Regis® Partners With Industry Leaders for Product Distribution as Part of New Merchandising Strategy Upon Shift to Asset-Light, Fully Franchised Business Model

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Regis Corporation (

NYSE:RGS, Financial), a leader in the haircare industry, whose primary business is franchising, owning, and operating technology-enabled hair salons, announced it is outsourcing product distribution as part of an asset-light, fully franchised model to Beauty Systems Group and SalonCentric Inc.

“Our new distributors will deliver competitive pricing, promotional benefits, best-in-class educational assets, and ongoing support to our franchisees to help their businesses grow. This is an exciting change for all Regis brands and franchisees as we enter a new chapter for merchandising and adjust our infrastructure to conform to an asset-light, fully franchised business model” said Felipe Athayde, Chief Executive Officer.

Together, the distributors bring online ordering portals, more than 1,800 store locations and increased distribution points across the United States and Canada for faster access to products. Regis’ private label brands, designline®, Blossom Pure Haircare®, and a new men’s line, PrototypeTM, will be distributed exclusively by the partners to Regis franchisees.

“Beauty Systems Group is excited to partner with Regis and their franchisees as one of their primary distributors. The Regis salon network fits well with our geographic reach across North America and we look forward to serving their franchisees and strengthening our relationship,” said Mark Spinks, President of Beauty Systems Group.

Bertrand Fontaine, President of SalonCentric added, “SalonCentric is delighted to welcome Regis to the SalonCentric family. Our knowledgeable and passionate teams will provide Regis franchisees with industry-leading educational and digital support, as well as guidance in growing their salon businesses. We look forward to offering innovative solutions, product knowledge and quality customer care to our new partner.”

About Regis Corporation

Regis Corporation (

NYSE:RGS, Financial) is the world’s largest and leading hair salon company. As of March 31, 2021, the Company franchised, owned or held ownership interests in 6,221 worldwide locations. Regis’ franchised and corporate locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts®, SmartStyle®, Cost Cutters®, Roosters® and First Choice Haircutters®. Regis maintains an ownership interest in Empire Education Group in the U.S. For additional information about the Company, including a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial information and certain supplemental financial information, please visit the Investor Information section of the corporate website at www.regiscorp.com.

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH), as the leader in professional hair color, sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses. The Company operates approximately 5,000 stores, including 141 franchised locations. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 8,000 products for hair color, hair care, skin care, and nails through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Generic Value Products®, Beyond the Zone® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, Conair® and Hot Shot Tools®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 10,500 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and CHI®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit www.sallybeautyholdings.com.

About SalonCentric

SalonCentric, headquartered in St. Petersburg, Fla., is the premier distributor of salon professional products in the U.S. Created by L’Oréal USA in 2008 and operating in 48 states, SalonCentric has more than 550 sales consultants, 585 SalonCentric stores and 260 State and RDA stores. SalonCentric’s vision is to be an inspirational force in the development and success of beauty professionals by providing the best brands, the best education, the best technology and the best business-building support. Our commitment to the industry also extends to proactively fighting diversion, and protecting authorized channels of distribution. Brands distributed by SalonCentric include: AIR®, Alterna®, Amika®, Authentic Beauty Concept, Bioelements, Bio Ionic®, BosleyMD®, Creative Nail DesignTM, Design.ME, Dermalogica®, Fatboy®, FHI, Hempz®, Kenra®, L’ANZA®, L’Oréal Professionnel, Matrix, Mizani®, Moroccanoil®, Olaplex®, Pravana®, Product Club, ProlificTM, Pulp Riot, Pureology®, Redken 5th Avenue NYC, Sam Villa®, SexyHair®, Surface®, Tressa® and many other fine brands. For more information, visit www.saloncentric.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803005205/en/

