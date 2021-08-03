Logo
SomaLogic Announces Appointment of Shaun Blakeman as Chief Financial Officer

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK and BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CM Life Sciences II ( CMIIU) and SomaLogic, a leader in AI-data driven proteomics technology, today announced the appointment of Shaun Blakeman as the company’s Chief Financial Officer.

“We are thrilled to welcome Shaun Blakeman to the SomaLogic team,” said SomaLogic Chief Executive Officer Roy Smythe, M.D. “His depth of experience as a financial executive across a range of medical technology companies materially strengthens our leadership team and will make an immediate impact as we continue to rapidly scale our business.”

Mr. Blakeman is a financial executive with over 20 years of professional experience spanning operations, logistics, project management, and accounting and financial leadership. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Cantel Medical, a public company focused on global infection prevention and control in the endoscopy, hemodialysis water and dental spaces.

Mr. Blakeman has also served as a Senior Finance Director at Medtronic, a leader in medical technology, where he oversaw finance for multiple manufacturing sites in Medtronic’s Restorative Therapies Group. Before that, he was the Vice President of Finance for Cantel, where he was the segment CFO for the company’s $500 million endoscopy platform. Prior to his time at Cantel, Mr. Blakeman spent five years with IDEX in financial leadership positions of increasing responsibility, up to the Vice President of Finance for the company’s diaphragm and dosing pump and water platforms. Prior to IDEX, Mr. Blakeman worked for Eaton in various finance positions. He began his career as an officer in the United States Navy in both Surface Warfare and Engineering Duty specialties.

Mr. Blakeman received his Bachelor of Science in economics from the University of Minnesota, his Master of Science in applied physics from the Naval Postgraduate School, and his Master of Business Administration from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business.

“SomaLogic is a pioneer in furthering the development of proteomics for biomarker discovery and clinical insights,” said Mr. Blakeman. “I am honored to join the organization on its path to improving global healthcare outcomes for patients worldwide.”

About SomaLogic
SomaLogic seeks to deliver precise, meaningful, and actionable health-management information that empowers individuals worldwide to continuously optimize their personal health and wellness throughout their lives. This essential information, to be provided through a global network of partners and users, is derived from SomaLogic’s personalized measurement of important changes in an individual’s proteins over time. For more information, visit www.somalogic.com and follow @somalogic on Twitter.

SomaSignal™ tests are developed and their performance characteristics determined by SomaLogic, Inc. SomaLogic is a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) certified, and College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited laboratory. The tests have neither been cleared nor approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.

The SomaScan Assay™ is for Research Use Only (RUO) and has not been cleared or approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for diagnostic or patient management purposes.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer
Certain matters discussed throughout this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, our use of words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “should,“ “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “will,” “forecast,” “plan,” “project,” “assume” or similar words of futurity identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs, assumptions and expectations regarding future events, which in turn are based on information currently available to the Company. Such statements may relate to projections of the Company’s revenue, earnings and other business plans, financial and operational measures, Company debt levels, ability to repay outstanding indebtedness, payment of dividends, and future operations, among other matters. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SomaLogic Contact
Emilia Costales
720-798-5054
[email protected]

Investor Contact
Lynn Lewis or Marissa Bych
Gilmartin Group LLC
[email protected]

