Codex DNA to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codex DNA, Inc. ( DNAY), the pioneer in automated benchtop synthetic biology systems, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Company management will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and other recent corporate highlights.



The press release and live audio webcast can be accessed via the Investor section of the Company’s website at www.codexdna.com. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 705-0127 (domestic) or (409) 937-8880 (international) and referring to conference ID 9909727. Please log in approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the event to ensure a timely connection. The archived webcast will remain available for replay on Codex DNA’s website for 30 days.

About Codex DNA

Codex DNA is empowering scientists with the ability to address many of humanity’s greatest challenges through synthetic biology. As inventors of the industry-standard Gibson Assembly® method and the first commercial automated benchtop DNA and mRNA synthesis system, Codex DNA is enabling rapid, accurate, and reproducible writing of DNA and mRNA for numerous downstream markets. The company’s award-winning BioXp™ system consolidates, automates, and optimizes the entire synthesis, cloning, and amplification workflow. As a result, it delivers virtually error-free synthesis of DNA/RNA at scale within days and hours instead of weeks or months. Scientists around the world are using the technology in their own laboratories to accelerate the design-build-test paradigm to create novel, high-value products for precision medicine, biologics drug discovery, vaccine and therapeutic development, genome editing, and cell and gene therapy. Codex DNA is a public company based in San Diego. For more information, visit codexdna.com.

