Enpro Announces Leadership Transition

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Enpro Announces Leadership Transition

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO) (the “Company”), a leading industrial technology company leveraging materials science across its portfolio of businesses, today announced that Eric Vaillancourt, President of Sealing Technologies, has been appointed Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. The Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) and Marvin Riley have mutually agreed that Mr. Riley will step down as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board, effective immediately.

The Board has engaged a nationally recognized search firm to commence a search process to identify a permanent President and Chief Executive Officer and will consider both internal and external candidates.

“Enpro is in a strong position today, having successfully shifted its focus to high-margin businesses and expanding capabilities in faster growing technology end-markets,” said David L. Hauser, Chairman of the Board. “With a clear strategic path ahead and a deep bench of talent, I am confident that we will build on our momentum as we continue to transform into a leading industrial technology company. We appreciate Marvin’s contributions to the Company and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Mr. Hauser continued, “Eric is a proven leader with a strong track record of driving growth at several of our divisions. We are confident that he will advance our strategic objectives as we continue to deliver an unmatched level of engagement, focus, and execution while the Board conducts its search.”

Mr. Vaillancourt said, “I look forward to working with the talented Enpro team to continue to drive operational excellence and growth across the business.”

Mr. Riley said, “I am grateful for my 14 years of service alongside the talented team at Enpro and applaud their accomplishments. I am confident Enpro has a bright future ahead.”

Mr. Riley’s departure is not related to any disagreement with the Board or members of management concerning corporate strategy or financials.

About Eric Vaillancourt

Eric Vaillancourt has spent 12 years in various leadership positions within Enpro, most recently serving as President of Enpro’s Sealing Technologies segment. Prior, Mr. Vaillancourt served as President, STEMCO division beginning in July 2018. He has also served as President, Garlock division, President, Garlock Sealing Products and as Vice President, Sales and Marketing of the Garlock division. Prior to joining Enpro in 2009, Mr. Vaillancourt held positions of increasing responsibility with Bluelinx Corporation, culminating in his position as Regional Vice President North-Sales and Distribution.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

In a separate release today, the Company will disclose its financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021. The Company will host a conference call with investors and analysts today at 8:30 a.m. ET to review its financial results.

About Enpro

Enpro is a leading industrial technology company using materials science to push boundaries in semiconductor, life sciences, and other technology-enabled sectors. For more information about Enpro, visit the company’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.enproindustries.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210803005326r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803005326/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment