Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Material Fact: 2021 Revised Projections

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company" or "Itaú Unibanco"), in compliance with Article 157, Paragraph 4 of Law 6,404/76 and Instruction no. 358/02 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, informs its stockholders and the market in general that as of this date it has revised its projections for the year 2021 in accordance with the provision in item 11 ("Projections") of the Reference Form.

guidance 2021

consolidated Brazil¹

previous reviewed previous reviewed total credit portfolio² growing between

5.5% to 9.5% growing between

8.5% to 11.5% growing between

8.5% to 12.5% growing between

12.5% to 15.5% financial margin with clients growing between

2.5% to 6.5% maintained growing between

3.0% to 7.0% maintained financial margin with the market range from

R$4.9 bn to R$6.4 bn range from

R$6.5 bn to R$8.0 bn range from

R$3.3 bn to R$4.8 bn range from

R$3.9 bn to R$5.4 bn cost of credit³ range from

R$21.3 bn to R$24.3 bn range from

R$19.0 bn to R$22.0 bn range from

R$19.0 bn to R$22.0 bn range from

R$17.0 bn to R$20.0 bn commissions and fees and results from insurance operations4 growing between

2.5% to 6.5% maintained growing between

2.5% to 6.5% maintained non-interest expenses range from

-2.0% to 2.0% maintained range from

-2.0% to 2.0% maintained effective tax rate range from

34.5% to 36.5% maintained range from

34.0% to 36.0% maintained

(1) Includes units abroad ex Latin America; (2) Includes financial guarantees provided and corporate securities; (3) Composed of result from loan losses, impairment and discounts granted; (4) commissions and fees (+) income from insurance, pension plan and premium bonds operations (-) expenses for claims (-) insurance, pension plan and premium bonds selling expenses.

It's worth mentioning that the company considers, for management purposes, a cost of capital of around 13.0% per year.

Information on outlooks for the business, projections and operational and financial goals are solely forecasts, based on management's current outlook in relation to the future of Itaú Unibanco. These expectations are highly dependent on market conditions, general economic performance of the country, of the sector and the international markets. Therefore, our effective results and performance may differ from those forecasted in this prospective information.

