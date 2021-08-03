Kia America Announces Highest July Sales In Company History

PR Newswire

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America today announced record July sales of 70,099 units. Following the company's best first-half year sales in history (Jan-Jun 2021), the month of July was punctuated by best-ever sales for Carnival MPV and best July performances from K5, Sportage and Telluride. July sales were up 34-percent year-over-year. Carnival MPV posted its fourth consecutive month-over-month increase, marking the model's highest monthly sales performance since it was introduced.

"Kia continues to build on the momentum from our record breaking first-half by setting yet another record" said Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia North America and Kia America. "Kia sold more than 74-percent of our available inventory in July as compared to 34-percent during the same period last year, a solid reflection of the strong consumer interest in the brand."

Complementing July's record-breaking sales, Kia was also recognized with prestigious industry awards and accolades, including:

The 2022 Stinger sports sedan was awarded the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS) Top Safety Pick+ (TSP+) award

K5 was named the most satisfying premium midsize car and Telluride the most satisfying Large Crossover SUV by AutoPacific in the 2021 Vehicle Satisfaction Awards. Winning vehicles are chosen based on objectively measuring owner satisfaction regarding 36 individual model attributes ranging from driving performance and features usability to seating comfort and interior design

Kia America - about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

MONTH OF JULY YEAR-TO-DATE Model 2021 2020 2021 2020 Rio 3,297 2,056 19,970 13,803 Forte 12,423 7,410 74,582 46,854 K5/Optima 9,233 6,217 60,353 45,042 Cadenza 8 100 233 770 Stinger 1,419 1,427 7,917 7,778 K900 2 25 72 150 Soul 7,838 7,622 46,618 41,663 Niro 2,648 1,307 14,465 9,559 Seltos 4,412 4,504 36,597 18,582 Sportage 10,626 7,945 64,000 47,563 Sorento 5,750 8,008 54,063 45,804 Telluride 8,661 4,822 54,099 30,198 Sedona/Carnival 3,782 1,036 15,641 8,050 Total 70,099 52,479 448,610 315,816

