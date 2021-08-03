Logo
Gina Hoagland Recognized as One of the 2021 Directors to Watch

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huttig Building Products, Inc. (“Huttig”) ( HBP), a leading domestic distributor of millwork, building materials, and wood products, announced today that one of Huttig’s board members was recognized for her role in corporate governance.

Gina Hoagland, a member of Huttig Building Products’ Board of Directors, was recognized as a 2021 Director to Watch by Directors & Boards, a publication focused on corporate governance. Directors to Watch was first launched in 2006 and annually features leading women directors who make an impact on public company boards.

“We’re honored to have Gina Hoagland on our board of directors and applaud her for this well-deserved recognition from Directors & Boards,” Jon Vrabely, President & Chief Executive Officer, said.

Gina chairs the Nominating & Governance Committee for Huttig and serves on the Audit Committee and the Management, Organizational & Compensation Committee. With a wealth of experience in building materials distribution and financial services, Gina brings a unique perspective to the table. Prior to joining Huttig’s Board of Directors, she chaired or served as lead director for numerous privately-held and family-owned businesses that span manufacturing, distribution and services.

For the past 27 years, Gina has been with Collaborative Strategies, Inc., a St. Louis-based strategic planning firm that she co-owns, currently serving as its Chair & CEO. She has directed strategy, succession, talent and board development for a diverse client base. Gina is also an entrepreneur and the former owner of a wine distribution business she bought, grew and sold to a strategic buyer.

She graduated cum laude from Georgetown University with a dual major in Economics and Government and holds an MBA from the Darden School at the University of Virginia. Gina is also a member of NACD (National Association of Corporate Directors) and WCD (Women Corporate Directors.)

About Huttig
Huttig, currently in its 137th year of business, is one of the largest domestic distributors of millwork, building materials and wood products used principally in new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling and repair work. Huttig distributes its products through 25 distribution centers serving 41 states. Huttig's wholesale distribution centers sell principally to building materials dealers, national buying groups, home centers and industrial users, including makers of manufactured homes.

For more information, contact:

[email protected]

