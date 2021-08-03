Cassava Sciences Announces Conference Call for Second Quarter Financial Results

- Call-in on Tuesday, August 3rd at 9 a.m. ET -

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA), a biotechnology company focused on Alzheimer’s disease, will release financial results for the period ending June 30, 2021 on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 before the market opens, followed by a conference call.

Remi Barbier, President & CEO, and Eric Schoen, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review financial results and to preview the Company’s growth strategy.

The conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 am ET on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Please dial in 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call.

Conference call detail are as follows:

Toll Free:

1-888-254-3590

Toll/International:

1-323-794-2575



After the live call, the event will be archived on the ‘Investors’ page of the Company’s website: https://www.CassavaSciences.com.

Live Event Click to Join Link (for participant entry):

Participants can use Guest dial-in #s above and be answered by an operator OR click the Click to Join link for instant telephone access to the event Click to Join link will be made active 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time.

About Alzheimer’s Disease

Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive brain disorder that destroys memory and thinking skills. As of 2020, there were approximately 50 million people worldwide living with dementia, a figure expected to increase to 150 million by 2050.1 The annual global cost of dementia is now above $1 trillion, according to Alzheimer’s Disease International, a charitable organization.

About Cassava Sciences, Inc.

Cassava Sciences’ mission is to discover and develop innovations for chronic, neurodegenerative conditions. Over the past 10 years, Cassava Sciences has combined state-of-the-art technology with new insights in neurobiology to develop novel solutions for Alzheimer’s disease. For more information, please visit: https://www.CassavaSciences.com.

For More Information Contact:

Eric Schoen, Chief Financial Officer

1 Alzheimer's Disease International, Dementia Statistics, available on-line.