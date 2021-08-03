Logo
Destination XL Group, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 31, 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Company to Webcast Conference Call Live at 9:00 a.m. ET

CANTON, Mass., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCQX: DXLG), the leading omni-channel specialty retailer of Big + Tall men’s clothing and shoes, announced today it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. President and Chief Executive Officer Harvey Kanter and Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer Peter Stratton will host a conference call the same morning at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

To listen to the live webcast, visit the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website. The live call can also be accessed by dialing: (866) 680-2311. Please reference conference ID: 8531188. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the "Events" section of the Company's website.

About Destination XL Group, Inc.

Destination XL Group, Inc. is the leading retailer of Men’s Big + Tall apparel that delivers a Big + Tall shopping experience that fits -- fits his body, fits his style, fits his life. Subsidiaries of Destination XL Group, Inc. operate DXL Big + Tall retail and outlet stores throughout the United States as well as Toronto, Canada, Casual Male XL retail and outlet stores in the United States, and an e-commerce website, DXL.com, which offers a multi-channel solution similar to the DXL store experience with the most extensive selection of online products available anywhere for Big + Tall men. The Company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, and its common stock is listed on the OTCQX market under the symbol "DXLG." For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website: https://investor.dxl.com.

Investor Contact:
[email protected]
603-933-0541

