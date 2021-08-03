Within Weeks of Launching in Georgia, TAAT™ is Now Sold in More Than 70 Stores Statewide

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT™ GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT™”) is pleased to announce that its flagship product TAAT™ has recently been placed in 71 new retail points of sale throughout the state of Georgia, bringing its total store count in the United States to more than 400 as of the beginning of this month. In a press release dated June 25, 2021 , the Company stated it had pre-sold its entire initial shipment of 15 master cases of TAAT™ to a distributor based in Alpharetta, Georgia with a network of approximately 1,200 stores in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Alabama. Following the arrival of this initial shipment on June 24, 2021, the Company’s distributor in Georgia began filling pre-orders that had already been placed, resulting in the very first retail placements of TAAT™ on the east coast of the United States.



So far in 2021, the Company has built considerable traction for TAAT™ as a better alternative to tobacco cigarettes for smokers aged 21+ through the establishment of multiple distribution channels and strategic marketing initiatives. After launching TAAT™ at retail in Ohio in Q4 2020, the Company introduced its e-commerce portal in February 2021 (which has received orders from smokers aged 21+ in 37 U.S. states) in addition to launching TAAT™ at retail in Illinois while continuing to grow its footprint in Ohio. As events with live attendance resume in the United States (e.g., spectator sports, trade shows), the Company has leveraged a variety of opportunities for visibility and engagement with smokers aged 21+ through traditional methods (e.g., exhibitor space at business-to-business conventions) as well as creative approaches to creating exposure for the TAAT™ and Beyond Nicotine™ brand elements (e.g., sponsoring the headwear of Floyd Mayweather’s team for his June 6, 2021 match against Logan Paul).

The Company continues to work with its distribution partner in Georgia to assess the performance of TAAT™ in the 71 stores where it is currently sold while seeking to solicit new placements in the distributor’s network in the southeastern United States. With the new TAAT™ facilities in Las Vegas, NV set to begin operating this month, the Company’s production capacity will be expanded, thus allowing for more rapid fulfillment of wholesale purchase orders.

TAAT™ Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella commented, “Now that we have been marketing TAAT™ to smokers aged 21+ in the United States for a matter of several months, much of the groundwork has already been completed in new markets where we’re launching TAAT™ at retail. Around the end of Q2 2021, TAAT™ had already proven popular in Georgia with e-commerce orders and free pack requests to GA shipping addresses amounting to approximately 14% and 20% of the respective numbers for Ohio, where we were actively promoting the product to smokers aged 21+, despite no targeted promotions on the east coast. Accordingly, it wasn’t a surprise that our first wholesale shipment to Georgia was completely pre-sold, nor was it a surprise for TAAT™ to already be carried in over 70 stores in just a few weeks after the shipment arrived. With our production capacity set to expand this month with the new TAAT™ facilities in Las Vegas, our team has all hands on deck to sustain this momentum.”

About TAAT™ Global Alternatives Inc.

The Company has developed TAAT™, which is a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes offered in "Original", "Smooth", and "Menthol" varieties. TAAT™'s base material is Beyond Tobacco™, a proprietary blend which undergoes a patent-pending refinement technique causing its scent and taste to resemble tobacco. Under executive leadership with "Big Tobacco" pedigree, TAAT™ was launched first in the United States in Q4 2020 as the Company seeks to position itself in the $814 billion1 global tobacco industry.

For more information, please visit http://taatglobal.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur, or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the anticipated performance of TAAT™ in the tobacco industry, in addition to the following: Potential continued performance of TAAT™ in the state of Georgia. The forward-looking information reflects management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) changes to the growth and size of the tobacco markets; and (iii) other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company’s management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The statements in this news release have not been evaluated by Health Canada or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. As each individual is different, the benefits, if any, of taking the Company’s products will vary from person to person. No claims or guarantees can be made as to the effects of the Company’s products on an individual’s health and well-being. The Company’s products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

This news release may contain trademarked names of third-party entities (or their respective offerings with trademarked names) typically in reference to (i) relationships had by the Company with such third-party entities as referred to in this release and/or (ii) client/vendor/service provider parties whose relationship with the Company is/are referred to in this release. All rights to such trademarks are reserved by their respective owners or licensees.

