Michaela Wood to Join KKR in London

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announces the appointment of Michaela Wood as a Director, effective immediately. Based in London, Michaela will join the EMEA private equity team to work on UK coverage as well as supporting investments in the Business Services sector across Europe.

Michaela joins KKR after six years at CVC Capital Partners where she worked on a range of transactions including the RAC, QA, Neptune Energy, PRO14 Rugby and Six Nations Rugby. She joined CVC from BC Partners, where she supported UK companies including Sabre Insurance and CarTrawler. Prior to BC Partners, Michaela worked for the Boston Consulting Group and GE Capital. She holds an MPhil from the University of Cambridge and a BA from the University of Oxford.

Michaela will report to Tim Franks, Partner and Head of the UK. Her appointment strengthens KKR’s private equity platform in the UK, with the firm having deployed over $8 billion of equity capital since 2007 across a range of transactions including ERM, Citation, The Hut Group, Trainline, Darktrace and Cognita Schools.

Tim Franks, Partner and Head of the UK at KKR, said: “We are delighted to welcome Michaela to our UK team at an exciting moment for KKR as our investment platforms continue to grow. Her impressive track record and deep knowledge of both the UK and the Business Services sector will prove invaluable in sourcing and executing investment opportunities.”

Phillipp Freise and Mattia Caprioli, Partners and Co-Heads of Private Equity in Europe at KKR, added: “We are delighted that KKR continues to attract leading talent in Europe, and we look forward to working with Michaela.”

Michaela Wood, Director at KKR, said: “KKR has a strong position in the UK and I’m looking forward to working with the team to invest in leading UK businesses across the full range of KKR’s private equity platform, following successful recent investments.”

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management and capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of The Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

