI, BR, DAL, BX, LULU, PM, TAK, AMPE, AVGO, VRSK, DG, ST, PLOW, GM, KMI, GWRE, POST, NOW, PANW, ZTS, MGNI, AXTA, STOR, PYPL, KHC, TEAM, GCP, AGR, KNSL, COUP, BL, LW, OKTA, ALC, DKNG, U, AOA, BWX, DIG, EEM, HYG, ICLN, IEFA, ITOT, IVV, LGLV, PSP, SHYG, SIVR, SPAB, TAN, XLI, Reduced Positions: IWO, IWP, SHV, VUG, EEMV, EFAV, QQQ, XMLV, SHM, VOT, SPTS, VBK, IAU, VEA, VB, VWO, IWF, PFF, XSLV, PGX, PSK, MDT, DVY, XLK, KEYS, AOM, BIG, PFE, STX, TSM, IEF, IEI, PGF, SCHD, SUSA, VIG, XLF, ASML, T, ALB, AMAT, CBRE, KMX, EWBC, GOOGL, HD, ODFL, SNY, SNN, TECH, TXN, TMO, TYL, FRC, FB, QLYS, VEEV, TDOC, EMLP, FV, FXL, IDU, IWM, JNK, LQD, SLYV, SPLV, CB, PLD, ACN, A, ARE, AXP, ADP, BAC, BDX, CVS, CDNS, CP, COF, CRI, LUMN, FIS, CAKE, CI, CL, DXC, STZ, CPRT, COST, DD, EOG, EW, EME, EL, EEFT, F, HDB, HXL, IMAX, IRM, J, LH, LNC, LOW, MLM, MAA, MHK, NGG, PDCE, PVH, ROP, ROST, SEIC, SLM, SHW, LUV, SYK, TGT, UL, UNP, UVSP, VLO, VRTX, WAB, WFC, XEL, G, MELI, GNRC, PBA, ENV, HCA, AL, ICLR, CDW, TWTR, HLI, TWLO, NTB, YUMC, VNTR, SPOT, DOCU, LYFT, DOW, AOK, AOR, ARKW, DIA, FBND, FLOT, FM, FXU, IJR, IVE, IXUS, KBE, SCHM, SCHO, SLV, SOXX, SPHD, SPY, VT, VXF, XLE, XLU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, iShares Global Energy ETF, ISHARES TRUST, sells iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SRS Capital Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. owns 933 stocks with a total value of $731 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 274,699 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.80% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 145,239 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.51% iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 334,568 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.22% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 239,920 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.61% iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) - 447,189 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51657.99%

SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.59 and $133.42, with an estimated average price of $130.03. The stock is now traded at around $131.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.87%. The holding were 268,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.48 and $128.38, with an estimated average price of $121.89. The stock is now traded at around $126.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 51,756 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $141.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 44,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $98.9 and $110.19, with an estimated average price of $104.29. The stock is now traded at around $100.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 37,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $40.14 and $43.48, with an estimated average price of $42.06. The stock is now traded at around $41.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 81,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Sterling Capital Focus Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.75. The stock is now traded at around $30.230400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 105,779 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 51657.99%. The purchase prices were between $76.97 and $83.27, with an estimated average price of $80.17. The stock is now traded at around $81.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.94%. The holding were 447,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 323.09%. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $169.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 80,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Global Energy ETF by 7728.36%. The purchase prices were between $23.59 and $27.69, with an estimated average price of $25.65. The stock is now traded at around $24.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 262,798 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 37.40%. The purchase prices were between $107.81 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $108.18. The stock is now traded at around $108.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 225,636 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.44%. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $129.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 199,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 515.71%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 47,508 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $308.59 and $347.1, with an estimated average price of $327.08.

SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $55.07 and $56.76, with an estimated average price of $55.86.

SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The sale prices were between $45.95 and $49.64, with an estimated average price of $47.63.

SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Pros Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $37 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $44.2.

SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $180.83 and $194.82, with an estimated average price of $188.37.

SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2.