Buenaventura Announces Second Quarter and Six-Month 2021 Results

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Buenaventura Announces Second Quarter and Six-Month 2021 Results

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced results for the second quarter (2Q21) and six-month period ended June 30, 2021. All figures have been prepared in accordance with IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) on a non-GAAP basis and are stated in U.S. dollars (US$).

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights:

  • 2Q21 EBITDA from direct operations reached US$ 66.9 million, compared to US$ 26.4 million reported in 2Q20.
  • 2Q21 Adjusted EBITDA including associated companies reached US$ 229.7 million, compared to US$ 84.5 million in 2Q20.
  • 2Q21 net income reached US$ 37.5 million, compared to a US$ 15.6 million net loss for the same period in 2020.
  • 2Q21 exploration at operating units increased to US$ 14.5 million, compared to US$ 2.5 million in 2Q20. This increase was part of the Company’s revised strategy to increase exploration activities.
  • 2Q21 capital expenditures were US$ 21.5 million, compared to US$ 11.6 million for the same period in 2020.
  • Cost Applicable to Sales (CAS) for the 6M21 reflect a US$ 30.8 million impact due to COVID-19-related expenses. Said expenses are expected to decrease in the second half of 2021 with the increase of vaccinated workforce.
  • Buenaventura’s cash position reached US$ 255.2 million as of June 30, 2021.
  • On April 29, 2021, Cerro Verde paid a total dividend of US$ 200 million. Buenaventura received US$ 39.2 million relative to its stake in Cerro Verde.
  • On July 23, 2021 the Company issued senior unsecured notes for an aggregate amount of US$ 550 million with a coupon rate of 5.5% per annum, due 2026.
  • The net proceeds from the bond fully paid down the SUNAT dispute on July 30, 2021.

Financial Highlights (in millions of US$, except EPS figures):

2Q21

2Q20

Var

6M21

6M20

Var

Total Revenues

240.9

97.8

146%

426.7

212.3

101%

Operating Income

8.9

-17.9

N.A.

-2.1

-77.5

97%

EBITDA Direct Operations

66.9

26.4

153%

105.2

19.7

435%

EBITDA Including Affiliates

229.7

84.5

172%

412.6

114.6

260%

Net Income

37.5

-19.1

N.A.

53.9

-99.5

N.A.

EPS

0.15

-0.08

N.A.

0.21

-0.39

N.A.

(*)

As of June 30, 2021, Buenaventura had a weighted average number of shares outstanding of 253,986,867.

For a full version of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release, please visit: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.buenaventura.com%2Fen%2Finversionistas

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 to discuss these results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 9:00 a.m. Peru Time

To participate in the conference call, please dial:

Toll Free US:
+1-844-282-4460

Toll International:
+1-412-317-5611

Passcode:
Ask to be joined into the Compañía de Minas Buenaventura’s call.

Webcast:
https%3A%2F%2Fservices.choruscall.com%2Fmediaframe%2Fwebcast.html%3Fwebcastid%3D1W9DI9BW

If you would prefer to receive a call rather than dialing in, please register via the following link. Please use this option 10-15 minutes prior to conference call start time:

Call Me Link: https%3A%2F%2Fhd.choruscall.com%2F%3Fcallme%3Dtrue%26amp%3Bpasscode%3D%26amp%3Binfo%3Dcompany-email%26amp%3Br%3Dtrue%26amp%3Bb%3D9

Passcode: 0727765

Participants who do not wish to be interrupted to have their information gathered may have Chorus Call dial out to them by clicking on the above link, filling in the information, and pressing the green phone button at the bottom. The phone number provided will be automatically called and connected to the conference without any interruption to the participant. (Please note: Participants will be joined directly to the conference and will hear hold music until the call begins. No confirmation message will be played when joined.)

--

Company Description

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru’s largest, publicly traded, precious metals company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the mining, processing, development and exploration of gold and silver and other metals via wholly owned mines as well as through its participation in joint exploration projects.

Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru: Tambomayo*, Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Julcani*, El Brocal, La Zanja and Coimolache.

The Company owns 43.65% of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L (a partnership with Newmont Mining Corporation), an important precious metal producer; 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer.

For a printed version of the Company’s 2020 Form 20-F, please contact the investor relations contacts on page 1 of this report, or download the PDF format file from the Company’s web site at www.buenaventura.com.

(*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and related conference call contain, in addition to historical information, forward-looking statements including statements related to the Company’s ability to manage its business and liquidity during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s results of operations, including net revenues, earnings and cash flows, the Company’s ability to reduce costs and capital spending in response to the COVID-19 pandemic if needed, the Company’s balance sheet, liquidity and inventory position throughout and following the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company’s prospects for financial performance, growth and achievement of its long-term growth algorithm following the COVID-19 pandemic, future dividends and share repurchases.

This press release may also contain forward-looking information (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties, including those concerning the Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro Verde’s costs and expenses, results of exploration, the continued improving efficiency of operations, prevailing market prices of gold, silver, copper and other metals mined, the success of joint ventures, estimates of future explorations, development and production, subsidiaries’ plans for capital expenditures, estimates of reserves and Peruvian political, economic, social and legal developments. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s view with respect to the Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro Verde’s future financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors discussed elsewhere in this Press Release.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210802005816r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210802005816/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment