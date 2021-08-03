Coller Capital And Ping An Overseas Holdings Announce Closure Of One Of The World's Largest Private Credit Secondaries Transaction

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Coller Capital And Ping An Overseas Holdings Announce Closure Of One Of The World's Largest Private Credit Secondaries Transaction

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, Aug. 3, 2021

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coller Capital ("Coller") and Ping An Overseas Holdings together with its subsidiaries ("Ping An"), the main offshore investment and asset management platform of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd., have closed one of the world's largest private credit secondaries transaction for a credit portfolio managed by Ping An.

Coller investment and co-investment vehicles are investing $580 million of a total transaction value of $680 million. An Asian institution is investing $100 million alongside Coller. Following the closure of the transaction on 30th July 2021, Ping An will continue to manage the portfolio.

The portfolio comprises four flagship credit funds managed by blue-chip North American and European managers. It is highly diversified, covering 400 positions in over 250 companies and spread across a range of industries, including professional services, healthcare and telecommunications.

"This is the world's largest private credit secondaries transaction and exactly the kind of complex investment opportunity in which Coller Capital specialises," said Jeremy Coller, CIO of Coller Capital. "We know the team at Ping An well, and we look forward to working closely with them in the development of this exciting portfolio."

Hoi Tung, Chairman & CEO of Ping An Overseas Holdings, said, "We are delighted with the successful close of this landmark transaction. Over the past few years, we have seen strong growth in investor interest in credit funds, which have proven to be a source of sustainable income for investors despite market turbulence. By working with leading credit fund managers around the globe, we will continue to find attractive investment opportunities and deliver value to our partners and clients."

About Coller Capital

Coller Capital, founded in 1990, is one of the world's leading investors in the secondary market for private assets – and widely acknowledged as an innovator at the complex end of secondaries.

The firm provides liquidity solutions to private markets investors worldwide, acquiring interests in private equity, private credit, and other private markets assets. With headquarters in London, and offices in New York and Hong Kong, Coller's multinational investment team has a truly global reach.

In January 2021, the firm closed Coller International Partners VIII, with committed capital (including co-investment vehicles) of just over $9 billion and backing from over 200 of the world's leading institutional investors.

About Ping An Overseas Holdings

China Ping An Insurance Overseas (Holdings) Limited is a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (HKEX: 2318; SSE: 601318).

We have strong offshore investment research and portfolio management capabilities and are committed to providing clients with a wide range of overseas investment products, asset management and consulting services. We offer capital markets investment services including open-/closed-end funds, ETFs and mandates in equity, fixed income, funds of hedge funds, and AI and quantitative investments, and alternative investment services including funds, co-investments and direct investments in global (mainly US and Europe) private equity, private debt, infrastructure and real estate.

favicon.png?sn=HK62759&sd=2021-08-03 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coller-capital-and-ping-an-overseas-holdings-announce-closure-of-one-of-the-worlds-largest-private-credit-secondaries-transaction-301346751.html

SOURCE Ping An Overseas Holdings

rt.gif?NewsItemId=HK62759&Transmission_Id=202108030405PR_NEWS_USPR_____HK62759&DateId=20210803
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment