Matthews China Fund Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Futu Holdings, Giga Device Semiconductor (Beijing) Inc, Sells China Construction Bank Corp, Industrial And Commercial Bank Of China, Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China

New Purchases: FUTU, 603986, 601100, 600176, BEKE, 300207, 02618, 02618, 002250, 300454,

FUTU, 603986, 601100, 600176, BEKE, 300207, 02618, 02618, 002250, 300454, Added Positions: 09988, 01299, 000858, 300274, 300244,

09988, 01299, 000858, 300274, 300244, Reduced Positions: 00939, 601318, 000338, BILI, 002080, 600036, 03690, 600585, 00700, 00881, 300285, 02013, 00868, 06030,

00939, 601318, 000338, BILI, 002080, 600036, 03690, 600585, 00700, 00881, 300285, 02013, 00868, 06030, Sold Out: 01398, 600519, EDU, EH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Futu Holdings, Giga Device Semiconductor (Beijing) Inc, Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic Co, China Jushi Co, sells China Construction Bank Corp, Industrial And Commercial Bank Of China, Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China, Kweichow Moutai Co, Weichai Power Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matthews China Fund. As of 2021Q2, Matthews China Fund owns 59 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Matthews China Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/matthews+china+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (09988) - 5,934,900 shares, 9.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.34% Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 2,137,900 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.93% China Merchants Bank Co Ltd (600036) - 8,862,423 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.92% China International Capital Corp Ltd (03908) - 25,552,000 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. AIA Group Ltd (01299) - 4,263,000 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.91%

Matthews China Fund initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $104.43 and $179.55, with an estimated average price of $145.7. The stock is now traded at around $111.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 133,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matthews China Fund initiated holding in Giga Device Semiconductor (Beijing) Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.61 and $187.9, with an estimated average price of $136.48. The stock is now traded at around $220.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 809,187 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matthews China Fund initiated holding in Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $72.9 and $91.98, with an estimated average price of $81.78. The stock is now traded at around $107.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 1,432,808 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matthews China Fund initiated holding in China Jushi Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.31 and $17.52, with an estimated average price of $15.87. The stock is now traded at around $15.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 7,234,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matthews China Fund initiated holding in KE Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.58 and $60.88, with an estimated average price of $51.34. The stock is now traded at around $22.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 354,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matthews China Fund initiated holding in JD Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.85 and $47, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $29.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 2,275,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matthews China Fund added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 31.34%. The purchase prices were between $203 and $237.8, with an estimated average price of $216.58. The stock is now traded at around $190.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 5,934,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matthews China Fund added to a holding in AIA Group Ltd by 44.91%. The purchase prices were between $93.35 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $98.22. The stock is now traded at around $92.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 4,263,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matthews China Fund added to a holding in Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd by 72.40%. The purchase prices were between $255.8 and $323.03, with an estimated average price of $289.36. The stock is now traded at around $234.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 363,896 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matthews China Fund sold out a holding in Industrial And Commercial Bank Of China Ltd. The sale prices were between $4.56 and $5.58, with an estimated average price of $5.13.

Matthews China Fund sold out a holding in Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $1879.03 and $2271, with an estimated average price of $2092.08.

Matthews China Fund sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17.

Matthews China Fund sold out a holding in EHang Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.09 and $44.33, with an estimated average price of $30.56.