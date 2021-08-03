Logo
Nanoform and Boehringer Ingelheim execute master services agreement

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HELSINKI, Aug. 3, 2021

HELSINKI, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoform, an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company, announces that Proof of Concept studies may now be performed for Boehringer Ingelheim to assess the added value Nanoform's award-winning CESS® technology can deliver to its drug development projects.

The two parties have executed a master services agreement (MSA) to initiate projects in the pre-clinical early development space with the aim of solving the ever-growing challenge of poor bioavailability and solubility in new drug candidates - a leading cause of drug development failure.

Christian Jones, CCO of Nanoform, commented: "Wider uptake of the latest technological innovations is essential to address the low success rates for new drug candidates in Pharma. We are delighted to collaborate with Boehringer Ingelheim to evaluate how our proprietary CESS® platform can help more novel therapies reach the patients who need them. This is the first step toward what we hope will be a long and fruitful partnership between our companies."

For further information, please contact:

Peter Hänninen, General Counsel
[email protected] / +358 50 353 0408

For investor relations queries, please contact:

Henri von Haartman, Director of Investor Relations
[email protected] / +46 7686 650 11

About Nanoform

Nanoform is an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company. Nanoform works together with pharma and biotech partners globally to provide hope for patients in developing new and improved medicines utilizing Nanoform's platform technologies. The company focuses on reducing clinical attrition and on enhancing drug molecules' performance through its nanoforming technologies and formulation services. Nanoform's capabilities include GMP manufacturing, and its services span the small to large molecule development space with a focus on solving key issues in drug solubility and bioavailability and on enabling novel drug delivery applications. Nanoform's shares are listed on the Premier-segment of Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Helsinki (ticker: NANOFH) and Stockholm (ticker: NANOFS). Certified Adviser: Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, +358 40 562 1806. For more information please visit http://www.nanoform.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding Nanoform's strategy, business plans and focus. The words may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, any related to Nanoform's business, operations, clinical trials, supply chain, strategy, goals, and anticipated timelines, competition from other companies, and other risks specified in Nanoform's prospectus published (on May 22, 2020) in connection with Nanoform's initial public offering (the "Prospectus") under "Risk Factors" and in our other filings or documents furnished to the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority in connection with the Prospectus. Nanoform cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Nanoform disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Nanoform's views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nanoform/r/nanoform-and-boehringer-ingelheim-execute-master-services-agreement,c3391558

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO62733&sd=2021-08-03 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanoform-and-boehringer-ingelheim-execute-master-services-agreement-301346703.html

SOURCE Nanoform

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO62733&Transmission_Id=202108030220PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO62733&DateId=20210803
