Kia America Announces Highest July Sales In Company History

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Kia America Announces Highest July Sales In Company History

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Fast Growing Brand Delivers Fifth Consecutive Monthly Sales Record

PR Newswire

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America today announced record July sales of 70,099 units. Following the company's best first-half year sales in history (Jan-Jun 2021), the month of July was punctuated by best-ever sales for Carnival MPV and best July performances from K5, Sportage and Telluride. July sales were up 34-percent year-over-year. Carnival MPV posted its fourth consecutive month-over-month increase, marking the model's highest monthly sales performance since it was introduced.

Kia_America_Announces_Highest_July_Sales.jpg

"Kia continues to build on the momentum from our record breaking first-half by setting yet another record" said Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia North America and Kia America. "Kia sold more than 74-percent of our available inventory in July as compared to 34-percent during the same period last year, a solid reflection of the strong consumer interest in the brand."

Complementing July's record-breaking sales, Kia was also recognized with prestigious industry awards and accolades, including:

  • The 2022 Stinger sports sedan was awarded the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS) Top Safety Pick+ (TSP+) award
  • K5 was named the most satisfying premium midsize car and Telluride the most satisfying Large Crossover SUV by AutoPacific in the 2021 Vehicle Satisfaction Awards. Winning vehicles are chosen based on objectively measuring owner satisfaction regarding 36 individual model attributes ranging from driving performance and features usability to seating comfort and interior design

Kia America - about us
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.


MONTH OF JULY

YEAR-TO-DATE

Model

2021

2020

2021

2020

Rio

3,297

2,056

19,970

13,803

Forte

12,423

7,410

74,582

46,854

K5/Optima

9,233

6,217

60,353

45,042

Cadenza

8

100

233

770

Stinger

1,419

1,427

7,917

7,778

K900

2

25

72

150

Soul

7,838

7,622

46,618

41,663

Niro

2,648

1,307

14,465

9,559

Seltos

4,412

4,504

36,597

18,582

Sportage

10,626

7,945

64,000

47,563

Sorento

5,750

8,008

54,063

45,804

Telluride

8,661

4,822

54,099

30,198

Sedona/Carnival

3,782

1,036

15,641

8,050

Total

70,099

52,479

448,610

315,816

Kia_New_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA62805&sd=2021-08-03 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-america-announces-highest-july-sales-in-company-history-301346723.html

SOURCE Kia America

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA62805&Transmission_Id=202108030250PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA62805&DateId=20210803
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment